Class B state Legion baseball bracket set to begin on July 28 in Redfield

REDFIELD, S.D. — The 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class B Tournament field is set.

The eight-team, double elimination tournament begins on Friday, July 28.

In first round action, Dell Rapids takes on Platte/Geddes in Game 1 at 10 a.m., followed 30 minutes later with Castlewood battling Clark. In the night session, Tabor faces Salem/Montrose/Canova in Game 3 at 5 p.m., followed by Elk Point/Jefferson battling Redfield in Game 4.

On Saturday, July 29, the Game 1 winner plays the Game 3 winner and the Game 2 winner plays the Game 4 winner, with the losers bracket following course. The tournament runs through Tuesday, August 1st with the championship round at 1 p.m.

Class B state Legion baseball tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

At Redfield

*Times approximate

First round -- Friday, July 28

G1: Dell Rapids vs. Platte/Geddes, 10 a.m.

G2: Castlewood vs. Clark, 12:30 p.m.*

G3: Tabor vs. Salem/Montrose/Canova, 5 p.m.

G4: Redfield vs. Elk Point/Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.*

Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Elimination games

G5: G1 loser vs. G3 loser, 10 a.m.

G6: G2 loser vs. G4 loser, 12:30 p.m.*

Winner’s bracket

G7: Dell Rapids-Platte/Geddes winner vs. Tabor/SMC winner, 5 p.m.

G8: Castlewood/Clark winner vs. EPJ/Redfield winner, 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, July 30

Elimination game

ADVERTISEMENT

G9: G6 winner vs. G7 loser, 1 p.m.

G10: G5 winner vs. G8 loser, 3:30 p.m.*

Winner’s bracket

G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 31

(Matchups subject to be flipped)

G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 5 p.m.

G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7:30 p.m.*

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Aug. 1

G14: Championship game, 1 p.m.

G15: If necessary championship game, 3:30 p.m.*