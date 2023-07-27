Class A state tourney roundup for July 26: Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg Gold move to 2-0

YANKTON — Harrisburg Gold came to the plate four times on Wednesday night and scored each time, including nine runs in the fourth inning for a 16-4, five-inning win over host Yankton in the Class A state Legion winner’s bracket at Riverside Field.

Harrisburg Gold (23-12) faces Sioux Falls East at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the chance to be the last remaining undefeated team in the bracket.

As the home team in the game, Harrisburg scored five times in the first inning to assert a lead. Coen Cook had a home run and drove in three runs, while Carter Hoffman had two of the team’s five doubles and Palmer Boyd was 4-for-4 at the plate. Hoffman and Maddux Scherer each drove in three runs as the Tigers finished with 17 hits. Maddox Plack pitched all five innings for Harrisburg, allowing seven hits, four runs (three earned) and struck out two.

Rugby Ryken had two hits and Mac Ryken drove in a pair of runs for Yankton (25-14), which used four pitchers in the game and had starter Isaiah Schelhaas take the loss with one inning logged and five runs allowed. Yankton will now face Rapid City Post 22 at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

Sioux Falls East 14, Brookings 4

YANKTON — An eight-run fifth inning allowed Sioux Falls East to pull away in a Class A state Legion baseball tournament winner’s bracket game with a 14-4, six-inning win at Riverside Field.

For Sioux Falls East (40-8), Jack Smith had three runs and two hits, while Brayden Olson had three hits and two RBIs, while Sawyer Tolk and Myles Rees and Lincoln Vasgaard each drove in three runs.

Tate Schafer earned the win with 4 1/3 innings pitched, six hits, four runs (three earned) and five strikeouts, while Andrew Glovich and Sawyer Mindt combined to record five outs without yielding a hit or run. East will now face either Harrisburg Gold or Yankton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a game between a pair of 2-0 teams in the tournament.

Brookings (26-16) led 3-0 through 2 1/2 innings before Sioux Falls East got on the board. Nathan Lease had three hits and Zach Struck scored twice for the Bandits, who will face Renner on Thursday in the elimination bracket. Breck Hirrschoff picked up the loss, throwing 3 1/3 innings with four runs allowed on six hits.

Elimination games

Rapid City Post 22 14, Harrisburg Maroon 4

YANKTON — Down 2-0 after an inning, Rapid City Post 22 scored six runs in the second frame and five more in the fourth inning to pick up a six-inning win in an elimination game on Wednesday at Riverside Field.

Palmer Jacobs started on the mound for Post 22 and left after two innings after the Hardhats took the lead, although he allowed four runs and struck out five. Elijah Kelley was the winning pitcher in relief with four innings pitched and no runs, one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Ridge Inhofer and Harrison Good each had two hits, with Inhofer driving in three runs.

Payton Blackwelder had a two-run home run for Harrisburg, while Sam Sutton hit a home run, as well. Kason Syverson was the losing pitcher allowing six runs (five earned) with six walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Rapid City Post 22 (47-22) plays either Yankton at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game on Thursday. Harrisburg Maroon’s season ends at 12-25.

Renner 8, Aberdeen 2

YANKTON — The Renner Royals staved off elimination on Wednesday at the Class A state Legion baseball tournament with a win over Aberdeen at Riverside Field.

Jake Wheeler pitched four innings for the win for the Royals, allowing one run, three hits and striking out three batters. Renner scored four times in the third inning with a two-RBI double from Zach Dunham and Leo Hueners picking up an RBI double of his own. Dunham finished with two doubles and scored three times, while Trey Heckenlaible drove in three runs.

Philip Zens had a home run for Aberdeen (27-18), with Jaiden Smith finishing with the loss on the mound.

Renner (29-18) faces Brookings in Thursday’s opening game, a noon elimination game in Yankton.