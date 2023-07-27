Dakota Riptide posts strong finishes at state A meet in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN — A number of top Dakota Riptide swimmers earned championships and posted podium finishes as the team competed in the South Dakota State A Long Course Swim Championships from July 21-23 at the Aberdeen Aquatic Center, where nearly 400 athletes were in competition over three days.

The Riptide were led by Kip Wede and Owen Schelske, who both claimed individual state championships. Wede won both the 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter breaststroke in the boys age 11-12 age group and also finished fourth in the 50-meter backstroke. Meanwhile, Schelske claimed the boys age 13-14 100-meter backstroke championship, while touching the wall second in the 200-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle. Schelske also finished third in the 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, and 200-meter freestyle. Schelske finished third with 102 points among boys age 13-14 in individual points scored, while Ethan Plamp was fourth.

Schelske teamed up with Plamp, Ben Anderson, and Badyn Hickey for a third-place finish in the boys 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay. Schelske, Plamp and Anderson were joined by Andrew Kampmann to earn the bronze in the 200-meter medley relay, 400-meter medley relay, and 400-meter freestyle relay.

Plamp had a standout weekend individually also earning silver in the 400-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle, and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter breaststroke. Other standout finishers on the boys side included Adam Murphy, who finished third in the 8-and-under 50-meter butterfly and fourth in the 50-meter breaststroke, and Pierce Baumberger, who recorded fourth-place finishes in the age 17-19 800-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle races.

The Riptide girls were led by Lauren Anderson, who claimed silver in the age 17-19 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke, and Abby Warmbrand, who earned a bronze in the 15-16 200-meter butterfly. Addy Moody finished fourth in the 13-14 100-meter butterfly and was joined by Bella Russell, Alexandra Stange and Katie Gukeisen to finish fifth in both the 13-14 400-meter freestyle relay and 400-meter medley relay.

Overall as a team, the Riptide finished sixth in points with 1,318.5 points. Sioux Falls led the way with 7,407 points, followed by Watertown (4,268), Aberdeen (2,416), Brookings (1,552.5) and Rushmore (1,551).

To finish out the long course season, the Riptide will be represented by Wede, Plamp, and Schelske on Team South Dakota at the Central Zone Championships in Lenexa, Kansas, on August 3-5. Cadee Nelson will also be competing at the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, from July 27-30.

