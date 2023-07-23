6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, July 23

Sports Prep

Class B state Legion baseball bracket set to begin on July 28 in Redfield

Tabor, Salem/Montrose/Canova and Platte/Geddes are among the eight teams in the field.

Baseball glove general fielding.JPG
Baseball
Mitchell Republic file photo
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 7:25 AM

REDFIELD, S.D. — The 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class B Tournament field is set.

The eight-team, double elimination tournament begins on Friday, July 28.

In first round action, Dell Rapids takes on Platte/Geddes in Game 1 at 10 a.m., followed 30 minutes later with Castlewood battling Clark. In the night session, Tabor faces Salem/Montrose/Canova in Game 3 at 5 p.m., followed by Elk Point/Jefferson battling Redfield in Game 4.

On Saturday, July 29, the Game 1 winner plays the Game 3 winner and the Game 2 winner plays the Game 4 winner, with the losers bracket following course. The tournament runs through Tuesday, August 1st with the championship round at 1 p.m.

Class B state Legion baseball tournament

At Redfield

*Times approximate

First round -- Friday, July 28

G1: Dell Rapids vs. Platte/Geddes, 10 a.m.

G2: Castlewood vs. Clark, 12:30 p.m.*

G3: Tabor vs. Salem/Montrose/Canova, 5 p.m.

G4: Redfield vs. Elk Point/Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.*

Saturday, July 29

Elimination games

G5: G1 loser vs. G3 loser, 10 a.m.

G6: G2 loser vs. G4 loser, 12:30 p.m.*

Winner’s bracket

G7: Dell Rapids-Platte/Geddes winner vs. Tabor/SMC winner, 5 p.m.

G8: Castlewood/Clark winner vs. EPJ/Redfield winner, 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, July 30

Elimination game

G9: G6 winner vs. G7 loser, 1 p.m.

G10: G5 winner vs. G8 loser, 3:30 p.m.*

Winner’s bracket

G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 31

(Matchups subject to be flipped)

G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 5 p.m.

G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7:30 p.m.*

Tuesday, Aug. 1

G14: Championship game, 1 p.m.

G15: If necessary championship game, 3:30 p.m.*

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
