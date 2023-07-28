Class A state tourney roundup for July 27: Harrisburg Gold wins battle of unbeatens

YANKTON — Second-seeded Harrisburg Gold scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning and closed the door in the seventh to improve to 3-0 in the Class A state Legion baseball tournament after a 3-2 win over top-seeded Sioux Falls East in a Class A winner’s bracket contest on Thursday at Riverside Field.

After a pair of hits to start the inning, Noah Boschee’s two-run double for Harrisburg spurred the Tigers to the lead in the sixth, and a bases-loaded walk to Carter Hoffman stretched the lead.

Down 3-1 in the seventh, Sioux Falls East got to within one run when Andrew Glovich had a two-out RBI double to score Sawyer Tolk. But Tristan Fitzsimmons was struck out by closer Brandon Simunek, and the Tigers stayed perfect in Yankton.

Maddux Scherer was the winning pitcher, recording two outs to close the sixth inning in relief of starter Braxton Kusler, who struck out 10 East batters in 5 1/3 innings while yielding three hits and a run.

Glovich was saddled with the loss for East, allowing five hits, three runs (two earned) and striking out eight. Fitzsimmons finished with two hits and Tolk scored twice for East, which is now 40-9 and saw a nine-game win streak come to an end.

Harrisburg Gold (24-12) will play Brookings in a 7 p.m. Friday game at Riverside Field. No matter the outcome, Harrisburg will have a spot in Saturday’s championship series. Sioux Falls East will face Yankton in an elimination game for both squads at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Brookings 13, Renner 2

YANKTON — With four runs in the first inning, Brookings powered its way to an elimination round game on Thursday at the Class A state Legion baseball tournament.

Brookings’ Owen Schneider yielded five hit batters and three walks but earned the win by throwing five innings with two hits and two runs allowed. Nolan Miles, Nathan Lease and Breck Hirrschoff each had two hits, with four runs scored from Hirrschoff, with Parker Winghart driving in four runs. The Bandits had 10 hits and nine walks offensively in the game, scoring five more runs in the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run rule after six innings.

Held to only three hits, Renner never got the offense going. Kyle Konechne, Trey Heckenlaible and Jake Wheeler each had a hit, with Heckenlaible and Konechne each recording doubles and scoring a run. Brycen Top took the loss with 4 2/3 innings pitched, nine hits and eight runs (seven earned) allowed and four strikeouts. The Royals committed five errors in the loss.

Brookings (27-16) will face Harrisburg Gold at 7 p.m. on Friday in an elimination game for the Bandits. Renner’s season ends at 29-19.

Yankton 6, Rapid City Post 22 2

YANKTON — Yankton continued its run at the Class A state Legion baseball tournament as the host team with a strong pitching effort from Matthew Sheldon in an elimination game on Thursday at Riverside Field.

Sheldon threw five innings with two hits and one run allowed and four strikeouts, while Mark Kathol threw the final two innings, allowing a run. Lucas Kampshoff had two hits for Yankton, while Rugby Ryken had two hits and two runs scored for Yankton, which finished with six hits.

Declan Mickley took the loss for Post 22, allowing three hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Wilson Kieffer had two of Rapid City’s four hits in the loss.

Yankton (26-14) will face Sioux Falls East in a 4:30 p.m. Friday game at the Class A state tournament as both teams attempt to stave off elimination.

Rapid City Post 22 (47-23) is done at the Class A tournament but will see its season continue as host of the American Legion Central Plains Regional, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 2, with teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.