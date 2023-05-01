Close victory over Yankton highlights Kernels' boys tennis quadrangular sweep

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School boys tennis team avenged an early season loss on Monday afternoon at Hitchcock Park as part of a three-dual sweep in home action.

The Kernels defeated Yankton by a score of 5-4, along with 9-0 sweeps of Vermillion and Pierre in a quadrangular. The victory over the Bucks answered the Kernels’ 7-2 road loss at Yankton indoors in the season-opener March 30.

On Monday, it was the bottom of the Kernel lineup that helped make the victory happen. Drake Jerke at No. 4 singles and Zach Fuhrer at No. 6 singles each won close 10-9 matches that were decided by tiebreakers in the 10-game pro set format. Matthew Mauszycki also won his Flight 5 singles match over Luke Moeller by a 10-8 score.

In doubles, Levi Loken and Drake Jerke won decisively over Christopher Rockne and Jack Pederson by a 10-2 score at No. 2 doubles, while Mauszycki and Fuhrer won 10-7 at No. 3 doubles over Miles Krajewski and Luke Moeller to give Mitchell the five victories needed for the team triumph.

Mitchell did not have many issues with Vermillion in the first dual of the day, with Levi Loken and Mauszycki each winning 10-0 over their opponents in singles play, and the Kernels dropped a combined seven games over six matches. Luke Jerke/Juracek and Loken/Drake Jerke each powered MHS to 10-0 wins in Flight 1 and Flight 2 doubles, respectively.

Against Pierre, Levi Loken had a 10-8 win over Jacob Leiferman at No. 3 singles for MHS’ closest victory of the dual, while Luke Jerke won 10-7 over Devin Dodson in the No. 1 singles matchup and Jager Juracek topped Lucas Hight 10-6 at No. 2 singles. Drake Jerke pitched a 10-0 shutout in the Flight 4 matchup and Zach Fuhrer won 10-1 over Weston Northrup at Flight 6. Loken and Drake Jerke had the most dominant doubles win of the dual, a 10-0 win at Flight 2.

The Kernels were coming off a fourth-place finish at the Rapid City Invite on Friday with 157.5 points, which was won by Rapid City Christian with 273 points, followed by Rapid City Stevens (216.5) and Brandon Valley (173).

Mitchell (11-5 in duals, 6-2 ESD) is back in action on Tuesday at home against Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a triangular at Hitchcock Park.

Mitchell 9, Vermillion 0

Singles

No. 1: Luke Jerke (M) def. Caiden Mandernach (V), 10-1

No. 2: Jager Juracek (M) def. Lucas Green (V), 10-2

No. 3: Levi Loken (M) def. Grant Freeling (V), 10-0

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Caleb Reins, (V) 10-1

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Hayden Fogelman (V), 10-0

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Mason Freeling (V), 10-3

Doubles

No. 1: Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M) def. Caiden Mandernach / Grant Freeling (V), 10-0

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Mason Freeling/ Lucas Green (V), 10-0

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Caleb Reins/ Theo Wittmuss (V), 10-2

Mitchell 5, Yankton 4

Singles

No. 1: Zachary Briggs (Y) def. Luke Jerke (M), 10-2

No. 2: Harrison Krajewski (Y) def. Jager Juracek (M), 10-4

No. 3: Christopher Rockne (Y) def. Levi Loken (M), 10-9(4)

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Miles Krajewski (Y), 10-9(3)

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Luke Moeller (Y), 10-8

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Luke Moeller (Y), 10-9(6)

Doubles

No. 1: Zachary Briggs / Harrison Krajewski (Y) def. Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M), 10-3

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Christopher Rockne / Jack Pederson (Y), 10-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Miles Krajewski / Luke Moeller (Y), 10-7

Mitchell 9, Pierre 0

Singles

No. 1: Luke Jerke (M) def. Devin Dodson (P), 10-7

No. 2: Jager Juracek (M) def. Lucas Hight (P), 10-6

No. 3: Levi Loken (M) def. Jacob Leiferman (P), 10-8

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Keller Herman (P), 10-0

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Joe Mikkonen (P), 10-7

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Cater Gordan (P), 10-4

Doubles

No. 1: Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M) def. Devin Dodson / Lucas Hight (P), 10-4

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Jacob Leiferman / Keller Herman (P), 10-0

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Joe Mikkonen / Weston Northrup, 10-4