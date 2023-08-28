Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media football poll for Aug. 28: All new No. 1s in nine-man ranks

MITCHELL — It was a tough week to be a top-ranked team in South Dakota nine-man football.

In the span of a few hours last Friday night, the No. 1-ranked squad in all three nine-man classes fell, opening the door for a trio of new names atop the third week of rankings. Parkston ascended to the top spot in Class 9AA, while Wolsey-Wessington now tops Class 9A and Faulkton Area rules Class 9B.

Parkston climbed from No. 3 in last week’s rankings due to a pair of upsets. Making room at the top, former Class 9AA Howard was toppled 30-18 by Class 9A Canistota, sending the Tigers down to the No. 3 slot. Meanwhile, No. 2 Wall was also defeated by Class 9A foe Philip, sliding the Eagles to No. 5.

Class 9A featured a top-three clash, as Gregory was upended 48-32 by Wolsey Wessington. The victory catapulted the Warbirds over No. 2 Warner and into the top spot, while Gregory slipped to No. 4.

Ironically enough, Class 9B chaos produced the first unanimous No. 1 ranking of the young season across all classes. Faulkton Area was the lone ranked team in Class 9B to emerge unscathed from last week’s slate, as the Trojans hammered top-ranked Hitchcock-Tulare 40-0 to fly up the rankings from No. 4 to No. 1 with all 24 first-place votes.

Exclusive club

It took all of one week of action for voters to agree on the consensus top five in Class 11AAA, as the five ranked teams were the only programs to receive votes.

In the preseason poll, Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Roosevelt were both fringe inclusions with one vote apiece but were dropped out after losses. Though Sioux Falls Washington defeated Stevens, the Warriors did not get a vote despite Harrisburg and Brandon Valley taking losses and remaining in the top five.

Sioux Falls Lincoln tightened its grip on the top spot, garnering 20 of 24 first-place votes after taking out Roosevelt. Elsewhere in the class, Jefferson climbed from No. 4 to No. 2 and took the remaining four top votes following an overtime win over Harrisburg. O’Gorman topped Brandon Valley on a last-second score to cap an instant classic, as the top programs switched places at No. 3 and No. 5.

Avon's Landon Thury carries the ball in a high school football game between the Colome Cowboys and the Avon Pirates on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Avon. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Movement notes

Class 11AA preseason No. 4 Brookings and No. 5 Aberdeen Central combined to score zero points in their season openers and were replaced by Watertown and Spearfish, respectively. Spearfish’s inclusion in the poll marks the first time since Oct. 24, 2016, that the Spartans are ranked in Class 11AA, and is the first time since Douglas on Oct. 23, 2017 that a West River team other than Sturgis is ranked.

Canton and Dakota Valley moved up one spot each to No. 3 and No. 4 in Class 11A following Canton’s season-opening win over Sioux Falls Christian, which fell from No. 3 to No. 5.

Class 11B’s top five remained unchanged from last week, and three of the four teams receiving votes — Deuel, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central and Tri-Valley — stayed put, with Flandreau falling out.

Like Parkston, Hamlin also benefited from Class 9AA’s top two taking losses last week. The Chargers rose from No. 4 to No. 2 and got nine first-place votes. Elsewhere in the class, Bon Homme lost and dropped out of the No. 5 spot, as Elkton-Lake Benton moved into the rankings at No. 4. Bon Homme remained among those receiving votes, joined this week by Stanley County and Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy.

Despite a one-possession loss to Class 9AA Stanley County, De Smet remained at No. 2 in Class 9B. Avon ascended from receiving votes to No. 3, increasing its vote total by 59 from last week. Corsica-Stickney fell out of the top five following a loss to Class 9A Alcester-Hudson but is still receiving votes.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 28 are listed below, ranking the top five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses, followed by record and total points.

Class 11AAA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (20), 1-0, 114; 2. Sioux Falls Jefferson (4), 1-0, 97; 3. O’Gorman, 1-0, 65; 4. Harrisburg, 0-1, 54; 5. Brandon Valley, 0-1, 30.

Receiving votes: None.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23), 1-0, 119; 2. Tea Area (1), 1-0, 86; 3. Yankton, 1-0, 81; 4. Watertown, 1-0, 48; 5. Spearfish, 1-0, 12.

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 6, Huron 3, Sturgis 3, Brookings 2.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (23), 1-0, 119; 2. West Central, 1-0, 88; 3. Canton (1), 1-0, 75; 4. Dakota Valley, 1-0, 47; 5. Sioux Falls Christian, 0-1, 20.

Receiving votes: Lennox 10, Madison 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (19), 2-0, 115; 2. Elk Point-Jefferson (5), 2-0, 99; 3. Sioux Valley, 2-0, 70; 4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, 2-0, 42; 5. Hot Springs, 2-0, 24.

Receiving votes: Deuel 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (13), 2-0, 102; 2. Hamlin (9), 2-0, 94; 3. Howard (2), 1-1, 64; 4. Elkton-Lake Benton, 2-0, 47; 5. Wall, 1-1, 43.

Receiving votes: Stanley County 5, Bon Homme 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.

Class 9A

1. Wolsey-Wessington (14), 2-0, 109; 2. Warner (8), 1-0, 95; 3. Canistota (2), 2-0, 78; 4. Gregory, 0-1, 43; 5. Harding County/Bison, 2-0, 20.

Receiving votes: Philip 9, Castlewood 3, Chester Area 3.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (24), 2-0, 120; 2. De Smet, 1-1, 67; 3. Avon, 2-0, 64; 4. Hitchcock-Tulare, 1-1, 46; 5. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 1-1, 32.

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Potter County 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Arlington 3.

