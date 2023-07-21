6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Black Hills bound: Yellow Jackets 'checked all the boxes' for Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner

“It just felt right,” Sawyer Stoebner said of the fit with BHSU. “... Spearfish seemed like a great place (where) I want to spend the next four years of my life and it checked off all the boxes.”

Mithell's Sawyer Stoebner drives to the basket around a Sioux Falls Jefferson defender during a high school girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
Zech Lambert
July 21, 2023

MITCHELL — Sawyer Stoebner got out to Spearfish a day before everyone else.

The rising senior for Mitchell High School had a visit with the Black Hills State University women’s basketball program a day prior to playing in a camp with the Kernels, and about a month later, Stoebner took to Twitter to announce she’d be making plenty more trips out to Spearfish, as she committed to play basketball for the Yellow Jackets for the next four years.

“It just felt right,” Stoebner said of the fit with BHSU. “I love the campus. I love the program. I love the area. Spearfish seemed like a great place (where) I want to spend the next four years of my life and it checked off all the boxes.”

After she took a visit to the school the day prior, the BHSU staff watched Stoebner play with her Kernels team, giving her a chance to showcase a skill set to the Yellow Jackets coaches she hadn’t had the opportunity to show off during the AAU season.

As a junior last year, Stoebner improved on her second-team all-state sophomore season. She led Mitchell to a state tournament berth, collecting 14 double-doubles and averaging 13.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game on her way to an all-state first team nod as the lone Class AA player to average a double-double.

As the No. 12 seed in the SoDak 16, she posted a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double in an upset win over No. 5 Brandon Valley before following it up with 24 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks in the Kernels’ win at the state tournament over Watertown.

Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner drives to the basket between a pair of Watertown defenders during a consolation girls high school basketball game at the Class AA state tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Now, going into her senior season, the weight of having to make a decision on what comes next won’t be looming, which she said will certainly be a positive during her final season in the black and gold.

“I feel like it'll be a lot more relaxing, less stressful for sure,” Stoebner said of her upcoming senior campaign. “I can just go out and play my game instead of having to worry about who's watching.”

The coaching staff was one of the big selling points for Stoebner in making her decision to go to Black Hills State, saying coach Mark Nore was “very real,” and that the team goals are similar to those she’s used to in Mitchell.

Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner (14) brings the ball down the court while being picked up by O'Gorman's Lucy Moore (11) and Mahli Abdouch (15) during the girls high school basketball fifth-place game at the Class AA state tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
On top of that, Stoebner said they reassured her that she was a good fit for their program, adding that they feel she’s an aggressive, tough player. And while it will be a big step up in competition from Class AA to NCAA Division II, Stoebner said she has hopes of playing right away, envisioning herself as a forward at the next level.

But whether she gets on the court as a freshman or not, Stoebner said she’s looking forward to what lies ahead with the Yellow Jackets.

“I'm excited about the whole thing, to be honest” Stoebner said. “I'm excited for all the memories that will be made, the new experiences. I really, really like the coaching staff, that’s definitely the best part of BHSU.”

