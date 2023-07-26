Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Class A state tourney roundup for July 25: Top seeds earn wins on opening day in Yankton

Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg Gold, Brookings and Yankton were the Day 1 winners on Tuesday

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs
Matt Kartozian / USA Today Sports
Matt Kartozian / USA Today Sports
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 9:45 PM

YANKTON — Top-seeded Sioux Falls East opened its run at the Class A state American Legion baseball tournament with a 7-2 win over Harrisburg Maroon at Riverside Field.

East’s Myles Rees allowed three hits without a run and struck out eight before being pulled with 4 2/3 innings logged after throwing 79 pitches, leaving the door open that Rees can pitch later in the tournament. Jack Smith, who hit a home run in the first inning, closed the door for the final seven outs with four strikeouts, without an earned run allowed. Andrew Glovich added a home run in the sixth inning for Sioux Falls East. Jason Hanson had two of Harrisburg’s six hits.

Sioux Falls East (39-8) will face Brookings in the winner’s bracket second round at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Harrisburg Maroon (12-24) will face Post 22 in an elimination game at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Harrisburg Gold 6, Aberdeen 2

YANKTON — Powered by a three-run home run in the opening frame, Noah Boschee drove in four runs for Harrisburg in an first-round win at the Class A state Legion baseball tournament on Tuesday at Riverside Field.

Eli Kokenge threw five innings in the winning effort for the second-seeded Tigers, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out seven Aberdeen batters. Jack Riley and Tate Larson also had two hits for Harrisburg, which added three runs in the fifth inning after Aberdeen had tightened the deficit to 3-2. The Smittys had seven hits, including four from Zane Backous, who took the loss on the mound, allowing seven hits, six runs and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrisburg Gold (22-12) will face Yankton or Renner at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the winner’s bracket, while Aberdeen (27-17) faces Yankton or Renner at 12:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

061323.Tabor Legion.Riley Rothschadl-2.JPG
Prep
Tabor, Platte/Geddes, SMC represent area Legion squads at Class B state tournament
The Bluebirds and Whitecaps are returners from 2022, while SMC makes a long-awaited appearance
4h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson

Brookings 5, Rapid City Post 22 4

YANKTON — Zach Struck’s RBI single powered Brookings to a Class A state tournament opening-round win on Tuesday at Riverside Field.

The Hardhats outhit Brookings, 12-9, taking a 4-1 lead with a four-run sixth inning, with Aiden Roberts driving in a pair of runs. Brookings answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to even the score at 4-all. In the bottom of the seventh, the Bandits loaded the bases with one out after a pair of walks and a hit batter before Struck lined a pitch to right field to score the winning run. Struck was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing the seventh inning after coming in for starter Nathan Lease, who yielded 11 hits and four runs but struck out four.

Hayden Leighty took the loss for Post 22, allowing six hits and three runs in five innings while striking out five. Phillip Bentz had three hits for Rapid City.

Brookings (26-15) will take on Sioux Falls East at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the winner’s bracket, while Rapid City Post 22 (46-22) plays in the elimination round against Harrisburg Maroon to open play on Wednesday.

Yankton 7, Renner 1

YANKTON — Three early runs on offense for state tournament host Yankton was enough for starting pitcher Drew Ryken as Post 12 took down Renner Post 307 in the opening round of the Class A bracket on Tuesday.

Ryken threw six innings on 75 pitches, allowing two hits, one hit and one walk while striking out two. Rugby Ryken and Matthew Sheldon each had two hits for third-seeded Yankton, while Cody Oswald drove in a pair of runs. Braylon Bear was the losing pitcher for the Royals, throwing six innings and allowing 10 hits, seven runs and recording three strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yankton (25-13) will face Harrisburg Gold in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket nightcap, while Renner (28-18) plays an elimination bracket contest with Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
SDGA general art3.JPG
Prep
Winners decided in Watertown at SDGA Junior Championships
3h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-19-22HighSchoolFootballHansonvsHoward-39.jpg
Members Only
Prep
12 South Dakota high school football games to watch as season nears
4h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
361643824_762840595641585_1006649041066947945_n.jpg
Prep
Mount Vernon/Plankinton claims Class B state VFW Junior teener championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for July 18
5d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
Local
Canova man identified as victim of fatal Hanson County ATV crash
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Winner 6.JPG
Sports
Amateur roundup for July 22-23: Winner/Colome, Alexandria advance in District 5B semifinals
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge