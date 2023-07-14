Cousins Raylee, Ella Fagerhaug relish opportunity to compete at National High School Finals Rodeo

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — Cousins Raylee and Ella Fagerhaug are more than standouts in South Dakota high school rodeo.

For at least the next week, they’re the pride of a community.

Hailing from Wessington Springs, the second cousins — and their horses, Westie (Raylee) and Deuce (Ella) — will soon take their talents 400 miles west to represent their home community of approximately 800 people at the National High School Finals Rodeo, which takes place July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming.

A first-time endeavor for both Raylee, 17, and Ella, 15, the experience promises to be unforgettable, and the chance to share such memories with a nearby cousin adds an extra layer to the adventure. Raylee is set to compete in barrel racing, while Ella qualified in breakaway roping.

“I think it's really cool because we both work at it really hard,” Ella said. “It's just kind of fun to keep it in the family.”

“The community has been really supportive of us,” Raylee added. “We just had that SDRA (South Dakota Rodeo Association rodeo) in town, and we both rode in it and to see the support from everybody is really awesome.”

Family ties

Raylee Fagerhaug stands next to her horse, Westie, after qualifying for the National High School Finals Rodeo in barrel racing at the South Dakota state finals in June 2023, in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. Submitted / Kari Fagerhaug

Both Fagerhaugs got their start in competitive rodeo around the age of 8 and have ridden horses for as long as they can remember.

As such, Raylee and Ella share a natural bond, which has allowed their relationship to grow over the past few years.

In 2019, Ella’s family moved from Plankinton to Wessington Springs. In addition to living in different towns prior to then, a two-year age difference created another small void between the cousins. Through rodeo, 4-H and other agriculture-related activities, however, they’ve bridged the gap.

Ella Fagerhaug stands next to her horse, Deuce, after qualifying for the National High School Finals Rodeo in breakaway roping at the South Dakota state finals in June 2023, in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. Submitted / Shannon Fagerhaug

“It’s just something we’ve grown up together with,” Raylee said, noting that the pair have practiced together a few times at the arena on Ella’s family’s property. “We support each other, and we're good competitors, so it creates a little competition within the family, which is fun.”

“When my family moved here, I didn't know (Raylee) super well, but through the sport of rodeo, we've gotten a lot closer because we have something in common,” Ella added. “And now that we're going to nationals together, we've drawn even closer, so it’s exciting.”

The familial rodeo connections don’t stop in the present, though, as the ties extend back to the past and are poised to carry on to the future.

Ella’s parents, Owen (a first cousin to Raylee’s mother, Kari) and Shannon, both qualified for the NHSFR in Gillette when they were in high school.

While Ella is wrapping up her first season of high school rodeo and will be a sophomore in the fall, Raylee is entering her senior year and is looking to the future, she has collegiate rodeo ambitions.

On to the finals

At next week’s National High School Finals Rodeo, Raylee and Ella are set to compete in barrel racing and breakaway roping, respectively.

During the South Dakota high school rodeo season, the pair staked their claims to qualifying places in Gillette through top-four finishes in the final point standings, capped by strong showings at the state finals in Fort Pierre last month.

In the South Dakota finals, Raylee posted a fifth-place finish in the short-go, finishing with 57 points for the season. The performance secured the No. 4 qualifier position in barrel racing, joining Wall’s Piper Cordes, Reva’s Claire Verhulst and Pierre's Gabi Irving.

Raylee Fagerhaug and her horse, Westie, compete at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in June 2023, in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. Submitted / Cowboy Images

Meanwhile, Ella took the No. 3 spot for the season in breakaway roping, finishing with 56.5 points, qualifying alongside Colman’s Josie Mousel, Quinn’s Josie Menzel, Sturgis’ Landry Haugen and Newell’s Jaelyn Wendt. Powered by a top finish in the short-go finals in a time of 2.59 seconds, Ella led the state finals in average with 8.98 seconds across her three performances.

Now, as the pair heads west to meet up with the other top competitors from across the United States, both Fagerhaugs have set similar goals for the week. Both are aiming to qualify for the short-go in their respective events, with Raylee emphasizing consistency across her two runs and Ella focused on catching both calves.

Ella Fagerhaug and her horse, Deuce, compete at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in June 2023, in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. Submitted / Cowboy Images

But no matter the outcome, Raylee and Ella are both enjoying the journey and proud of the opportunity they’ve earned.

“It’s a really big honor and something that my horse and I work have worked really hard at,” Raylee said. “We made the short-go (at state) two years and came up short both times, but we came back this year and I’m just really grateful for everything.”

“You have to work on yourself a lot in this sport,” Ella added. “You never really have to worry about your competitors because it's always about you against the livestock or you against your calf. So that makes me pretty proud of myself because I put a lot of work into it.”

