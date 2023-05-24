Class AA SoDak 16 softball roundup: Top seeds move on to state tourney in Aberdeen

SIOUX FALLS — In the inaugural SoDak 16 state-qualifying round for high school softball, the high seeds ruled the day.

The top-four seeds in the postseason field — No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln, No. 2 Harrisburg, No. 3 Brookings and No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson — all easily dispatched their Round of 16 opponent on Tuesday, securing trips to the inaugural Class AA state tournament, which begins June 1 on the Northern State University campus in Aberdeen.

Fifth-seeded Sioux Falls Washington and seventh-seeded Brandon Valley played the only close games of the day in Class AA, but got standout pitching performances to move on.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s action:



Brandon Valley 1, Watertown 0: Jordan Gabert threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out six, as the Lynx advanced to state. Gabert also had two hits and drove in the game’s only run.

Jordan Gabert threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out six, as the Lynx advanced to state. Gabert also had two hits and drove in the game’s only run. Sioux Falls Washington 2, Mitchell 0: A pair of first inning runs was all starting pitcher Emma Hensley needed to send the Warriors to the state tournament. Hensley, a freshman, struck out nine Kernels in a six-hit, complete-game effort, and Tierney Schramm and Ava Brink each drove in runs for the Warriors (13-5), who won for the sixth time in the last eight games.

A pair of first inning runs was all starting pitcher Emma Hensley needed to send the Warriors to the state tournament. Hensley, a freshman, struck out nine Kernels in a six-hit, complete-game effort, and Tierney Schramm and Ava Brink each drove in runs for the Warriors (13-5), who won for the sixth time in the last eight games. O’Gorman 11, Pierre 5: Kira Mentele had four of the Knights' 17 hits, while Karsten Schlimgen, Olivia Tobin and Mary Koch had three apiece. On the pitching front, Mentele finished with 12 strikeouts in six innings to control the Governors.

Kira Mentele had four of the Knights' 17 hits, while Karsten Schlimgen, Olivia Tobin and Mary Koch had three apiece. On the pitching front, Mentele finished with 12 strikeouts in six innings to control the Governors. Sioux Falls Jefferson 13, Rapid City Central 3: The Cavaliers improved to 11-0 in the month of May with a five inning, 10-run rule win over the Cobblers. Kendall Kniffen, Sydney Tagtow and Brianna Herndon each had two RBIs on a 15-hit day for Jefferson, and Whitney Portner and Greta Mueller split the pitching duties for the Cavaliers (15-4) and combined for 12 strikeouts.

The Cavaliers improved to 11-0 in the month of May with a five inning, 10-run rule win over the Cobblers. Kendall Kniffen, Sydney Tagtow and Brianna Herndon each had two RBIs on a 15-hit day for Jefferson, and Whitney Portner and Greta Mueller split the pitching duties for the Cavaliers (15-4) and combined for 12 strikeouts. Sioux Falls Lincoln 15, Aberdeen Central 0 : Powered by a 12-run third inning, the top-seeded Patriots had no issues with winless Aberdeen Central on Tuesday afternoon. (The big inning ended the game after three frames due to the 15-run mercy rule.) Kierra Lubovich had a home run and drove in three runs, while Katelyn Hamm drove in a pair of runs. Junior Madison Evans punched out all nine Golden Eagle batters she faced in the shortened game, as Lincoln has won 15 of its last 16 games.

: Powered by a 12-run third inning, the top-seeded Patriots had no issues with winless Aberdeen Central on Tuesday afternoon. (The big inning ended the game after three frames due to the 15-run mercy rule.) Kierra Lubovich had a home run and drove in three runs, while Katelyn Hamm drove in a pair of runs. Junior Madison Evans punched out all nine Golden Eagle batters she faced in the shortened game, as Lincoln has won 15 of its last 16 games. Brookings 11, Sturgis 0: The third-seeded Bobcats had a five-inning perfect game from starting pitcher Gracie Adamson, who spun 11 strikeouts in the victory. Adamson also added a home run for Brookings (14-3).

The third-seeded Bobcats had a five-inning perfect game from starting pitcher Gracie Adamson, who spun 11 strikeouts in the victory. Adamson also added a home run for Brookings (14-3). Yankton 13, Rapid City Stevens 4: The Gazelles scored seven times in the fifth inning to break open a 6-4 game over the Raiders. Emma Herrboldt had a home run and Payton Moser and Tori Vellek each had three-hit games for Yankton, which picked up a nine-strikeout pitching performance from Grace Behrns.

The Gazelles scored seven times in the fifth inning to break open a 6-4 game over the Raiders. Emma Herrboldt had a home run and Payton Moser and Tori Vellek each had three-hit games for Yankton, which picked up a nine-strikeout pitching performance from Grace Behrns. Harrisburg 13, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2: Seven runs for Harrisburg in the third inning broke open the Tiger victory on Tuesday in what finished as a five-inning game. Macy Bryant had three hits and five RBIs, while Makyala Hudson, Madelyn Ducheneaux and Hailey Boer each had home runs for the Tigers. Cora Payne was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, with two hits and one earned run allowed.

Class AA state softball

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterfinals — Thursday, June 1

At Koehler Hall of Fame Field, in Aberdeen

No. 8 Yankton (12-7) vs. No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (16-2), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (15-4) vs. No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington (13-5), 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Brandon Valley (10-6) vs. No. 2 Harrisburg (17-3), 3 p.m.

No. 6 O’Gorman (12-6) vs. No. 3 Brookings (14-3), 5:30 p.m.