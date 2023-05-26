Ashlyn Koupal picks up third Class A girls high jump state title as freshman

SIOUX FALLS — This one felt different for Ashlyn Koupal.

The Wagner freshman earned her third Class A state high jump title in a row Friday when she cleared 5 feet, 6 inches, but the work that went with No. 3 made it all the more special.

“This one definitely feels the best,” Koupal said. “I feel like I really had to work for this one. … So this one just feels a lot better to be able to overcome those things and then finish it out right here.”

Koupal took down the title with relative ease, only failing to clear the bar once at the winning height of 5 feet, 6 inches — a height only she cleared. And the only time she didn’t clear the bar at 5-6, her coach chose to not watch the video of the jump back with her and instead let the freshman go try again without dwelling on the miss.

“A lot of credit to him,” Koupal said of coach Pat Belling. “Everything that I’ve done is because of him. He believes in me, I believe in him.”

Wagner's Ashlyn Koupal (right) embraces with coach Pat Belling (left) after winning the Class A girls high jump on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

It was the second time Koupal cleared 5-6 this year, though she said she had struggled with her mark at times and was stuck at 5-4 for a while this season.

But any struggles she may have endured weren’t apparent Friday en route to another state title, as she cleared 5-0, 5-2, 5-4 and 5-5 on her first try. And she said clearing heights on the first attempt was a confidence boost as the event went on.

“After seeing girls miss the attempts that you make, it makes your heart beat a little slower,” Koupal said. “It obviously feels a lot better and leaves you less pressure for the next jump.”

Elsewhere, Dakota Valley’s Jorja VanDenHul (5-5) was second, Madison’s Audrey Nelson (5-4) was third, Miller’s Ally Mullaney (5-2) was fourth, while Bon Homme’s Erin Heusinkveld and Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Makenzie Hetland tied for sixth at 5-0.

Even with the less pressure that came with dominating the event, Koupal said there’s still a different adrenaline level that comes with the state meet, which helped her “lock in” and “get focused.”

Koupal is now 3-for-3 in Class A high jump titles so far and still has three more tries left in her high school career, and she said her love for the event will continue to fuel her even with three titles already to her name.

“(High jump) is something I’m passionate about,” Koupal said. “Not letting up and not being satisfied motivates me to get the next (state title)."