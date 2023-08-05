Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Canova romps over Elkton, begins amateur tournament on the right note

Justin Miller had three hits and three RBIs for the Gang

canova 1.JPG
Canovas' Justin Miller celebrates a third inning RBI triple during Class B state amateur action on Friday evening at Cadwell Park in Mitchell
Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 8:16 PM

MITCHELL — Canova wasted little time asserting itself to start the Class B state amateur tournament.

The Gang, a team well-acquainted with winning at the 32-team event, scored multiple runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings en route to a 14-0 stomping of Elkton in seven innings on Friday evening at Cadwell Park.

The 2020 runners-up and 2018 champions advance to play the winner of Clark and Alexandria at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in second round action.

“It’s always good to get the first one off your back,” said Justin Miller, who finished with a team-high three hits and three RBIs. “We just took a breath and played how we play ball. We have a very deep lineup.”

Canova was unrelenting against Elkton pitcher Aiden Stewart, tallying eight hits and nine runs and pulling Stewart out of the game after five innings. Stewart looks out of sorts throughout his start, walking six and hitting five batters.

ADVERTISEMENT

An RBI triple by Miller set the tone in the third inning, and the Gangs’ first big surge came in the fifth inning, catapulted by a trio of singles to open the inning. Garrett Gassman brought a run home with a bases-loaded hit by pitch, Miller drove in a two RBI double to left field, and Kendall Gassman tapped in an RBI single. Canova added five runs in the seventh inning, putting the run rule into effect.

Miller had a team-high three hits and three RBIs, and Garrett Gassman, Kendall Gassman, Cole Gassman and Kalub Carmichel each had two hits.

“After that first at bat I just wanted to keep it simple,” Miller said. “Not making it harder than it has to be. Finding a pitch that you like and driving it to the outfield.”

Derek Miller, pitched a gem on the mound, giving up five hits and allowing six strikeouts. Aiden Erickson, Logan Kuehl, Jordan Beck, Charlie Harming and Aidan Stewart each had a hit.

“He’s always around the zone,” Justin Miller said. “I don’t know how many walks he had but it couldn’t have been many. He did a good job battling.”

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
What To Read Next
Legion Baseball general art
Prep
American Legion baseball all-star games set for Monday in Alexandria
11h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Dell Rapids 6.JPG
Prep
Dell Rapids completes dominant run to Class B Legion baseball championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
DellRapidsLegiontitle_2023
Prep
Dell Rapids avenges loss, wins Class B state Legion baseball title
3d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-15.jpg
Sports
Mount Vernon pulls away from Four Corners in the Class B first round
20h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
3d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
3d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
3d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson