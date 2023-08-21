Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media football poll for Aug. 21: First games spur early movement

MITCHELL — Nine-man classes and Class 11B kick off high school football action across the state last week, and already there’s movement in the South Dakota Prep Media polls.

Three preseason top-five programs fell out of their respective rankings after one week of play, including one team that fell completely out of the poll. Further, a shaky opening-week performance caused a No. 1-ranked program to lose what was a tight grip on the top spot.

Here’s what to know about this week’s polls:

Early season shakeup

Class 11B, Class 9A and Class 9B each had a preseason ranked team trip up in Week 0, with each falling out of the top five this week.

The highest of those preseason rankings was the No. 3 spot held by Herreid/Selby Area in Class 9B. The Wolverines have made the DakotaDome in each of the past two seasons but were toppled by Leola/Frederick Area 26-0 in their first action of 2023. HSA held on to eight votes in this week’s poll, the most among unranked teams in the class.

Corsica-Stickney benefited from HSA’s fall, taking the No. 5 spot in the Class 9B rankings this week after a 60-30 victory over Gayville-Volin. Dell Rapids St. Mary and Faulkton Area bumped up one place to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Castlewood dropped from No. 4 to receiving votes in Class 9A as a result of a 40-12 loss to Class 9B No. 2 De Smet. Canistota took the No. 4 slot and Harding County/Bison slid into the No. 5 ranking in place of the Warriors.

In Class 11B, Flandreau scored a 14-0 road win over preseason No. 4 McCook Central/Montrose, which dropped the Fighting Cougars out of the rankings entirely and earned the Fliers four votes this week. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan climbed one spot to No. 4 and was joined by Hot Springs at No. 5. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central snagged five votes this week after getting one in the preseason.

Also of note, though Winner maintained the top place in Class 11B this week, the gap between the Warriors and No. 2 Elk Point-Jefferson narrowed this week. Winner, which owned 14 of 16 first-place votes last week, claimed 12 of 19 top votes this week following a shaky 8-0 win over Tri-Valley in triple overtime. Meanwhile, EPJ cruised to a 48-6 win over Parker to take the remaining seven top votes.

Movement notes

Avon increased its vote total from one in the preseason to five this week in Class 9B, as the class went from nine programs receiving votes to seven.

Despite coming out with a loss, Tri-Valley earned their first vote of the season in Class 11B for taking Winner to triple overtime.

In Class 9AA, Elkton-Lake Benton is the lone program outside of the top five receiving votes. Hanson got votes last week, but lost them with a 26-0 defeat to No. 1 Howard.

Lyman is no longer receiving votes in Class 9A, though the Raiders defeated Jones County 36-16 in their opener. With a 40-0 win over Garretson, Chester received one vote in Class 9A.

The top five in Classes 11AAA, 11AA and 11A remain unchanged from the Aug. 14 preseason poll. Those classes were not in action last week, and, therefore, were no voted on.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses, followed by record and total points. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason.)

Class 11AAA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (9) 66; 2. Harrisburg (5) 62; 3. Brandon Valley (1) 49; 4. Sioux Falls Jefferson (1) 37; 5. O’Gorman 24.

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (14) 78; 2. Tea Area (2) 64; 3. Yankton 44; 4. Brookings 24; 5. Aberdeen Central 20.

Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (14) 78; 2. West Central 46; 3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45; 4. Canton (1) 42; 5. Dakota Valley 16.

Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (12), 1-0, 88; 2. Elk Point-Jefferson (7), 1-0, 80; 3. Sioux Valley, 1-0, 55, 4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, 1-0, 30; 5. Hot Springs, 1-0, 17.

Receiving votes: Deuel 5, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5, Flandreau 4, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (16), 1-0, 91; 2. Wall (2), 1-0, 71; 3. Parkston, 1-0, 57; 4. Hamlin (1), 1-0, 46; 5. Bon Homme, 0-0, 11.

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (18), 0-0, 94; 2. Warner (1), 0-0, 69; 3. Wolsey-Wessington, 1-0, 60; 4. Canistota, 1-0, 38; 5. Harding County/Bison, 1-0, 15.

Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Philip 2, Chester Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Hitchcock-Tulare (16), 1-0, 90; 2. De Smet (3), 1-0, 77; 3. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 1-0, 45; 4. Faulkton Area, 1-0, 36; 5. Corsica-Stickney, 1-0, 24.

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 8, Avon 5.

