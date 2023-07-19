Corsica to host Class B 14-and-under baseball tourney this weekend

CORSICA, S.D. — Corsica will play host to the 2023 South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars Class B 14-and-under state baseball championships this weekend.

Beginning Friday, July 21 and concluding with the championship game on Sunday, July 23, the eight teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament.

The first round matchups begin at 11 a.m. Friday with the upper portion of the bracket, as Freeman/Marion (14-2) faces Corsica/Stickney (3-7), and Mount Vernon/Plankinton (9-2) takes on Baltic (7-10) at 1:30 p.m. The bottom part of the bracket starts at 4:15 p.m. Friday with Parkston (21-4) dueling Selby (19-7), and Clark Area (15-0-1) battling Platte/Geddes (18-7) at 7 p.m. An opening ceremony is planned for 3:45 p.m. Friday featuring all eight teams.

The winners of the upper bracket games square off in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the bottom bracket winners follow at 6 p.m. The championship game is at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the third-place game preceding it at 1 p.m. All teams are guaranteed at least two games.

Teams qualified for the event by picking up a top finish in their region tournaments earlier in July. Corsica is hosting a VFW state tournament for the first time since 2018, when it hosted the 12-and-under state tournament with Platte. It last hosted a teener-level state tournament in 2008.

Here's a brief look at the path each team took to reach the state tournament:

