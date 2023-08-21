August heat causing schedule changes for Kernel sports

MITCHELL — Mitchell's junior varsity football game with Yankton has been canceled due to expected high temperatures in the region on Monday night.

The game was moved to a 7:30 p.m. start time at Joe Quintal Field prior to being called off all together.

A handful of road Mitchell sporting events have also been altered for Tuesday. Mitchell boys golf will start their tournament at Pierre at 9 a.m., which was moved up an hour. The Kernel girls tennis team will have a road dual contest with Vermillion on Tuesday, which has been moved up to a 9:30 a.m. start time, while the Mitchell Middle School girls tennis team's dual at Yankton has been canceled.

The Kernels' home soccer matches with Brookings, scheduled as of now for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, are still on as scheduled.