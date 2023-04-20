Cold spring weather upends sports schedule

MITCHELL — A number of area sporting events have been canceled or postponed over the next few days due to cold weather in South Dakota.

Here is a listing of Mitchell High School changes:



Mitchell’s trip to the Harrisburg golf quadrangular was canceled on Thursday.

Mitchell’s high school softball game at Sioux Falls Jefferson on Thursday was postponed. No make-up date has been announced.

Mitchell’s home boys tennis quadrangular on Friday has been canceled. The Kernels will host Huron at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Hitchcock Park in a dual.

The Mitchell Middle School boys tennis jamboree planned for Saturday has been canceled.

Mitchell’s trip to the Pierre Legion Relays has been postponed to Monday, April 24.

Mitchell High School baseball's doubleheader at Brandon Valley on Friday have been postponed to a single game at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24. The JV baseball team's games on Saturday were canceled.

On the area schedule, the following changes have been announced: