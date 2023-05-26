Burke's Paige Bull ties, wins Class B girls discus with final two throws

SIOUX FALLS — Paige Bull dialed in when it mattered most.

The pressure of coming in as the top seed admittedly affected the Burke sophomore’s first few throws, but her final two throws felt more natural, as she tied for the lead on her fifth throw and then took the lead on her final toss to the win the girls Class B discus throw Friday with her heave of 123 feet, 2 inches.

But the immediate feeling of being a state champion didn’t hit her right away.

“It’s honestly kind of crazy,” Bull said of winning the state title. “I haven’t processed it yet.”

Bull said in her first four throws she wasn’t finishing the way she wanted to, so she focused on that for her fifth throw where she tossed the discus 121 feet, 7 inches to tie Scotland’s Trinity Bietz for the lead. Bull hadn’t ever tied someone that late in an event and tying Bietz — who won the Class B shot put Thursday — brought both nerves and excitement.

And when she tossed her sixth throw, Bull knew it was enough.

“I knew,” Bull said of the feeling when she launched her final throw. “The first thing that popped into my head was that I was so close to breaking our school record.”

Burke's Paige Bull competes in the girls discus throw during the Class B state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Bietz finished second for Scotland at 121 feet, 7 inches, with Howard’s Rylee Rudebusch (121-4) third, Iroquois/Lake Preston’s Hadlee Holt (120-10) fourth, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Jaycee Tebay (114-7) fifth, Chester Area’s Lexis Siemonsma (114-5) sixth, Kadoka Area’s Landyn Koehn (112-11) seventh and Menno’s Alana Fergen (110-0) eighth.

Bull, who finished seventh at the state meet last year, will have time to break the school record as just given she was just a sophomore this year, but it’s not the only thing she’s focused on moving forward.

Winning another state crown is a goal too, and after finishing 11th in the shot put Thursday, taking down the state record in that event is a hope for Bull over her final two seasons that would bring some family bragging rights with it.

“Just keep working and get the school record in discus and possibly even shot put,” Bull said of her goals moving forward. “My mom has the (shot put) record, so I’m trying to beat her before I graduate.”