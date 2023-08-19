Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan starts new season strong, as Jeff VanLeur approaches more SD football history

BALTIC, S.D. — It’s the start of a new high school football season in South Dakota, and Jeff VanLeur wouldn’t trade it for the world.

VanLeur, the longtime coach of the Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks, lives for these moments. After all, it’s a family affair for VanLeur — his son, Griffith, is an assistant coach; his son, Gerad, watches from the fence; and his daughter, Jessie, walks the sidelines helping with stats.

At the end of Friday night’s 43-0 thrashing of the Baltic Bulldogs, VanLeur’s grandchildren run up to greet him. He scoops them up, and takes in the moment. It’s nights like these that remind VanLeur, now in his 44th year at the helm, exactly why he does it.

Friday night’s win moves VanLeur’s all-time record to 296-131, putting him just four wins away from his 300th career win. Only Sioux Falls Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson has more all-time victories in the history of the state, and from the sound in VanLeur’s voice, there are no plans to stop anytime soon.

“It’s great,” says VanLeur, who teaches industrial arts and physical education while also serving as athletic director at Bridgewater-Emery. “I have a great time with the kids. I like being around the boys. They do a great job working hard for me, and I just enjoy it.

“If I’m enjoying it, I’ve got to keep doing it. It’s not a job. It’s just something I love to do.”

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan coach Jeff VanLeur greets offensive lineman Jaxon Koch during player introductions prior to a game against Baltic on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 in Baltic, South Dakota. Trent Singer / For Forum News Service

It was the fall of 1980 when VanLeur first took over the program, and he’s been there ever since, accomplishing it all from Emery and its various co-ops over the years. He never imagined he’d still be doing it more than four decades later.

“I always said I was going to do it until it became a job for me,” VanLeur says. “It just happened.”

During his illustrious coaching career, VanLeur has built a powerhouse at BEE. The Seahawks have won seven state titles under VanLeur’s direction, and the fingerprints of his mentorship are evident.

“The tradition that he brings and the life skills that he’s taught all of us, it just rolls on to the next generation. That’s the bottom line to it,” says Ben Klumb, a 2000 graduate of Ethan High School who played for VanLeur and whose son, Taite, is now a senior on this year’s squad. “He’ll get 110 percent out of every kid and their ability every year, and that’s why BEE’s tradition is what it is.”

The Seahawks return eight starters to this year’s team, and VanLeur had his team ready to go on Friday.

Macklen Weber scored four times on 21 rushes, accounting for 230 of BEE’s 327 rushing yards. The Seahawks did it all behind the familiar Wing-T offense that hasn’t changed a bit since VanLeur took over the program in 1980.

“We’ve run the same thing for 44 years,” VanLeur says. “They know what we’re going to run, here it comes, but that’s the way it is. The kids have bought into the program, and they do a great job of executing it.”

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan’s Camdyn Stotereau is tackled by two Baltic players on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Baltic, South Dakota. Trent Singer / For Forum News Service

Gerad played for his father before graduating from Bridgewater-Emery in 2005 and says the support from the local community has been tremendous over the years.

He believes his father specializes in getting the best out of each of his players by adapting his coaching style to meet there needs while also establishing distinct expectations.

“He kind of finds that hidden gem in them,” Gerad says. “Even if they don’t believe in themselves, he has so much belief in all those players that he knows they can do it and instills that in them.”

BEE senior offensive lineman Carter Hofer says playing for VanLeur and donning the silver and blue feels more like being a part of a family than anything else.

“He builds us all up,” Hofer says. “He makes us all better. He’s a good coach, and I’m just glad I’ve been able to play with him for four years. It’s nice.”

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan coach Jeff VanLeur talks to his team during a game against Baltic on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 in Baltic, South Dakota. Trent Singer / For Mitchell Republic

Despite the praise that seems to shower him, VanLeur is quick to give credit back to the many assistant coaches he’s had over the years — he says he’s only lost a handful of them throughout his 44-year coaching career.

“I’ve had a lot of great assistant coaches that have done a great job for me, and I’ve had some great kids come through my program that have worked hard for me,” VanLeur says. “I can’t take all the credit. The credit goes to them.”

It’s no surprise that VanLeur takes very little stock in the milestone that’s sure to come this season.

In fact, he didn’t even know he was approaching win No. 300.

“I guess I didn’t even know I was that close to it,” he says with a laugh. “That’s not the big thing.

“I just hope I’m in it for the right reasons. I just want us to get better the next week and the week after and just keep improving.”