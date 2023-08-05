Canova romps over Elkton, begins amateur tournament on the right note

MITCHELL — Canova wasted little time asserting itself to start the Class B state amateur tournament.

The Gang, a team well-acquainted with winning at the 32-team event, scored multiple runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings en route to a 14-0 stomping of Elkton in seven innings on Friday evening at Cadwell Park.

The 2020 runners-up and 2018 champions advance to play the winner of Clark and Alexandria at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in second round action.

“It’s always good to get the first one off your back,” said Justin Miller, who finished with a team-high three hits and three RBIs. “We just took a breath and played how we play ball. We have a very deep lineup.”

Canova was unrelenting against Elkton pitcher Aiden Stewart, tallying eight hits and nine runs and pulling Stewart out of the game after five innings. Stewart looks out of sorts throughout his start, walking six and hitting five batters.

An RBI triple by Miller set the tone in the third inning, and the Gangs’ first big surge came in the fifth inning, catapulted by a trio of singles to open the inning. Garrett Gassman brought a run home with a bases-loaded hit by pitch, Miller drove in a two RBI double to left field, and Kendall Gassman tapped in an RBI single. Canova added five runs in the seventh inning, putting the run rule into effect.

Miller had a team-high three hits and three RBIs, and Garrett Gassman, Kendall Gassman, Cole Gassman and Kalub Carmichel each had two hits.

“After that first at bat I just wanted to keep it simple,” Miller said. “Not making it harder than it has to be. Finding a pitch that you like and driving it to the outfield.”

Derek Miller, pitched a gem on the mound, giving up five hits and allowing six strikeouts. Aiden Erickson, Logan Kuehl, Jordan Beck, Charlie Harming and Aidan Stewart each had a hit.

“He’s always around the zone,” Justin Miller said. “I don’t know how many walks he had but it couldn’t have been many. He did a good job battling.”

