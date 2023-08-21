Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media preseason volleyball poll: Defending champs start at No. 1

MITCHELL — With a new season of South Dakota high school volleyball upon us, the defending champions of all three classes hold the No. 1 ranking in the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll of 2023.

Harrisburg holds the top ranking in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian is the unanimous top pick in Class A and Warner stands atop Class B to start the new season.

Sioux Falls Christian and Warner will each be looking to extend a championship streak, as the Chargers pursue a seventh-straight title (and 12th in 14 seasons) and the Monarchs aim for a three-peat (and seventh since 2012). Harrisburg won its third state championship since 2016 and the first since going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 last season.

For the second-straight year, Wagner slots in at No. 3 in the preseason Class A poll as the highest-ranked Mitchell-area squad to begin the season. The Red Raiders went 32-5 last season and took seventh place at the state tournament after entering as the No. 1 seed. They were also fourth-place finishers at the state tournament in 2021.

Platte-Geddes received seven votes toward inclusion in the poll, slotting in third among five teams receiving votes, including Dell Rapids, Miller, Belle Fourche and Madison. The Black Panthers finished sixth at last season’s state tournament, their first year after making the jump from Class B, where they claimed third place at the 2021 state tournament.

Wagner's Macy Koupal (4) and Shona Kocer (6) attempt a double block during a Class A volleyball state quarterfinal match against Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

In Class B, Burke checks in at No. 4, matching the Cougars’ finish at last season’s state tournament. Freeman, which also qualified for the state tournament a year ago, received one vote.

The Metro Conference has complete control over the top five of the Class AA preseason poll, with Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Jefferson, O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln slotting in behind Harrisburg. Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Brandon Valley are among the five programs receiving votes, joined by Rapid City Stevens, Pierre and Watertown.

In Class A, Dell Rapids and Madison are receiving votes but checked in outside the rankings. The Quarriers got 12 votes, the most of any team outside the top five, while the Bulldogs got one vote.

Preseason notes

Sioux Falls Christian becomes the first unanimous preseason No. 1 since itself and O’Gorman in 2021. Last season, all three preseason No. 1s received 12 of 13 available first-place votes.

Warner starts as Class B No. 1 for the second-straight season, while Harrisburg was No. 4 to begin 2022.

A total of 29 teams were included on preseason ballots this season, up from 28 in both 2022 and 2021.

All three classes will descend on the Summit Arena in Rapid City on November 16-18, 2023. The venue hosted the volleyball championships for the first time in 2021.

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media volleyball polls for the week of Aug. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class AA

1. Harrisburg (8) 62; 2. Sioux Falls Washington (4) 52; 3. Sioux Falls Jefferson 38; 4. O'Gorman (2) 23; 5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 13.

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6; Rapid City Stevens 6; Pierre 4; Watertown 3; Brandon Valley 3

Class A

1. Sioux Falls Christian (14) 70; 2. Dakota Valley 37; 3. Wagner 29; 4. Elkton-Lake Benton 26; 5. Elk Point-Jefferson 14.

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 12; Miller 11; Platte-Geddes 7; Belle Fourche 3; Madison 1.

Class B

1. Warner (12) 64; 2. Chester Area (1) 55; 3. Northwestern (1) 36; 4. Burke 24; 5. Colman-Egan 11.

Receiving votes: Castlewood 10; Wolsey-Wessington 8; Freeman 1; Faulkton Area 1.

