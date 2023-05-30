Class B baseball roundup: BHA rolls, PGDCWL stumbles in first round of state tournament

SIOUX FALLS — Bon Homme/Avon set itself up nicely Monday.

Not only did the Cavaliers explode early offensively to put themselves in a position to take down Rapid City Christian 10-1 in the Class B state tournament quarterfinals, but they also put themselves in a good position for Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Landon Smith, who was a Class B all-state second-team selection, threw just 20 pitches over two innings before coach Gary Kortan was able to take him out of the game because the Cavaliers had opened up a 6-0 lead.

BH/A also didn’t throw ace Riley Rothschadl in the quarterfinal win, meaning the two pitchers with the best earned-run average on the team are available for Tuesday's semifinal game — and potentially the championship, should the Cavaliers get there.

“We’ve been in this situation a couple years ago and we ran out of pitching the last time we won it,” coach Gary Kortan said. “We talked about it; If we had a four-run lead after a couple of innings we were going to make a switch. That’s exactly what we had and Easton (Mudder) and (Landon) Bares did a good job coming in.”

Bon Homme/Avon's Landon Smith delivers a pitch during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Cavaliers made their presence felt early, scoring before the Comets recorded an out in the bottom of the first after a 1-2-3 inning in the top half. The lead swelled to 8-0 after three innings for BH/A, piecing together quality at-bats. BH/A tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth after RC Christian cracked the scoreboard in the top half of the inning.

“I was happy No. 1-9, everybody contributed in some way,” Kortan said. “Putting the ball in play, a nice bunt, a hit here and there. I think No. 1-9 is our strength. … We can hurt you in different ways.”

Bon Homme/Avon's Landon Schmidt claps on second base after recording a hit during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Nine different players had at least one hit for the Cavaliers, with Brady Bierema and Jackson Caba each tallying two. Riley Rothschadl, who was named the Class B player of the year prior to the game, scored twice, as did Jace Toupal, while Easton Mudder scored three runs.

BH/A (15-0) will face the winner of the contest between Dell Rapids and Madison, while Rapid City Christian ends the season at 5-7.

“We’re going to be jacked up,” Kortan said of Tuesday’s first game. "We’re going to be ready for it. We got Riley (Rothschadl pitching), and we can’t wait.”

1 / 7: Bon Homme/Avon's Trey Kaul reaches out to make a catch in left field during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 2 / 7: Bon Homme/Avon's Easton Mudder digs for third base during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 3 / 7: Bon Homme/Avon's Landon Bares throws the ball to first base during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 4 / 7: Bon Homme/Avon's Landon Bares celebrates after a double play during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 5 / 7: Bon Homme/Avon's Landon Bares catches a foul pop up during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 6 / 7: Bon Homme/Avon's Landon Bares tags out a Rapid City Christian baserunner as teammate Riley Rothschadl (background) celebrates during a high school baseball quarterfinal game at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 7 / 7: Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl makes a throw to first base during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Dakota Valley handles Honkers

SIOUX FALLS — The Panthers used eight hits and two home runs — one each from Jake Pruchniak and Jackson Boonstra — as well as a one-run performance on the mound from Pruchniak and Garrett Anderson to move past the Honkers 11-1 in six innings in the quarterfinals Monday.

Pruchniak started on the mound for Dakota Valley and went two perfect innings with four strikeouts before giving the ball to Anderson, who closed out the game with four innings of work where he scattered four hits, one run, two walks and six strikeouts.

1 / 5: Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake's Joey Foxley (1) throws the ball to first baseman Tanner Dyk (2) during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Dakota Valley at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 2 / 5: Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake's Dawson Hoffman throws the ball to first base during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Dakota Valley at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 3 / 5: Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake's Caden Oberbroekling delivers a pitch during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Dakota Valley at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 4 / 5: Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake's Aiden Bultje delivers a pitch during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Dakota Valley at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium. 5 / 5: Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake's Parker Bailey (left) fires the ball in from center field during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Dakota Valley at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Dakota Valley used one hit, four walks and two Honker errors to strike for four runs in the second inning to break a scoreless tie before tacking on two more runs in each of the third and fourth innings. The Panthers blew the game open with three more runs in the sixth. The Honkers answered with one in the bottom of sixth, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the run rule.

PGDCWL finished the contest with four hits — two each from Joey Foxley and Jaxon Christensen — and five errors. Caden Oberbroekling took the loss on the mound after going two innings with six runs (five earned) on four hits and four walks to go along with four strikeouts. Aiden Bultje entered in relief and went four innings and went four innings with four hits, five runs (four earned), two walks and four strikeouts.

The Honkers close out the season at 9-3, while Dakota Valley (15-1) will face Tea in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Dakota Valley's Jake Pruchniak high-fives coach Rob Augustine as he rounds third base after hitting a home run against Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake during a high school baseball quarterfinal game at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Tea 11, Redfield Area 1 (6 innings): Once the Tea offense came to life, the Titans quickly put the game out of reach.

Deadlocked in a scoreless game headed to third, the Titans plated 11 runs over the next four innings to take an 11-1, six-inning win over Redfield Area. Logan Boom was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, three runs batted in and a triple in the win, while Nathan Babb threw a complete game and gave up six hits with one run and two walks to go along with five strikeouts.

Tea (15-3) will take on Dakota Valley on Tuesday in the semifinals, while Redfield Area ends its season at 10-2.

Updated Class B bracket

All games at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Monday

Quarterfinals

Tea 11, Redfield Area 1 (6 innings)

Dakota Valley 11, PGDCWL 1 (6 innings)

Bon Homme/Avon 10, Rapid City Christian 1

Dell Rapids vs. Madison, 7:25 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

Tea vs. Dakota Valley, 12:05 p.m.

Bon Homme/Avon vs. winner of Dell Rapids vs. Madison, 2:35 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5:05 p.m.