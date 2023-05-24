Class B SoDak 16 softball roundup: Hot start enough for Bon Homme to move past Avon

TYNDALL, S.D. — Bon Homme exploded for 11 runs in the first three innings and held on as Avon charged back late, as the Cavaliers took down the Pirates 13-8 in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday to advance to the Class B state tournament.

Bon Homme struck for five runs in the first, two in the second and four more in the third, taking an 11-1 advantage to the fourth. After the teams traded runs in the fourth, Avon scored the next six runs — three in the fifth and three in the sixth — but it wasn’t enough to dig out of the 10-run hole the Pirates found themselves in early.

Four different Cavaliers recorded multiple hits, including Nevaeh Myers, who also scored four runs. Taryn Crites and Reyna Alberts each picked up two RBIs in the win. In the pitching circle, Kenadee Kozak got the win after she went all seven innings, allowing eight hits, eight runs (seven earned) and five walks with eight strikeouts.

For Avon, Jordyn Voigt and Macy Voigt were each 2-for-4, with Jordyn scoring twice and Macy driving in four runs. Macy also started in the circle for Avon but didn’t record an out. Rilyn Thury came in in relief and pitched six innings, surrendering 10 hits, nine runs (seven earned) and 11 walks to go along with three strikeouts.

Avon ends its season at 2-13, while Bon Homme moves to 13-4 and advances to the Class B state tournament where it will face Gayville-Volin in the opening round on June 1.

Beavers’ offense delivers in road SoDak 16 win

COLMAN, S.D. — Seventeen hits led to 16 runs for the Hanson High School softball team to upend No. 7 seeded Colman-Egan in the Class B SoDak 16 state-qualifying round on Tuesday by a score of 16-4 in five innings.

Olivia Kayser led the way with two doubles, three hits and six RBIs, plus pitched all five innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and striking out a pair. Hanson trailed 4-2 after two innings but scored five in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth inning to break the game wide open.

Jalyn Kampshoff had four runs scored and Cadence Jarding had three runs for the Beavers, while Jozlynn Tegethoff and Jacey Schoenrock each drove in a pair of runs.

Hanson (5-10) will take on top-seeded Alcester-Hudson in the opening game at the Class B state tournament on June 1 in Aberdeen. The Cubs got a bye to the state tournament as one of the top-three regular-season teams.

Trappers downed in extras at Deuel

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. — Despite a run in the top of the eighth, Deuel struck twice in the home half of the inning to walk off Scotland/Menno, earning a 6-5 win and a trip to the Class B state tournament.

Allison Lehr scored on a wild pitch in the top of the inning, but a leadoff double from Hope Bjerke immediately tied things up at five before McKenna Olson drove in the winning run with one out in the inning.

Every time Scotland/Menno scored, Deuel answered. The Trappers got on the board in the top of the third, but the Cardinals responded with two runs in the bottom half, and when Scotland/Menno got three in the top of the sixth, Deuel tied it up by scoring two in the bottom, ultimately forcing extras.

Bailey Vitek suffered the loss in the pitching circle, going 7.1 innings and giving up 12 hits and five runs to go along with six strikeouts. At the plate, Trinity Bietz was 2-for-3 with a double and Halle Van Hove was 2-for-4 with a triple, while Amanda Rames picked up two RBIs.

For Deuel, Katrina Haberg had 17 strikeouts over eight innings of work, giving up seven hits, four runs (three earned) with five walks, while four different Cardinals had multiple hits.

Deuel (12-4) advances to the state tournament as the No. 6 seed to take on Castlewood, while Scotland/Menno ends its season at 4-8.

Big seventh helps Viborg-Hurley pull away from Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

FREEMAN, S.D. — Six runs in the top of the seventh for Viborg-Hurley pushed the game out of reach, as the Cougars downed Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 13-6 on Tuesday.

V-H took a 7-1 lead to the fifth inning, but a run in each of the fifth in sixth innings for the Phoenix brought them to within four going to the seventh. The Cougars responded with six runs in the top of the seventh, though, proving too much despite three runs for FMFA in the home half.

FMFA sent three pitchers into the circle, but Avary Thomas took the loss after 3.2 innings in which she gave up seven runs (six earned) with two walks and three strikeouts. Thomas picked up two hits, an RBI and scored twice at the plate, while Sonia Deckert tacked on two hits, a run scored and two RBIs in the loss.

For the Cougars, Alexia Lindemann threw a complete game with six runs allowed (two earned), eight walks and five strikeouts, scattering seven hits. Charley Nelson homered during her 2-for-3 performance with three runs scored, four RBIs and two walks in the win, while Shelby Lyons had two hits, two RBIs, a run scored and a triple.

FMFA ends its season at 5-11, while V-H moves on to the Class B state tournament as the No. 7 seed at 8-9 and will square off with Arlington in the quarterfinals.

Other Class B results

Gayville-Volin 11, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0: The Raiders racked up 11 hits en route to a five-inning win over Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. Keeley Larson had a game-high three hits, including a triple, while Ayla Dimmer pitched all five innings and allowed two hits with five strikeouts.

Class B state tournament

Quarterfinals — at Aberdeen — June 1

No. 1 Alcester-Hudson (12-1) vs. No. 8 Hanson (5-10), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Bon Homme (13-4) vs. No. 5 Gayville-Volin (11-6), 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Arlington (14-4) vs. No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (8-9), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Castlewood (10-5) vs. No. 6 Deuel (12-4), 5:30 p.m.