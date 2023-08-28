Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll for Aug. 28

MITCHELL — A few programs haven’t even played a match yet this season, yet the South Dakota volleyball rankings are already on the move.

A total of five new teams entered the top fives across the three classes this week, including two each in Class AA and Class A following a weekend full of class crossover at several tournaments.

Here’s a look at the early movement in each class:

Class AA carousel begins

Though the top three remained unchanged, as was the case in all three classes, O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln exited their places in the top five as Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Watertown slid in.

Roosevelt swept O’Gorman head-to-head in the Rough Riders’ lone action from the first week, while Watertown went 3-1 with a win over Class B No. 3 Northwestern and a defeat to No. 1 Harrisburg.

A total of 10 Class AA teams are still receiving votes, the same number as the preseason, though Brandon Valley and Rapid City Stevens have made way for Aberdeen Central and Huron.

I'll take that

Last week, Sioux Falls Christian started as the first unanimous preseason No. 1 in two seasons, and while the Chargers remain a clear No. 1 in the poll, they’re no longer unanimous at the top.

Behind opening-week sweeps against preseason No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton and rival West Central, Dell Rapids entered the top five by taking ELB’s place and earning one first-place vote. The Quarriers’ total vote count increased from 12 to 30.

Madison also moved from the receiving votes section into the rankings at No. 5 on the strength of a 6-0 opening week record, including a 2-0 win over preseason No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson. The Bulldogs tied for the most matches played and alone as the most without a loss in the opening week of play, moving their vote total from one to 16.

Among Mitchell-area squads, Wagner went 4-1 with a defeat to Class B No. 1 Warner and remained at No. 3, while Platte-Geddes went 3-0 and received five votes.

Early swap

Warner, Chester, Northwestern and Burke held firm in the top four places in the class, but the No. 5 team and top vote-getter outside the rankings from the preseason traded places after one week.

Though neither team lost, Castlewood received 13 votes to Colman-Egan’s 11 this week to swipe the final spot in the rankings. Last week, the Hawks had edged out the Warriors, 11 to 10.

The South Dakota Prep Media volleyball polls for the week of Aug. 28 are listed below, ranking the top five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses, followed by record and total points.

Class AA

1. Harrisburg (13), 5-0, 73; 2. Sioux Falls Washington (2), 0-0, 55; 3. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 1-0, 49; 4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1-0, 24; 5. Watertown, 3-1, 9.

Also receiving votes: Pierre 5; O’Gorman 4; Sioux Falls Lincoln 3; Aberdeen Central 2; Huron 1.

Class A

1. Sioux Falls Christian (14), 4-1, 74; 2. Dakota Valley, 1-0, 57; 3. Wagner, 4-1, 32; 4. Dell Rapids (1), 2-0, 30; 5. Madison, 6-0, 16.

Also receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 6; Miller 5; Platte-Geddes 5.

Class B

1. Warner (14), 5-0, 74; 2. Chester Area (1), 5-0, 60; 3. Northwestern, 4-2, 38; 4. Burke, 1-0, 27; 5. Castlewood, 2-0, 13.

Also receiving votes: Colman-Egan 11; Wolsey-Wessington 1; Faulkton Area 1.

