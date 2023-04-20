Cold spring weather upends sports schedule
MITCHELL — A number of area sporting events have been canceled or postponed over the next few days due to cold weather in South Dakota.
Here is a listing of Mitchell High School changes:
- Mitchell’s trip to the Harrisburg golf quadrangular was canceled on Thursday.
- Mitchell’s high school softball game at Sioux Falls Jefferson on Thursday was postponed. No make-up date has been announced.
- Mitchell’s home boys tennis quadrangular on Friday has been canceled. The Kernels will host Huron at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Hitchcock Park in a dual.
- The Mitchell Middle School boys tennis jamboree planned for Saturday has been canceled.
- Mitchell’s trip to the Pierre Legion Relays has been postponed to Monday, April 24.
- Mitchell High School baseball's doubleheader at Brandon Valley on Friday have been postponed to a single game at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24. The JV baseball team's games on Saturday were canceled.
On the area schedule, the following changes have been announced:
- The Freeman High School track meet on Thursday, April 20 was canceled.
- The Burke/Gregory golf meet scheduled for Friday, April 21 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
- The Greenway Relays in Mount Vernon scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Friday, April 28.
- The Platte-Geddes Relays scheduled for Saturday, April 22 has been postponed. A potential make-up date has not yet been determined.
- The Class B Classic golf tournament, which was previously postponed on April 10, will be made up Monday, April 24 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. The meet will start at 10:30 a.m.
