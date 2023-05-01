99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Close victory over Yankton highlights Kernels' boys tennis quadrangular sweep

The Mitchell High School boys tennis team avenged an early season loss on Monday afternoon at Hitchcock Park as part of a three-dual sweep in home action.

4-17-23MHSvsSFChristianBoysTennis-47.jpg
Mitchell's Drake Jerke hits a shot during a tennis dual on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
May 01, 2023 at 6:55 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School boys tennis team avenged an early season loss on Monday afternoon at Hitchcock Park as part of a three-dual sweep in home action.

The Kernels defeated Yankton by a score of 5-4, along with 9-0 sweeps of Vermillion and Pierre in a quadrangular. The victory over the Bucks answered the Kernels’ 7-2 road loss at Yankton indoors in the season-opener March 30.

On Monday, it was the bottom of the Kernel lineup that helped make the victory happen. Drake Jerke at No. 4 singles and Zach Fuhrer at No. 6 singles each won close 10-9 matches that were decided by tiebreakers in the 10-game pro set format. Matthew Mauszycki also won his Flight 5 singles match over Luke Moeller by a 10-8 score.

In doubles, Levi Loken and Drake Jerke won decisively over Christopher Rockne and Jack Pederson by a 10-2 score at No. 2 doubles, while Mauszycki and Fuhrer won 10-7 at No. 3 doubles over Miles Krajewski and Luke Moeller to give Mitchell the five victories needed for the team triumph.

Mitchell did not have many issues with Vermillion in the first dual of the day, with Levi Loken and Mauszycki each winning 10-0 over their opponents in singles play, and the Kernels dropped a combined seven games over six matches. Luke Jerke/Juracek and Loken/Drake Jerke each powered MHS to 10-0 wins in Flight 1 and Flight 2 doubles, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Pierre, Levi Loken had a 10-8 win over Jacob Leiferman at No. 3 singles for MHS’ closest victory of the dual, while Luke Jerke won 10-7 over Devin Dodson in the No. 1 singles matchup and Jager Juracek topped Lucas Hight 10-6 at No. 2 singles. Drake Jerke pitched a 10-0 shutout in the Flight 4 matchup and Zach Fuhrer won 10-1 over Weston Northrup at Flight 6. Loken and Drake Jerke had the most dominant doubles win of the dual, a 10-0 win at Flight 2.

The Kernels were coming off a fourth-place finish at the Rapid City Invite on Friday with 157.5 points, which was won by Rapid City Christian with 273 points, followed by Rapid City Stevens (216.5) and Brandon Valley (173).

Mitchell (11-5 in duals, 6-2 ESD) is back in action on Tuesday at home against Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a triangular at Hitchcock Park.

Mitchell 9, Vermillion 0

Singles

No. 1: Luke Jerke (M) def. Caiden Mandernach (V), 10-1

No. 2: Jager Juracek (M) def. Lucas Green (V), 10-2

No. 3: Levi Loken (M) def. Grant Freeling (V), 10-0

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Caleb Reins, (V) 10-1

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Hayden Fogelman (V), 10-0

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Mason Freeling (V), 10-3

Doubles

No. 1: Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M) def. Caiden Mandernach / Grant Freeling (V), 10-0

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Mason Freeling/ Lucas Green (V), 10-0

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Caleb Reins/ Theo Wittmuss (V), 10-2

Mitchell 5, Yankton 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Singles

No. 1: Zachary Briggs (Y) def. Luke Jerke (M), 10-2

No. 2: Harrison Krajewski (Y) def. Jager Juracek (M), 10-4

No. 3: Christopher Rockne (Y) def. Levi Loken (M), 10-9(4)

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Miles Krajewski (Y), 10-9(3)

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Luke Moeller (Y), 10-8

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Luke Moeller (Y), 10-9(6)

Doubles

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 1: Zachary Briggs / Harrison Krajewski (Y) def. Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M), 10-3

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Christopher Rockne / Jack Pederson (Y), 10-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Miles Krajewski / Luke Moeller (Y), 10-7

Mitchell 9, Pierre 0

Singles

No. 1: Luke Jerke (M) def. Devin Dodson (P), 10-7

No. 2: Jager Juracek (M) def. Lucas Hight (P), 10-6

No. 3: Levi Loken (M) def. Jacob Leiferman (P), 10-8

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Keller Herman (P), 10-0

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Joe Mikkonen (P), 10-7

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Cater Gordan (P), 10-4

Doubles

No. 1: Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M) def. Devin Dodson / Lucas Hight (P), 10-4

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Jacob Leiferman / Keller Herman (P), 10-0

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Joe Mikkonen / Weston Northrup, 10-4

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher