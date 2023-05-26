Day 2 state track roundup: Titans' Berkeley Engelland repeats as 800-meter champion

SIOUX FALLS — Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Berkeley Engelland’s pursuit of a rare Class A sprinting quadruple remains alive and well.

The No. 1 seeded runner across all classes in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters entering the state track and field meet, Engelland is aiming for four titles in her four individual events.

On Friday, Engelland checked off the first, cruising to the Class A girls 800-meter title in 2 minutes, 13.51 seconds, winning by nearly 2.5 seconds over second place. It was a repeat state championship at 800 meters for Engelland, who set the meet record last season at 2:12.88.

Engelland now shifts focus to Saturday, where she’ll go after titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, having advanced through the preliminary round for all three distances, each as the No. 1 finisher in the field.

In the process, the junior took down her own 400-meter state meet record, racing to the line in 54.96 seconds, nearly three full seconds faster than second place. The previous record was 56.20 seconds from the 2022 state meet.

Bates, Schulz reach podium for Mitchell boys

Mitchell High School boys athletes Lincoln Bates and Treyson Schulz each scored podium finishes for the Kernels in the field.

Bates finished fifth in the Class AA boys high jump, clearing 6 feet to match a personal best. The senior entered the competition as the 11th-seeded jumper and was one of seven athletes in the field to end at 6-0. But Bates claimed sole possession of fifth based on number of jump attempts.

Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Luther Nesheim won the high jump title at 6 feet, 5 inches.

Schulz, meanwhile, returned to the podium with a sixth-place effort in the Class AA boys triple jump, matching his placing from Thursday’s long jump competition.

The senior far outperformed his seeding in the event, where he was 16th entering the state meet. To reach the podium, Schulz recorded a leap of 42 feet, 8.25 inches, topping his previous personal best (42-1) set at this season’s Corn Palace Relays.

O’Gorman’s Aidan Hofer won the event with a mark of 44 feet, 8.75 inches.

A third Kernel boys athlete nearly made his way into the top eight, as Carter Harris finished just off the Class AA boys pole vault podium in ninth place. There was a four-way tie for fourth place at 13 feet, which Harris also cleared, but the junior came up short of joining the quartet based on vault attempts.

Elsewhere for Mitchell, the Kernels had a pair of seniors advance through the preliminary round into finals races on Saturday.

In the Class AA girls 200 meters, Brooke Bartscher qualified in seventh position with a time of 27.12 seconds. Pierre’s Kali Ringstmeyer (26.29) owns the top qualifying time in the eight-person finals field.

On the boys side, Bryce Palmer snatched the eighth and final qualifying spot in the Class AA boys 300-meter hurdles in a time of 41.40 seconds. Aberdeen Central’s Aiden Heimann (39.99) was the top qualifier for the eight-person finals race.

On the relay front, the Kernel girls 4x400-meter quartet of Lainee Forst, Carsyn Weich, Mia Mullenmeister and Lizzie Tyler earned the No. 3 qualification spot into Saturday’s finals in a time of 4 minutes, 3.71 seconds. It was 4 seconds faster than the Kernels’ season best and ranks as the best 4x400-meter time for a Kernel girls team in 21 years. Brandon Valley earned the top qualification spot in 4:02.75.

The Kernels’ boys 4x400 team also qualified for the finals, as Alexier Padilla, Bryce Palmer, Jagger Tyler and Nathan McCormick combined to post a time of 3:30.04. Mitchell was eighth in the prelims, as O’Gorman had the top time at 3:24.01.

After Day 2, the Kernel boys have 10 points in the team scoring race, with ranks 14th in Class A, while the girls have one point in a tie for 17th. All the finalists listed above will add to those totals.

Team scores

After leading at the end of Day 1, the Menno boys will carry the top spot in the Class B standings into Day 3. The Wolves have 32 points, one more than second-place Ipswich.

Canistota is tied with Kadoka Area at 19 points, good for fifth place. Gregory, Colome and Freeman Academy/Marion are in a three-way tie for 13th at 10 points entering the final day, where the Gorillas and Bearcats each have several finalists poised to build on that total.

In the Class B girls race, Chester Area owns the top spot at 27 points, though four more teams have already eclipsed 20 points in pursuit. Scotland stands in a tie for sixth with Potter County at 18 points, all accounted for by Trinity Bietz’s throwing exploits (shot put winner, discus runner-up). Aided by Paige Bull’s discus win, Burke is in eighth (16.5 points), while Courtney Sees’ long jump title boosted Avon (14) into the top 10.

Though Sioux Falls Christian is running away with both Class A team titles, several area squads remain in the mix for a high finish on the leaderboard.

On the girls side, Mount Vernon/Plankinton (16.5 points) is seventh, with McCook Central/Montrose ninth and Wagner 10th. For the boys, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and Platte-Geddes are part of a five-way tie for sixth at 10 points, as Ethan/Parkston (8.5) and MVP (8) aren’t far behind.

Top performances

In the Class A girls discus, McCook Central/Montrose’s Aubyn Schmidt took third place with a throw of 128 feet, 11 inches. Ethan/Parkston’s Ashlyn Tapio was fourth (125-5) and Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Clara Fink was fifth at 125-2. Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth won with a meet record of 169 feet, 11 inches, more than 32 feet better than second-place finisher and teammate Kami Wadsworth.

MCM’s Paul Kaffar leaped to a third-place finish in the Class A boys triple jump with an effort of 42 feet, 6.5 inches in the finals. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Jayden Munroe won the event title with a mark of 45-1.5.

Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans was sixth in the Class A 3,200-meter run in a time of 11:17.58. Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker won the event in a record 10:50.65.

Joseph Laprath, of Colome, came in sixth in the Class B boys 800 meters with a time of 2:03.66, as Wolsey-Wessington’s Caleb Richmond won the hotly-contested distance race in 2:01.88. Separating first from eighth was 2.06 seconds.

Jada Koerner put Freeman Academy Marion on the podium with a seventh-place finish in the girls 800 meters, notching a time of 2:23.23. Reese Luze, of Colman-Egan, pulled away to win the event in 2:15.63.

Menno’s Hayden McNinch took eighth place in the Class B boys shot put with a throw of 45-8.5, beating out Canistota’s Deshon Thompson by one-quarter of an inch for the final podium place. Herreid/Selby Area’s Brenden Begeman claimed the title with a heave of 51-9.5.

Moving on

Here’s a look at the area’s top preliminary performances from Friday:



In the girls 300-meter hurdles, a total of seven area athletes qualified for the finals between Class A and Class B. Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Reagan Rus (47.25 seconds) and McCook Central/Montrose’s Brandy Pulse (47.31) posted the top two times in Class A, joined by Sanborn Central/Woonsocket’s Liz Boschee (48.66) in eighth. On the Class B side, Menno’s Ashton Massey (46.80), Freeman’s Rylee Peters (47.58) and Burke’s Piper Hanson (47.73) claimed the top three positions, with Josie Brouwer, of Andes Central/Dakota Christian, grabbing the final spot in 49.62 seconds.

Corsica-Stickney’s Shad Bosma nabbed the top qualifying spot in the Class B boys 300 hurdles with a prelim mark of 41.30 seconds. Meanwhile, MVP’s Reed Rus (41.72), Wagner’s Jhett Breen (42.04) and Hanson’s Jackson Jarding (42.59) finished fourth, sixth and eighth in the Class A prelims to secure their place in the finals of the same event. Sioux Falls Christian’s Josiah Adams had the top qualifying time at 40.54 seconds.

Joining MVP’s Engelland in the finals of the Class A girls 400 are Winner’s Keelie Kuil (1:00.04) and Preslie Petersek (1:00.51), as the sophomores finished third and fifth, respectively.

Gregory’s Asia VanDerWerff, Canistota’s Allison Leber and Corsica-Stickney’s Braylee Bordewyk all made the Class B girls 400-meter dash final. VanDerWerff had the No. 5-ranking time at 1:00.44, while Leber was seventh (1:01.48) and Bordewyk was eighth (1:01.49). Deubrook Area’s Ellie Olsen had the top time (58.69 seconds).

Kolter Kramer will represent Ethan/Parkston in the Class A boys 400-meter finals after qualifying in fourth position with a prelim time of 51.05 seconds. Custer’s Blake Boyster led the field at 49.95 seconds. In Class B, Burke’s Nick Nelson claimed the final qualifying spot in the same event with a prelim time of 52.31 seconds as Chester Area’s Jovi Wolf finished in 49.25 seconds for the top time.

Gregory’s Kade Stukel (23.46 seconds), Freeman Academy/Marion’s Keaton Preheim (23.88) and Howard’s Kade Shumaker (24.14) all advanced to the Class A boys 200 meter final. Chester Area’s Wolf was the top qualifier in 22.90 seconds.

Howard’s Melanie Calmus claimed the eighth and final qualifying spot in the Class B girls 200-meter dash, advancing to the finals with a time of 27.54 seconds. Daniela Lee, of Colman-Egan, posted the top time at 26.32 seconds.

Burke will run in the girls Class B 4x200-meter relay final on Saturday after a seventh-place finish in prelims (1:51.52). Colman-Egan had the top time in 1:47.07. Winner made the Class A final in the same event (1:48.81), while West Central had the top prelim time (1:45.62).

Gregory, Freeman Academy/Marion and Corsica-Stickney will be in the Class B 4x200-meter relay field on the boys side. The Gorillas went second-fastest (1:32.81) only behind Faulkton Area (1:32.67), while FAM was seventh (1:35.26) and C-S was eighth (1:35.48).

In Class A boys 4x200-meter relay prelims, Platte-Geddes (third, 1:32.84), Bon Homme (sixth, 1:33.10), Ethan/Parkston (seventh, 1:33.25) and Hanson (eighth, 1:33.48) all made the finals. West Central had the top time (1:30.15).

Ethan/Parkston’s girls 4x400-meter relay qualified for the finals in third position within Class A in a time of 4:11.02, joined by Hanson (seventh, 4:13.46) and Kimball/White Lake (eighth, 4:13.51). In Class B, Freeman (sixth, 4:14.81) and Burke (seventh, 4:15.30) were among the teams to qualify for finals.

On the boys side in the 4x400, Menno (fifth, 3:35.93), Burke (sixth, 3:36.93) and Gregory (eighth, 3:37.20) advanced to the Class B boys finals, while Ethan/Parkston (3:33.44) was seventh in Class A.