Chamberlain's Dakota Munger claims medalist honors in season opening meet at Madison

The Chamberlain High School senior golfer had a strong effort to start a new golf season.

Dakota Munger Chamberlain Golf-3.JPG
Chamberlain's Dakota Munger watches his shot on Hole 13 during the Region 3A boys golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Lakeview Golf Course.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:08 AM

MADISON, S.D. — Chamberlain High School senior golfer Dakota Munger had a strong effort to start a new golf season, shooting 72 and winning medalist honors at the Madison Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Madison Country Club.

Munger shot 34 on the front and 38 on the back, edging Tea Area's Derek Anderson by two shots. Elk Point-Jefferson's Carter Langle and West Central's Anthony Lanham shot 76 each and Brady Sabers, of Tea Area, fired a 77 to round out the individual top-five.

Chamberlain was third among teams in the tournament with a score of 332, while Tea Area won with 313 strokes and Dakota Valley was second at 322.

7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-17.jpg
Members Only
Prep
In the swing of things: Pukwana's Dakota Munger excels at both golf and baseball
“There’s actually more similarities there than you’d think,” said Dakota Munger, who hails from Pukwana and balances both baseball and golf success
Aug 8
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

In addition to Munger, London Houska shot 83 to land in 20th and Chase McQuirk fired an 87, while Sandler Wiekamp shot 90 to round out the Cubs' team total.

Parkston finished 10th among 15 teams with a score of 364. Landon Weber was the Trojans' leading golfer with a score of 83 and finishing 20th, followed by Payton Koehn at 87. Kelby Neugebauer shot 95 and Cohen Bowar shot 99 to round out the Parkston team mark.

