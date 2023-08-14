Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season

MITCHELL — As the South Dakota high school football season kicks off later this week, the South Dakota Prep Media poll picks up right where many of the top teams left off in 2022. The inaugural preseason poll was issued on Monday, Aug. 14, with the first games on Aug. 17 and 18.

Four of the seven preseason No. 1 programs — Pierre in Class 11AA, Dell Rapids in Class 11A, Gregory in Class 9A and Hitchcock-Tulare in Class 9B were state champions last season. A fifth, Winner in Class 11B, was a state finalist.

The largest classification in the 11-man and 9-man ranks each has a non-finalist as the preseason favorite, as Sioux Falls Lincoln tops Class 11AAA and Howard earned the distinction in Class 9AA. Sioux Falls Jefferson and Wall are the defending champions in Class 11AAA and 9AA, respectively. Lincoln was a semifinalist last season, while Howard reached the quarterfinals.

Around the area

A total of eight Mitchell-area programs are ranked in the top five of their respective classes to start the 2023 season, with another five receiving votes in the poll.

Starting in Class 11B, Winner is back atop the preseason poll after finishing as the state runner-up to Elk Point-Jefferson last season. The Warriors received 14 of 16 first-place votes, with the Huskies taking the remaining two. McCook Central/Montrose slotted in at fourth in the class behind No. 3 Sioux Valley, and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan rounded out the top five. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central snagged one vote as one of three teams outside the top five, joined by Hot Springs and Deuel.

Atop Class 9AA with 12 first-place votes is Howard, while defending state champion Wall is second with three top votes and No. 4 Hamlin nabbed the final one. Coming off a runner-up finish last season, Parkston starts off at No. 3 and Bon Homme is No. 5. Hanson was joined by Elkton-Lake Benton as the two teams to receive votes outside the top five.

Defending champion Gregory kicks off the season as the favorite to repeat in Class 9A, collecting 15 first-place votes. Warner, last season’s runner-up, took the remaining top vote and is No. 2. Canistota grabbed the No. 5 spot, coming in behind Wolsey-Wessington and Dell Rapids St. Mary. Lyman, a semifinalist in 2022, received two votes alongside Harding County/Bison and Philip.

Corsica-Stickney and Avon both start the season receiving votes in Class 9B, with the Jaguars getting 15 as the top team outside the rankings and the Pirates getting one.

Winner's Aiden Barfuss (18) gets tripped up on Elk Point-Jefferson defends during the Class 11B state football championship game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the DakotaDome, in Vermillion. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Preseason poll notes

There are no unanimous preseason No. 1s this season, snapping a streak of four-straight seasons with at least one. Last season, two preseason No. 1 were unanimous, and there was one in 2021, three in 2020 and two in 2019.

A total of 18 teams received consideration as the No. 1 team in their respective class, down from 24 in 2022.

Unlike last year, where four of the seven classes had at least 10 programs receive votes in the preseason, no classes reached double digits to start this season. Class 9B had the most with nine vote-getters, while the three largest 11-man classes and Class 9AA had seven and the remaining two classes had six.

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 14 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (9) 66; 2. Harrisburg (5) 62; 3. Brandon Valley (1) 49; 4. Sioux Falls Jefferson (1) 37; 5. O’Gorman 24.

Also receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (14) 78; 2. Tea Area (2) 64; 3. Yankton 44; 4. Brookings 24; 5. Aberdeen Central 20.

Also receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (14) 78; 2. West Central 46; 3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45; 4. Canton (1) 42; 5. Dakota Valley 16.

Also receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (14) 78; 2. Elk Point-Jefferson (2) 58; 3. Sioux Valley 39; 4. McCook Central/Montrose 24; 5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 23.

Also receiving votes: Hot Springs 13, Deuel 4, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (12) 73; 2. Wall (3) 59; 3. Parkston 50; 4. Hamlin (1) 39; 5. Bon Homme 9.

Also receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 5, Hanson 5.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (15) 79; 2. Warner (1) 53; 3. Wolsey-Wessington 46; 4. Castlewood 31; 5. Canistota 18.

Also receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 9, Philip 2, Lyman 2.

Class 9B

1. Hitchcock-Tulare (12) 70; 2. De Smet (4) 54; 3. Herreid/Selby Area 50; 4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 24; 5. Faulkton Area 22.

Also receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 15, Sully Buttes 3, Kadoka Area 1, Avon 1.

