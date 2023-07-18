'Athletic' Mitchell volleyball expects to be more competitive this season

MITCHELL — Beginning her 33rd season as Mitchell’s head volleyball coach, Deb Thill generally knows what to expect of her team each season.

And after spending the summer watching her 2023 team in off season open gyms and camps, she’s cultivated a positive assessment of the incoming squad.

“We're going to be more competitive this year,” Thill said. “We're excited because we have a really good group of seniors coming back, we have seven seniors coming back from a year ago. And right now in the summer, we’re already past where we were a year ago.”

Despite graduating standout Lizzie Tyler last year, who will play volleyball at Dakota Wesleyan, there’s reason for the Kernels to expect improvement upon their 7-17 record last season. Nine players who started matches last year return, and each of the seven seniors are expected to contribute, including the three team captains, Paige Guthmiller, Sawyer Stoebner and Elyssa Delehant.

Include the growth from incoming sophomores Addie Siemsen and Kenna Soulek, who will be the setters, and Thill believes her team will be more physically imposing.

“I’m already seeing us making plays that we didn't make a year ago,” Thill said. “Our kids have been in the weight room, they're jumping higher, they're hitting harder, that's a huge part of it.”

Hope Flippen attepts to block a Sawyer Stoebner spike attempt at the Mitchell Volleyball Camp on July 18 at Mitchell High School. Jacob Nielson

The glaring concern remains a limited amount of height, with just one player, 6-foot-2 Mariyha Turner, listed over six feet on the roster. Thill also acknowledges the stiff competition, pointing out that other Class AA schools in the state, such as Sioux Falls Jefferson and Harrisburg, benefit from their rosters playing club volleyball year-round, while the majority of the Kernels compete in other sports in the winter and spring.

To supplement these deficiencies is the athleticism the Kernels have. Stoebner is an outside hitter capable of wreaking havoc and a blocking force at the net. Guthmiller has done powerlifting through most of high school, and she’s a reliable libero that knows how to compete. Several other girls participate in track and field, basketball or swim and have skills that can translate well onto the court.

“We want multi-sport athletes because they do know how to compete and they're better athletes because they're using different muscles all the time,” Thill said.

“We have girls that just have a good mentality when walking onto a court, whether it's basketball, whether it's volleyball, whatever sport,” Guthmiller said. “They're walking in having that experience. Just having competitive players in general, it doesn't matter what sport you're in, having somebody that just wants to win is great.”

At the Kernels' volleyball camp on Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18, 32 girls attended the high school camp session, rotating through six-on-six drills, three-on-three sets, and getting in maximum amounts of reps. A session was also held for younger players in grades 5-8.

For a large portion of the group, it was a chance to prove to the coaching staff their deserving of playing time; for the established seniors, it’s an opportunity to help the younger players understand the team’s expectations.

“I've talked about (setting the standard) to some returning starters,” Guthmiller said. "We have some new upcoming underclassmen that are going to need that support that first game day and I think it's cool that we have a team that can give that.”

Guthmiller sees a team that practices as a more cohesive unit and will be better equipped in upcoming competition this season. Mitchell will begin official practice on Aug. 10, with its first match at home on Friday, Aug. 25 against Sturgis.

“We just have to go out ready to play,” Guthmiller said. “I think a lot of times in past years, our issue has been just getting started in that first set. We need to be ready to play on the court quickly, because we're short. If we can play quick enough to beat those big players, they'll be well off.”