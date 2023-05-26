Canistota's Josiah Schroeder finishes strong to win Class B boys 3,200-meter run

SIOUX FALLS — Josiah Schroeder knew a slight edge going into the final lap would set him up nicely.

And when the Canistota senior heard the bell ring indicating the final lap, he found a new gear.

Schroeder, who admitted the last lap is one his strong suits, pulled away from the field and took down the Class B boys 3,200-meter run crown with a time of 9:59.15 — over three seconds clear of the rest of the field.

“As soon as that final bell rings you’re like, ‘This is it. Got to go,’” Schroeder said. “So that’s what it is, just try to get into that extra gear.”

Schroeder was the top seed coming into the event but said running at the state meet brings with it the challenge of competing against kids who he hasn’t run against before. He added that once the final lap started he was, “talking to God, telling him, ‘Please give me the strength.’”

Canistota's Josiah Schroeder points toward the sky after crossing the finish line and winning the Class B boys 3,200-meter run on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The first-place finish for the senior comes on the heels of his silver medal last year in the event as well as a Class B cross country championship in the fall.

“I’m just very happy that (God) has given me this ability,” Schroeder said of his mindset when he crossed the finish line. “I was just very happy that he gave me this ability.”

Other top finishes in the 3200 included Freeman Academy/Marion’s Tavin Schroeder (10:02.58) in second, Colome’s Joseph Laprath (10:06.47) in third, Potter County’s Nicholas Schlachter (10:14.90) in fourth, brothers Wakely Burns (10:19.26) and Baylor Burns (10:23.38) of Philip in fifth and sixth, Gregory’s Luke Barreto (10:25.71) in seventh and FAM’s Finley McConniel (10:25.97) in eighth. Mitchell Christian's Silas Holdeman finished just off the podium in 10th place (10:31.13) to cap his eighth-grade season.

But there’s still more for Schroeder in his final state meet.

After anchoring Canistota’s sprint medley team to a second-place finish that was just .03 seconds behind winning Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday and winning the 3200 on Friday, he is also slated to compete in the boys 1600-meter run on Saturday in search of another state title.

“Just try to get back into the mentality of, ‘Alright, I got to get ready for another race,’” Schroeder said.