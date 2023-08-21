Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

August heat causing schedule changes for Kernel sports

Mitchell's junior varsity football game with Yankton has been canceled due to expected high temperatures in the region on Monday night.

Mitchell Kernel football general ball.jpg
Mitchell High School Kernels football
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:54 AM

MITCHELL — Mitchell's junior varsity football game with Yankton has been canceled due to expected high temperatures in the region on Monday night.

The game was moved to a 7:30 p.m. start time at Joe Quintal Field prior to being called off all together.

A handful of road Mitchell sporting events have also been altered for Tuesday. Mitchell boys golf will start their tournament at Pierre at 9 a.m., which was moved up an hour. The Kernel girls tennis team will have a road dual contest with Vermillion on Tuesday, which has been moved up to a 9:30 a.m. start time, while the Mitchell Middle School girls tennis team's dual at Yankton has been canceled.

The Kernels' home soccer matches with Brookings, scheduled as of now for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, are still on as scheduled.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
081723.SiouxValley1.JPG
Prep
South Dakota Gridiron Report: Five teams that can emerge in 2023
2m ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
081923 Kernel GSOC 15 deflection.JPG
Prep
Kernel girls soccer wins twice at home, improve to 4-0
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
081923 Kernel BSOC Sam Mullenmeister.JPG
Prep
West River foes sweep Kernel boys soccer
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Castellanos-Rosales.jpg
South Dakota
South Dakota elects not to seek death for Dakota Dunes murder suspect
2d ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
PierreFederalCourthouse.jpg
Local
Colorado man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth on I-90
4d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Christian logo and wordmark
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell Christian unable to field volleyball, girls basketball rosters in 2023-24, citing low enrollment
4d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
11-10-22PrepFootballGregoryvsWarnerStateChampionship-106.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season
6d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks