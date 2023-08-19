Defense dominates as Howard topples Hanson in Cornbelt Conference clash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — There were no holes to be found in the Howard defense on Friday night.

Behind a dominant defensive effort in which the Tigers allowed just 61 total yards, Class 9AA preseason No. 1 Howard rolled to a 26-0 season-opening victory over Cornbelt Conference rival Hanson in Alexandria.

“We enjoyed this opener,” said Howard quarterback/safety Taiden Hoyer. “We dominated defensively, and the passing game went surprisingly well, too, so I think everyone was happy all around.”

“To beat a team like Hanson on their field in a big conference game, you can’t be upset about that at all; you’ve got to be happy,” added head coach Pat Ruml.

Howard, which has earned its reputation as a physical ground-and-pound style offense, stayed true to that identity for much of Friday night. But when the Tigers mixed in the pass, it was to clinical effect.

Hoyer, now in his third year running the Tigers' offense, went to the air for each of Howard’s first three scores. In the first half, he found newcomer Weston Remmers on scoring strikes of 13 and 36 yards for a 14-0 halftime lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hoyer connected with his other tight end, Luke Koepsell, from 14 yards out for a 20-0 that effectively sealed the win. For good measure, after Hoyer intercepted his counterpart Jayce Slaba, the Tigers marched down and provided the emphatic final stamp on a 1-yard plunge by Tate Miller.

But even with the offense’s efficient outing, it was the defense that stole the show.

The Tigers’ defense swarmed the Hanson rushing attack, limiting the Beavers to 49 yards on 20 attempts. Through the air, Slaba was held to three completions for 12 yards, as Hanson gained just two first downs in the contest.

“We were able to cover the pass when they did pass and really filled in the gaps playing assignment defense,” Ruml said. “I thought they did a great job, all of them. They were good in camp this summer, but I wanted to see it live tonight and they looked pretty good.

“We’ve got a lot of athletes out there that put us in good positions,” he continued. “We could’ve taken control a couple of times and we hurt ourselves on offense, so the defense bailed us out a little bit.”

For Howard, Hoyer finished 9-for-12 for 161 yards and three scores with one interception, adding 28 yards on the ground. Weston Remmers caught four passes for 108 yards, with Koepsell snagging three for 43. On the ground, Karsyn Feldhaus carried 17 times for 92 yards, and Miller recorded 10 carries for 58 yards. All told, the Tigers piled up 361 yards of total offense with 19 first downs, including a 9-for-13 mark on third down.

Weston Kayser led the Beavers, who were receiving votes in the Class 9AA preseason poll, with 23 yards rushing on seven attempts and a seven-yard reception, as Brock Tuttle rushed for 19 yards.

Both teams are in action at home next Friday, Aug. 25, with Howard (1-0) playing host to Class 9A No. 5 Canistota, which breezed to a 55-0 win of its own to start the season. Meanwhile, Hanson (0-1) welcomes Irene-Wakonda.