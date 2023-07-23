Class B state Legion baseball bracket set to begin on July 28 in Redfield
Tabor, Salem/Montrose/Canova and Platte/Geddes are among the eight teams in the field.
REDFIELD, S.D. — The 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class B Tournament field is set.
The eight-team, double elimination tournament begins on Friday, July 28.
In first round action, Dell Rapids takes on Platte/Geddes in Game 1 at 10 a.m., followed 30 minutes later with Castlewood battling Clark. In the night session, Tabor faces Salem/Montrose/Canova in Game 3 at 5 p.m., followed by Elk Point/Jefferson battling Redfield in Game 4.
On Saturday, July 29, the Game 1 winner plays the Game 3 winner and the Game 2 winner plays the Game 4 winner, with the losers bracket following course. The tournament runs through Tuesday, August 1st with the championship round at 1 p.m.
Class B state Legion baseball tournament
At Redfield
*Times approximate
First round -- Friday, July 28
G1: Dell Rapids vs. Platte/Geddes, 10 a.m.
G2: Castlewood vs. Clark, 12:30 p.m.*
G3: Tabor vs. Salem/Montrose/Canova, 5 p.m.
G4: Redfield vs. Elk Point/Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.*
Saturday, July 29
Elimination games
G5: G1 loser vs. G3 loser, 10 a.m.
G6: G2 loser vs. G4 loser, 12:30 p.m.*
Winner’s bracket
G7: Dell Rapids-Platte/Geddes winner vs. Tabor/SMC winner, 5 p.m.
G8: Castlewood/Clark winner vs. EPJ/Redfield winner, 7:30 p.m.*
Sunday, July 30
Elimination game
G9: G6 winner vs. G7 loser, 1 p.m.
G10: G5 winner vs. G8 loser, 3:30 p.m.*
Winner’s bracket
G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 31
(Matchups subject to be flipped)
G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 5 p.m.
G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7:30 p.m.*
Tuesday, Aug. 1
G14: Championship game, 1 p.m.
G15: If necessary championship game, 3:30 p.m.*
