Class B state softball roundup: Bon Homme takes fourth place, Hanson finishes fifth

ABERDEEN — A 15-strikeout shoutout from Taya Clausen carried No. 2 Arlington to a 4-0 victory over No. 4 Bon Homme in the third-place game of the Class B softball state tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Players Softball Complex.

Clausen, who pitched all 21 innings for the Cardinals (16-5) in the tournament and racked up 40 strikeouts, saved her best outing for last, allowing just two hits and zero walks in a complete-game effort. She also reached safely in all three of her at-bats, getting one hit and drawing two walks.

Offensively, Brenley Goebel had two hits, while Addie Steffensen, Jo Steffensen and Madalyn Madsen drove in one run apiece. Harley Johnson registered a triple and scored a run.

For Bon Homme (14-6), Olivia Kaul and Reyna Alberts were the two Cavaliers to record base hits. Kenadee Kozak took the loss in the circle, though she struck out six batters and surrendered three walks and seven hits. Kozak and Jurni Vavruska were recognized as all-tournament team members.

Members of the Hanson softball team celebrate after winning the fifth-place game over Viborg-Hurley at the Class B state tournament on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Aberdeen. Megan Rosendahl / South Dakota Public Broadcasting

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanson 11, Viborg-Hurley 9

Behind a big fourth inning, eighth-seeded Hanson outlasted seventh-seeded Viborg-Hurley to claim fifth place in the consolation bracket of the Class B tournament.

The Beavers jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning but fell behind 7-3 following a five-run top half of the fourth from the Cougars. Hanson (7-11) responded with six runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning and tacked on two more runs in the fifth to help secure the win.

To lead Hanson's offensive push, Jalyn Kampshoff notched three RBIs and scored twice on three hits, including a pair of doubles. Five additional Beavers — Cadence Jarding, Reese Marek, Olivia Kayser, Jozlynn Tegethoff and Jersey Kampshoff — contributed multiple hits to Hanson's team total of 15, eight of which went for extra bases. Kayser, who was an all-tournament selection, picked up the win in the circle with a complete game that included three strikeouts and three walks.

Viborg-Hurley (9-11) tallied 14 hits as a team, though 13 were singles, paced by four from Gia Miller and three each by Lauren Petersen and Zoey Christensen. Lexi Lindeman and Christensen each pushed three runs across for the Cougars.

