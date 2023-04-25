99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Brandon Valley holds Kernel high school baseball in check

Brandon Valley finished with a 4-3 edge in hits and Mitchell had a pair of errors that helped the Lynx pull away in the game.

By Mitchell Republic
April 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM

BRANDON, S.D. — In a game where hits were hard to come by, Brandon Valley converted their chances into a high school baseball victory over Mitchell on Monday night as the Lynx won 6-1 over the Kernels.

Brandon Valley finished with a 4-3 edge in hits and Mitchell had a pair of errors that helped the Lynx pull away in the game. The matchup, originally scheduled for a doubleheader on Friday, April 21, was converted to a single game on Monday at Aspen Park in Brandon.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, when the Lynx scored a run and added three more in the fourth inning, on only one hit, with a walk, fielder's choice and a hit batter forcing home runs. Mitchell broke into the scoring column in the sixth inning when Hudson Haley’s fly ball to right field was misplayed, allowing Peyton Mandel to score from second base with two outs. The Kernel threat ended with the tying run at the plate in that half of the inning and BV added two more runs with the help of MHS errors in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.

Mitchell (3-4) was kept to three hits, one each from Dylan Soulek, Lincoln Bates and Hudson Borgan, with Borgan picking up a double. Peyton Mandel drew a pair of walks and scored the only run for the Kernels.

Tyler Sanderson started for Mitchell, throwing 3 1/3 innings and allowing three hits, four runs, six walks and striking out two.

Landon Soulek and Colin Stange each picked up four outs in relief on the mound, as Soulek allowed one hit and two runs (one earned), and Stange did not allow a hit and walked one.

For BV (6-6 overall), Ryland Carroll had a double and two RBIs, and Aiden Zerr and Dawson Mork also drove in runs. Daniel Buteyn was the winning pitcher for BV, throwing four innings and allowing two hits and no runs. In all, with the relief of Nick Lohr and Cole Frisbie, the Lynx had 10 strikeouts as a pitching staff.

By Mitchell Republic
