Sports Prep

Cavaliers' Riley Rothschadl named Class B high school baseball player of the year

Bon Homme/Avon baseball standout Riley Rothschadl has been selected as the South Dakota High School Baseball Association's Class B player of the year.

052923.Bon Homme/Avon Baseball.Riley Rothschadl-1.JPG
Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl makes a throw to first base during a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 6:04 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Bon Homme/Avon baseball standout Riley Rothschadl has been selected as the South Dakota High School Baseball Association's Class B player of the year.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior plays shortstop and pitches for the Cavaliers, who were undefeated leading into Monday's Class B state tournament.

During the regular season and region playoffs, Rothschadl starred at the plate and on the mound. As a pitcher, he allowed two earned runs and struck out 62 batters over 28 innings pitched across seven appearances and five starts.

As a hitter, Rothschadl hit .568 (25-for-44) with a 1.934 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, adding seven doubles, eight home runs, 37 runs batted in, eight stolen bases and 26 runs scored on his way to a Class B all-state first-team season.

052923.Bon Homme/Avon Baseball.Riley Rothschadl-2.JPG
Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl (middle) stands with the Class B player of the year award prior to a high school baseball quarterfinal game against Rapid City Christian at the Class B state tournament on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Rothschadl has signed to play for Augustana University, which qualified for the NCAA Division II College World Series over the weekend.

The other finalists for the Class B award were Dakota Valley's Jaxon Hennies and Jake Pruchniak, Dell Rapids' Jack Henry and Tea's Nate Babb.

