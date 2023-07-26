Class A state tourney roundup for July 25: Top seeds earn wins on opening day in Yankton

YANKTON — Top-seeded Sioux Falls East opened its run at the Class A state American Legion baseball tournament with a 7-2 win over Harrisburg Maroon at Riverside Field.

East’s Myles Rees allowed three hits without a run and struck out eight before being pulled with 4 2/3 innings logged after throwing 79 pitches, leaving the door open that Rees can pitch later in the tournament. Jack Smith, who hit a home run in the first inning, closed the door for the final seven outs with four strikeouts, without an earned run allowed. Andrew Glovich added a home run in the sixth inning for Sioux Falls East. Jason Hanson had two of Harrisburg’s six hits.

Sioux Falls East (39-8) will face Brookings in the winner’s bracket second round at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Harrisburg Maroon (12-24) will face Post 22 in an elimination game at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Harrisburg Gold 6, Aberdeen 2

YANKTON — Powered by a three-run home run in the opening frame, Noah Boschee drove in four runs for Harrisburg in an first-round win at the Class A state Legion baseball tournament on Tuesday at Riverside Field.

Eli Kokenge threw five innings in the winning effort for the second-seeded Tigers, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out seven Aberdeen batters. Jack Riley and Tate Larson also had two hits for Harrisburg, which added three runs in the fifth inning after Aberdeen had tightened the deficit to 3-2. The Smittys had seven hits, including four from Zane Backous, who took the loss on the mound, allowing seven hits, six runs and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.

Harrisburg Gold (22-12) will face Yankton or Renner at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the winner’s bracket, while Aberdeen (27-17) faces Yankton or Renner at 12:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

Brookings 5, Rapid City Post 22 4

YANKTON — Zach Struck’s RBI single powered Brookings to a Class A state tournament opening-round win on Tuesday at Riverside Field.

The Hardhats outhit Brookings, 12-9, taking a 4-1 lead with a four-run sixth inning, with Aiden Roberts driving in a pair of runs. Brookings answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to even the score at 4-all. In the bottom of the seventh, the Bandits loaded the bases with one out after a pair of walks and a hit batter before Struck lined a pitch to right field to score the winning run. Struck was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing the seventh inning after coming in for starter Nathan Lease, who yielded 11 hits and four runs but struck out four.

Hayden Leighty took the loss for Post 22, allowing six hits and three runs in five innings while striking out five. Phillip Bentz had three hits for Rapid City.

Brookings (26-15) will take on Sioux Falls East at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the winner’s bracket, while Rapid City Post 22 (46-22) plays in the elimination round against Harrisburg Maroon to open play on Wednesday.

Yankton 7, Renner 1

YANKTON — Three early runs on offense for state tournament host Yankton was enough for starting pitcher Drew Ryken as Post 12 took down Renner Post 307 in the opening round of the Class A bracket on Tuesday.

Ryken threw six innings on 75 pitches, allowing two hits, one hit and one walk while striking out two. Rugby Ryken and Matthew Sheldon each had two hits for third-seeded Yankton, while Cody Oswald drove in a pair of runs. Braylon Bear was the losing pitcher for the Royals, throwing six innings and allowing 10 hits, seven runs and recording three strikeouts.

Yankton (25-13) will face Harrisburg Gold in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket nightcap, while Renner (28-18) plays an elimination bracket contest with Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon.