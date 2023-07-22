Class B Legion roundup for July 20: Salem/Montrose/Canova wins Region 5B crown

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. -- Salem/Montrose/Canova went the hard way to the Region 5B Legion baseball championship on Friday night but they earned a trip to the Class B state tournament next week in Redfield with a 9-0 win over host Lake Norden in the final.

SMC’s Luke Koepsell and Carter Randall teamed up to allow only three hits and no runs on the mound, with Koepsell pitching six innings. It was a 3-0 game until SMC broke the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh inning for some breathing room. Koepsell had a home run and drove in two runs and was joined by Randall and Griffin Clubb with two RBIs. Randall added two doubles and Weston Remmers scored twice.

SMC needed only one win to secure the title but Lake Norden won the first championship series game 5-1 to force a winner-take-all contest. The hosts held SMC to only four hits and scoring all five runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Griffin Clubb was the losing pitcher despite 6 2/3 innings pitched, two earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts.

SMC (17-5) will play its first game on Friday, July 28 in Redfield, with its opponent to be announced.

MVPCS secures spot in Region 4B title round

TABOR, S.D. — A late push on Friday night from Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney helped the Padres pick up a 5-4 win over Parkston and earn a trip to the Region 4B Legion baseball championship round on Saturday.

Trailing 4-1 going to the bottom of the fifth inning, MVPCS scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames to take the lead. Parkston outhit MVPCS 5-4 for the game and MVPCS committed five errors but came away with the win. A bases-loaded walk to the Padres’ Griffin Tobin in the sixth inning forced in the eventual winning run.

Tyson Wentland pitched well for MVPCS in the win, with four hits and four runs allowed (one earned) and six strikeouts. Lucas Krogstad, who pitched a victory in an earlier game over Wagner and used only 43 pitches, was brought back for the save against Parkston and recorded the final three outs on 11 pitches to close the game. On offense, Tobin had a hit and three runs scored, while Wentland scored twice.

Parkston issued 10 walks as a pitching staff, with Kaleb Weber taking the loss in relief of Brayden Jervik. Jervik had two of the team’s five hits and an RBI.

In an earlier elimination game, MVPCS raced past Wagner 14-0 in five innings, powered by a six-run first inning. Wentland and Krogstad each had home runs and Wentland had three hits and four RBIs, while Isaiah Olson had three RBIs. On the mound, Krogstad won the run-rule shortened game, with two hits allowed in four innings.

MVPCS (9-9) faces Tabor in the Region 4B championship round at 2 p.m. Saturday in Tabor. The Bluebirds (17-5) only need one win to secure the title, while the Padres need two wins for a state tournament berth and can force a winner-take-all title game with a win in Game 1 on Saturday.