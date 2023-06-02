99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Class B softball state roundup: Top-seeded Alcester-Hudson defeats Bon Homme for title game berth

The inaugural SDHSAA high school softball tournaments continued Friday in Aberdeen.

060223.BonHommeSoftball.jpg
Bon Homme's Raelee Lanphear readies for an at-bat during a Class B softball state semifinal against Alcester-Hudson on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Aberdeen.
Megan Rosendahl / South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 5:58 PM

ABERDEEN — An offensive flurry in the third and fourth innings carried No. 1 Alcester-Hudson to a 10-0 run-rule victory in six innings over fourth-seeded Bon Homme in the Class B softball quarterfinals on Friday afternoon at the Players Softball Complex.

Locked in a scoreless tie after two full innings, the Cubs slapped five runs on the scoreboard in the third inning and four more in the fourth to take firm control.

Cubs’ pitcher Emma Moller was in command all afternoon, racking up 13 strikeouts while surrendering two walks. Moller and Ella Serck each notched three hits, with Serck adding three runs batted in. Jaeley Christensen also had three RBIs on a pair of hits, as Delta Pies and Elly Doering both scored two runs.

For Bon Homme, Jurni Vavruska and Olivia Kaul came up with the lone hits of the game, with Kaul also reaching via walk. Kenadee Kozak struck out four batters and walked four in four innings of work. The Cavaliers will play the loser of Friday’s second semifinal between No. 2 Arlington and No. 3 Castlewood for third place at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Alcester-Hudson gets the winner of that second semifinal between the Cardinals and Warriors in the state championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hanson picks up victory, to play Saturday for fifth place

With an 8-7 win over No. 5 Gayville-Volin in the consolation bracket on Friday, eighth-seeded Hanson secured a place in Class B’s fifth-place game on Saturday afternoon.

Awaiting the Beavers (6-11) is No. 7-seeded Viborg-Hurley (9-10), which advanced with a 17-4 run-rule win over Deuel in Friday’s other Class B consolation bracket action.

Against the Gayville-Volin, Hanson grabbed a 5-4 lead with a three-run fifth inning. The Beavers added three more runs in the seventh, holding off a final push from the Raiders to secure the victory.

060223.HansonSoftball.jpg
Hanson's Olivia Kayser winds up to deliver a pitch during a Class B softball consolation bracket contest against Gayville-Volin on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Aberdeen.
Megan Rosendahl / South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Following up on a solid pitching performance from Thursday despite the quarterfinal loss, Olivia Kayser threw seven more innings while racking up 13 strikeouts to three walks. At the plate, Kayser had four RBIs and two hits, including a home run in the fifth inning. Cadence Jarding and Reese Marek each knocked three hits and combined to score five runs, as Jozlynn Tegethoff had two hits and two RBIs.

For Gayville-Volin, Andrea Miller, Kendra Beeck-Waterman and Tanayia Pacheco had three hits apiece, including a double and a triple for Miller. Pacheco and Miller both drove in two runs. Ayla Dimmer pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters without surrendering a walk.

The Raiders (11-8) will play No. 6 Deuel (12-6) for seventh place on Saturday morning.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Landon Dierks
