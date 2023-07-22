Class A Legion playoff roundup: Both Harrisburg squads advance to state tourney

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Class A American Legion state baseball tournament field is set, with Harrisburg sending both of its teams to Yankton next week after the first round of the playoffs.

Eleventh-seeded Harrisburg Maroon, with a record of 12-23, won a three-game series at sixth-seeded Rapid City Post 320 to secure a position in the state tournament.

The other top seeds all advanced, including No. 1 Sioux Falls East, No. 2 Harrisburg Gold, No. 4 Brookings and No. 5 Rapid City Post 22, with No. 3 Yankton already in as the host team.

Based on the Class A South Dakota Legion standings website, here are the first-round matchups for Tuesday, July 25 in Yankton: (The complete bracket has yet to be announced.)

Class A state Legion first-round matchups

Tuesday, July 25

10 a.m.: Sioux Falls East (38-8) vs. Harrisburg Maroon (12-23)

12:30 p.m.: Harrisburg Gold (21-12) vs. Aberdeen (27-16)

5 p.m. Brookings vs. Rapid City Post 22 (46-21)

7:30 p.m. Yankton (24-13) vs. Renner (28-17)

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a look at how the best-of-three series unfolded on Thursday and Friday:

No. 1 Sioux Falls East def. No. 15 Sturgis, 2-0

Game 1: Sioux Falls East 3, Sturgis 1

Game 2: Sioux Falls East 7, Sturgis 1

Story of the series: Dynamite pitching led the way for Sioux Falls East, with Myles Rees throwing a complete game in the opener without a walk and scattering five hits. Tate Schafer allowed only two hits and struck out six in as many innings in Game 2, while Sawyer Tolk and Tristan Fitzsimmons each drove in a pair of runs for East.

No. 2 Harrisburg Gold def. No. 14 Sioux Falls West, 2-0

Game 1: Harrisburg Gold 11, Sioux Falls West 0

Game 2: Harrisburg Gold 11, Sioux Falls West 0

Story of the series: Identical scores sent Harrisburg to the state tournament, including a seven-run third inning for the Tigers, while Maddox Plack threw a five-inning shutout with six strikeouts. Jack Riley drove in four runs for Harrisburg in the Game 1 win, which included a Eli Kokenge one-hitter over five innings.

No. 4 Brookings def. No. 13 Huron, 2-0

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1: Brookings 16, Huron 0

Game 2: Brookings 13, Huron 4

Story of the series: The Bandits had 26 hits over 12 innings of play in the series, while allowing only seven Huron hits. Nathan Lease allowed only two hits in a five-inning game on Thursday, which featured a Parker Winghart home run, while Brookings' Zach Struck had four RBIs and stole three bases in the series finale.

No. 5 Rapid City Post 22 def. No. 12 Pierre, 2-0

Game 1: Rapid City Post 22 6, Pierre 1

Game 2: Rapid City Post 22 6, Pierre 5

Story of the series: Early leads helped the Hardhats return to the state tournament, racing to a 5-0 lead in Game 1 with a strong pitching effort from Hayden Leighty. In Game 2, Post 22 led 6-0 after two innings and then held on for the victory, powered by three RBIs from Alex Deitrich and a complete-game effort on the mound from Palmer Jacobs.

No. 11 Harrisburg Maroon def. No. 6 Rapid City Post 320, 2-1

Game 1: Rapid City Post 320 9, Harrisburg Maroon 8

Game 2: Harrisburg Maroon 5, Rapid City Post 320 4

Game 3: Harrisburg Maroon 13, Rapid City Post 320

Story of the series: In the only matchup to go all three games, Harrisburg scored seven times in the opening inning to lead the entire way, as Kason Syverson and Mike Oakland each drove in three runs. The Stars rallied in Game 1 to win in walk-off fashion on a sacrifice fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 7 Renner def. No. 10 Brandon Valley, 2-0

Game 1: Renner 5, Brandon Valley 3

Game 2: Renner 9, Brandon Valley 5

Story of the series: Renner turned the tide of the series with a comeback in the opening game and then broke to a 4-0 lead in Game 2 to pick up the sweep. The Royals were down 3-0 in the fifth inning of Game 1 before rallying with home runs from Trey Heckenlaible and Kyle Konechne. On Friday, Sullivan Schlimgen had a homer and Brycen Top closed the door with three scoreless innings of relief for the Royals.

No. 9 Aberdeen def. No. 8 Watertown, 2-0

Game 1: Aberdeen 15, Watertown 4

Game 2: Aberdeen 1, Watertown 0

Story of the series: After a big offensive night on Thursday with 17 hits, including a 5-for-5 effort from Drew Salfrank, Smittys pitcher Phillip Zens blanked Watertown on Friday to close out the series, striking out six in a complete-game effort.