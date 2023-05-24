99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Class A SoDak 16 softball roundup: Early offense sends Elk Point-Jefferson past Wagner

Results from Tuesday's SoDak 16 in Class A.

052323.WagnerSoftball1.JPG
Wagner's Lydia Yost (5) slides into a tag at home plate against Elk Point-Jefferson during the Class A softball SoDak 16 on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Wagner.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:55 PM

WAGNER, S.D. — Visiting Elk Point-Jefferson erupted for 12 runs across the first three innings on the way to a 14-1 run-rule victory over Wagner in five innings on Tuesday.

The ninth-seeded Huskies put two runs on the board in the first inning before hanging seven more in the second to break the game open. They added three runs in the third and two in the fifth.

Josie Curry and Grace Griffin helped power the EPJ offense, each recording three hits, as Curry drove in a game-high four runs and Griffin added two RBIs. The pair combined to score three runs. Every Husky reached base at least once, as six scored two runs.

In the circle, Danica Torrez was in control, striking out 11 Red Raiders while allowing two hits and five walks.

Lydia Yost notched both hits for eighth-seeded Wagner, including a triple that scored Brylie Link for the lone run. Yost was given the pitching loss, finishing with eight strikeouts and eight walks while surrendering 10 hits and eight earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wagner’s season comes to an end with an 8-6 record.

EPJ (10-7) will be the No. 6 seed and face off with third-seeded Dakota Valley (16-8) in the quarterfinals at the state tournament in Aberdeen.

052323.WagnerSoftball2.JPG
Wagner's Emma Yost receives a throw to home plate to beat an Elk Point-Jefferson runner during the Class A softball SoDak 16 on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Wagner.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Orioles upend Winner Area

WINNER, S.D. — Eleventh-seeded Lennox swiped a 3-1 win from No. 6 Winner Area on Tuesday in the Class A SoDak 16.

The Orioles scored in the first, third and fifth innings to build an advantage, and the Warriors got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. No other information was available.

Winner Area's season comes to an end at 9-5. Lennox (5-7) is the No. 8 seed in the state tournament and will play No. 1 Dell Rapids (11-1) in the quarterfinal round.

Other Class A results

No. 1 Dell Rapids 24, No. 16 Canton 0: Eighteen runs in the first inning allowed top-seeded Dell Rapids to cruise on Tuesday. The Quarriers had nine extra-base hits in the game, including home runs from Lexi Ingalls and Liz Price, with Price driving in five runs. Pitcher Katie Kvigne had three RBIs and three runs scored, and struck out six batters in her two innings in the circle.

No. 2 West Central 17, No. 15 Milbank 0: Emilee Stofferahn had a home run and drove in three runs, plus retired all nine Milbank batters she faced via strikeout in a three-inning blowout. West Central (19-0) had 13 hits but the Bulldogs committed eight errors.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3 Dakota Valley 15, No. 14 Sioux Falls Christian 0: Statistics were not immediately available.

No. 4 Madison 15, No. 13 Mobridge-Pollock 0: Amanda Vacanti spun three perfect innings with eight strikeouts inside the circle and drove in four runs at the plate as Madison secured a run-rule victory. All but one Bulldog reached base safely in the abbreviated contest, as Madison did the bulk of its damage in an 11-run second inning.

No. 5 Tea Area 10, No. 12 Flandreau 0: Addisyn Hansen pitched all six innings and surrendered one hit over with 10 strikeouts for Tea, as the Titans moved past Flandreau in run-rule fashion. At the plate, Kalli Boom was 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs, an RBI and a double, while Jillian Arp picked up two hits, two runs and a double in the win.

No. 10 Beresford 7, No. 7 Vermillion 3: Tenth-seeded Beresford went on the road and defeated No. 7 Vermillion on Tuesday. Pitcher Brenna Dann had three hits, including one double and one triple, and scored two runs on offense, while going all seven innings in the circle with five hits allowed. Ivy Keiser added three RBIs for the Watchdogs.

Class A state tournament
Quarterfinals — at Aberdeen — June 1
No. 1 Dell Rapids (11-1) vs. No. 8 Lennox (5-7), 10 a.m.
No. 4 Madison (15-3) vs. No. 5 Tea Area (10-5), 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 West Central (19-0) vs. No. 7 Beresford (10-10), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Dakota Valley (16-8) vs. No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-7), 5:30 p.m.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
052323.Bon Homme Softball.Taryn Crites-1.JPG
Prep
Class B SoDak 16 softball roundup: Hot start enough for Bon Homme to move past Avon
May 23, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-10.jpg
Prep
Warriors outlast Kernel softball in SoDak 16 matchup
May 23, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Softball-5.jpg
Prep
Class AA SoDak 16 softball roundup: Top seeds move on to state tourney in Aberdeen
May 23, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052223.N.DR.SCHOOLBOARD2.JPG
News
Mitchell Board of Education discusses teacher supply, professional development funding boost
May 22, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
042823.FMFA Softball.Sonia Deckert-1.JPG
Prep
Matchups lined up for inaugural SDHSAA softball SoDak 16 on May 23
May 20, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052023.Mitchell Baseball.Karter Sibson-1.JPG
Prep
Mitchell baseball bows out of regional tournament with walk-off loss to Harrisburg
May 20, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft gets $1.27 million signing bonus as part of four-year contract with Green Bay Packers
May 23, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer