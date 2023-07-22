6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Battle for Class B VFW state junior teener baseball title underway in Corsica

MVP, Parkston, Platte/Geddes among Friday's winners

Matt Kartozian / USA TODAY Sports
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:09 PM

CORSICA, S.D. — The South Dakota VFW Class B 14-and-under teener baseball state tournament got underway on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Corsica, with eight teams vying for the state crown.

Here's a look at the Friday scores and weekend schedule:

Friday's quarterfinal scores
Freeman/Marion 10, Corsica/Stickney 0
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 13, Baltic 5
Parkston 6, Selby 2
Platte/Geddes 7, Clark Area 0

Baseball
Prep
Corsica to host Class B 14-and-under baseball tourney this weekend
Eight teams will compete in the event that starts Friday, July 21
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

Saturday's schedule
Consolation games
Baltic vs. Corsica/Stickney, 11 a.m.
Clark Area vs. Selby, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Mount Vernon/Plankinton vs. Freeman/Marion, 4 p.m.
Platte/Geddes vs. Parkston, 6 p.m.

Sunday's schedule
Fifth-place game, 11 a.m.
Third-place game, 1 p.m.
Championship, 3 p.m.

