Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Dakota Riptide posts strong finishes at state A meet in Aberdeen

A number of top Dakota Riptide swimmers earned championships and posted podium finishes as the team competed in the South Dakota State A Long Course Swim Championships.

Riptide_swimcap.JPG
Swimming
Reuters photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:03 PM

ABERDEEN — A number of top Dakota Riptide swimmers earned championships and posted podium finishes as the team competed in the South Dakota State A Long Course Swim Championships from July 21-23 at the Aberdeen Aquatic Center, where nearly 400 athletes were in competition over three days.

The Riptide were led by Kip Wede and Owen Schelske, who both claimed individual state championships. Wede won both the 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter breaststroke in the boys age 11-12 age group and also finished fourth in the 50-meter backstroke. Meanwhile, Schelske claimed the boys age 13-14 100-meter backstroke championship, while touching the wall second in the 200-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle. Schelske also finished third in the 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, and 200-meter freestyle. Schelske finished third with 102 points among boys age 13-14 in individual points scored, while Ethan Plamp was fourth.

Schelske teamed up with Plamp, Ben Anderson, and Badyn Hickey for a third-place finish in the boys 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay. Schelske, Plamp and Anderson were joined by Andrew Kampmann to earn the bronze in the 200-meter medley relay, 400-meter medley relay, and 400-meter freestyle relay.

Plamp had a standout weekend individually also earning silver in the 400-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle, and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter breaststroke. Other standout finishers on the boys side included Adam Murphy, who finished third in the 8-and-under 50-meter butterfly and fourth in the 50-meter breaststroke, and Pierce Baumberger, who recorded fourth-place finishes in the age 17-19 800-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle races.

The Riptide girls were led by Lauren Anderson, who claimed silver in the age 17-19 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke, and Abby Warmbrand, who earned a bronze in the 15-16 200-meter butterfly. Addy Moody finished fourth in the 13-14 100-meter butterfly and was joined by Bella Russell, Alexandra Stange and Katie Gukeisen to finish fifth in both the 13-14 400-meter freestyle relay and 400-meter medley relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall as a team, the Riptide finished sixth in points with 1,318.5 points. Sioux Falls led the way with 7,407 points, followed by Watertown (4,268), Aberdeen (2,416), Brookings (1,552.5) and Rushmore (1,551).

To finish out the long course season, the Riptide will be represented by Wede, Plamp, and Schelske on Team South Dakota at the Central Zone Championships in Lenexa, Kansas, on August 3-5. Cadee Nelson will also be competing at the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, from July 27-30.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Mitchell Kernel tent2.jpg
Prep
Mitchell High School to hold activities meeting on Aug. 1
21m ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
SDHSAA_basketball_logo.JPG
Prep
Monitoring transfer eligibility, recruiting new coaches among SDHSAA goals for upcoming school year
33m ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
060223.MitchellBlack_LincolnBottum.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Black, Mitchell White teener teams to compete in state tournament this weekend
48m ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NoemPress-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question
2h ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
062923 Plank WS Thomas Stange.JPG
Sports
Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament
18h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
022222.S.DR.MVP-MCMBOYS8.jpg
Prep
New SDHSAA rules to govern fan ejections, fines for schools lacking coach training
1d ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge