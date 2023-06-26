Champions decided at South Dakota Junior Open tennis tourney

SIOUX FALLS — A number of the top junior tennis players in the state played in the South Dakota Junior Open over the weekend at Tomar Park, earning titles in singles and doubles play.

Jager Juracek, of Mitchell, won a pair of matches in the 18-and-under singles boys bracket and then finished his singles run in the semifinals with a straight sets loss to top-seeded Alex Mohama, of Sioux Falls (6-0, 6-1). Lennox’s Jaxon Plank won the championship with a 6-4, 5-7 [10-3] victory over Mohama. Also from Mitchell, Levi Loken finished the tournament with an 0-2 record in the under-18 singles bracket.

Juracek and Loken teamed up to finish their tournament at 1-2 in the under-18 boys doubles competition, dropping a consolation final match against Cody Plank, of Lennox, and Ronan Hartwig, of Sioux Falls, by an 8-3 score. Jaxon Plank and Mohama won the under-18 boys doubles title by an 8-2 title over Maverik Ragon and Lennart Hammargren, both of Sioux Falls.

At the boys 14-and-under age group, Sioux Falls’ Benjamin Pekas won 6-1, 6-1 over Lucas DeRosier, of Mandan, N.D., for the singles title, while Johnny McDowell was the 16-and-under champion with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Cooper Rott, both of Sioux Falls.

In the girls brackets, Leah Maddock, of Osakis, Minnesota, won the 16-and-under singles title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Grace Miner, of Sioux Falls, while Mankato, Minnesota’s Sam Williams defeated Charlotte Crawford, of Sioux Falls, in the under-18 singles division with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Reagan Morrell and Savannah Vanderzee, of Brandon and Harrisburg, respectively, finished with the under-16 doubles title, while Samantha Smith and Grace Miner won the under-18 doubles championship.