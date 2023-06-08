Bon Homme places two on Class B softball all-state team following fourth-place finish at state

TYNDALL, S.D. — A pair of Class B softball all-state honorees for Bon Homme highlighted Mitchell-area selections to the honor squads, as voted on by the South Dakota Softball Coaches Association.

The Cavaliers, who placed fourth at the Class B state tournament in Aberdeen last week, placed pitcher Kenadee Kozak and outfielder Jurni Vavruska on the team, and teammate Netty Myers was an honorable mention pick.

Kozak, a sophomore, was a stalwart in the pitching circle for the Cavs, tossing 96 2/3 of a possible 100 innings. Along the way, Kozak collected 115 strikeouts, while allowing 55 walks and 75 earned runs. She was also a top contributor at the plate, posting a.375 batting average and .470 on-base percentage.

Vavruska, a junior, paced the Cavs' offense with a .451 batting average and .548 on-base percentage to go with 13 runs batted in and 19 runs scored. She tallied 23 hits with 11 going for extra bases, including one home run and two triples.

Scotland/Menno also had two all-state picks in pitcher Bailey Vitek and outfielder Nora Robb.

Individual statistics were not available for Vitek and Robb.

Hanson and Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy each had one selection to the all-state team, as infielder Reese Marek represented the Beavers and outfielder Claire Loofbourrow represented the Phoenix.

Marek posted a .527 batting average and .600 on-base percentage, driving in 19 runs and scoring 22 more.

Individual statistics were not available for Loofbourrow. FMFA's Cami Fransen also received an honorable mention nod.

Class AA was led by champion Sioux Falls Lincoln and O'Gorman with four picks apiece, while Sioux Falls Jefferson had three and Brookings, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley had two each. Mitchell did not have an all-state selection, as only the top seven seeds in the state tournament were represented on the Class AA team.

In Class A, champion West Central earned four all-state nods, while Dell Rapids had five players chosen.

A complete listing of the all-state teams for each class can be found below.

Class B

Catchers: Ella Serck, Alcester-Hudson; Hope Bjerke, Deuel; Harley Johnson, Arlington; Lauren Petersen, Viborg-Hurley.

Designated player: Ayla Dimmer, Gayville-Volin.

Infielders: Paxtyn Moller, Alcester-Hudson; Delta Pies, Alcester-Hudson; Elly Doering, Alcester-Hudson; Brenley Goebel, Arlington; Reese Marek, Hanson; Charley Nelson, Viborg-Hurley.

Outfielders: Jurni Vavruska, Bon Homme; Claire Loofbourrow, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy; Nora Robb, Scotland/Menno.

Pitchers: Emma Moller, Alcester-Hudson; Kenadee Kozak, Bon Homme; Katrina Hagberg, Deuel; Taya Clausen, Arlington; Bailey Vitek, Scotland/Menno

Honorable Mention: Cami Fransen, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy; Andrea Miller, Gayville-Volin, Netty Myers, Bon Homme, Kadance Landis, Colman-Egan.

Class A

Catchers: Hanna Raethz, West Central; Keely Merrigan, Beresford; Kalli Boom, Tea Area

Designated player: Elsy Larsen, Mobridge-Pollock.

Infielders: Claire Wynja, Dell Rapids; Jaycee Tebay, Dell Rapids; Skyler Haines, Tea Area; Emillee Stofferahn, West Central; Karey Lurz, Madison; Logan Miller, Dakota Valley;

Outfielders: Izzi Parsons, West Central; Jillian Arp, Tea Area; Kylee Fiddelke, Dell Rapids; Emersyn Erck, Tea Area.

Pitchers: Amanda Vacanti, Madison; Caitlyn Hoff, West Central; Katie Kvigne, Dell Rapids.

Honorable Mention: Kylie Lebahn, Dell Rapids; Sophia Overland, Mobridge-Pollock; Sophia Giorgio, Elk Point-Jefferson. Josie Curry, Elk Point-Jefferson; Ahleeya Nicola, Lennox.

Class AA

Catchers: Avery Dorman, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Makayla Hudson, Harrisburg.

Designated player: Mary Koch, O’Gorman.

Infielders: Norah Christiansen, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Macy Bryant, Harrisburg; Morgan Norgaard, Brookings; Peyton Amdahl, Brandon Valley; Ashlen Johnson, Sioux Falls Jefferson; Karsten Schlimgen, O’Gorman.

Outfielders: Kierra Lubovich, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Kendall Kniffen, Sioux Falls Jefferson; Alexa Harms, Brandon Valley; Ava Tobin, O’Gorman.

Pitchers: Madison Evans, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Gracie Adamson, Brookings; Kira Mentele, O’Gorman; Whitney Portner, Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Honorable mention: Emma Buie, Sioux Falls Jefferson; Morgan Linstad, Brookings; Tierney Schramm, Sioux Falls Washington; Madelyn Ducheneaux, Harrisburg.

