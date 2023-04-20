99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cold spring weather upends sports schedule

A number of area sporting events have been canceled or postponed over the next few days due to cold weather in South Dakota.

Golf_general_ballpin.JPG
(Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
April 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM

Here is a listing of Mitchell High School changes:

  • Mitchell’s trip to the Harrisburg golf quadrangular was canceled on Thursday. 
  • Mitchell’s high school softball game at Sioux Falls Jefferson on Thursday was postponed. No make-up date has been announced. 
  • Mitchell’s home boys tennis quadrangular on Friday has been canceled. The Kernels will host Huron at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Hitchcock Park in a dual. 
  • The Mitchell Middle School boys tennis jamboree planned for Saturday has been canceled. 
  • Mitchell’s trip to the Pierre Legion Relays has been postponed to Monday, April 24. 
  • Mitchell High School baseball's doubleheader at Brandon Valley on Friday have been postponed to a single game at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24. The JV baseball team's games on Saturday were canceled.

On the area schedule, the following changes have been announced:

  • The Freeman High School track meet on Thursday, April 20 was canceled. 
  • The Burke/Gregory golf meet scheduled for Friday, April 21 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced. 
  • The Greenway Relays in Mount Vernon scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Friday, April 28. 
  • The Platte-Geddes Relays scheduled for Saturday, April 22 has been postponed. A potential make-up date has not yet been determined. 
  • The Class B Classic golf tournament, which was previously postponed on April 10, will be made up Monday, April 24 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. The meet will start at 10:30 a.m.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
