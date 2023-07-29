Brookings, Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg Gold advance to Class A Legion Saturday championship series

YANKTON — A three-run eighth inning lifted Brookings Post 74 to an extra-inning victory over previously unbeaten Harrisburg Gold and force the Class A state Legion baseball championship series to be a three-team affair on Saturday after a 12-9 victory at Riverside Park.

Brookings (28-16) gave Harrisburg Gold its first loss, meaning Brookings and Sioux Falls East will play an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner taking on Harrisburg in the winner-take-all final at 2 p.m. Harrisburg Gold (24-13) earned the right to be in the winner-take-all game as the last unbeaten in the bracket.

Tied at 9-all after seven innings, Tate Helmbolt had an RBI single to give the Bandits the lead, which was then followed up by a fielder’s choice RBI from Breck Hirschoff and an RBI triple from Parker Winghart. Zach Struck closed out the eighth on the mound, finishing a three-inning stint for the win. Winghart also added a home run, while Justin Cofell had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Brookings.

Brookings led 9-6 in the sixth inning before the Tigers rallied to tie the game with three runs. Harrisburg Gold’s Maddux Scherer had two hits and two RBIs, with Eli Kokenge, Teigan Munce and Lincoln McCloud also picking up two hits each, as the Tigers outhit the Bandits 12-9. Harrisburg used five pitchers, with Cade Weisser taking the loss, allowing two runs in the eighth.

Sioux Falls East 8, Yankton 0

YANKTON — Lincoln Vasgaard and Caden Watson teamed up to throw a four-hitter on Friday night and send Sioux Falls East to the Class A Legion baseball championship series with an 8-0 win over Yankton at Riverside Park.

Sioux Falls East scored five runs in the top of the first inning and then let Vasgaard get to work, throwing 6 1/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts. Watson recorded the last two outs without incident to set up a meeting with Brookings in Saturday’s championship series.

Myles Rees had a double, a sixth-inning home run and drove in five runs for the purple-clad Sioux Falls squad. Jack Smith added three hits and two runs scored, while Tristan Fitzsimmons and Ryan Hirsch each drove in runs for East.

Yankton’s Drew Ryken had two of Post 12’s four hits, as the tournament run ended for the host team. Samuel Kampshoff took the loss, throwing two-thirds of an inning and allowing five runs on two hits.

Sioux Falls East (41-9) will face Brookings at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will earn the right to face Harrisburg for the Class A state championship at 2 p.m.. Yankton ends the season at 26-15.