As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads

MITCHELL — Fresh off the Sioux Falls Mid-Summer Classic last weekend, the Mitchell youth baseball are quickly approaching the end of their seasons.

While Junior Legion, Mitchell Black 14-and-under and Mitchell White 13U have had up-and-down campaigns, it’s been a stellar summer for several players, as impressive numbers from each roster stand out against the stiff state and regional competition.

Here’s an update on each of the three squads.

Mitchell Junior Legion (8-22)

Heading into the home stretch of the season, Mitchell sits 16th of 17 teams in the South Dakota Class A Junior Legion standings. Fifteen teams qualify for the postseason — the state tournament hosts as an automatic qualifier plus the next 14 teams by seed points — leaving some work to do for the Juniors to extend their season.

Offensively, the Juniors are combining for a .229 batting average and .590 on-base-plus-slugging percentage while producing 4.4 runs per game.

A bright spot of the lineup is Conor Mattke, who is batting a team-best .356 with an .870 OPS and delivering a brunt of the production with a team-high 31 hits, 20 runs and 14 RBIs. Canon Moller is second on the squad with a .276 average and a .713 OPS.

On the mound, Mitchell has pitched to the tune of a 3.57 earned-run average. Jacob Ebert has been one of the team's best pitchers this season, posting a 1.56 ERA and limiting opponents to a .194 average through 40 2/3 innings pitched. Dawson Jonnassen, Mitchell’s second-highest volume starter, holds a 2.75 ERA.

Both the bats and arms have been streaky throughout the summer, reflected in several lopsided scores for and against Mitchell. Last weekend’s tournament in Sioux Falls was no exception.

Mitchell went 1-2 in pool play, defeating 5 Tool Sports (S.D.) 9-4 on Thursday, then losing to Eden Prairie (Minn.) 7-1 and Thief River Falls (Minn.) 7-0 on Saturday. In the consolation bracket on Sunday, the Juniors defeated Sioux Falls West 11-0.

The Juniors have six games to go before a potential berth in the state tournament qualification round, with doubleheaders against Rapid City Post 22 on Tuesday, July 11, Brookings on Friday, July 14, and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17.

Mitchell Black's Lincoln Bottum makes a throw across the diamond during a teener baseball game against Brookings on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Mitchell 14U Black (8-20)

Boasting some the best numbers of any player in Mitchell’s youth program this summer is 14U standout Lincoln Bottum. Through 93 plate appearances, Bottum's .549 average and 1.536 OPS are tops among Mitchell youth squads, and his 35 runs and 32 RBIs account for 31% the 14U total run production.

Kyson Herrman and Kaiden Allen round out the top of the line up batting a .976 OPS and .920 OPS, respectively, and Bryer Stach is second with RBIs (25) and hits (24). The team averages 7.1 runs per game.

Opposing teams are hitting .301 and scoring 7.7 runs per game against Mitchell Black this year. In a team-high eight games pitched, Allen is throwing a 3.87 ERA. Bottom’s pitching a team-best 3.33 ERA in seven games.

Despite its record, half of Mitchell's defeats have come by three runs or fewer, while half of the wins are by double digits, producing a run differential of minus-16.

In Sioux Falls this past weekend, Mitchell Black won its first game 12-0 over Harrisburg Maroon thanks to a shut-out performance from Bottum on the mound. A 9-5 loss to Marshall (Minn.) and an 8-6 defeat against the Fargo 61's, though, sent Mitchell Black to the consolation bracket, where it lost to West Lyon (Iowa) 12-11.

Mitchell Black has another tournament on the horizon, heading to the Yankton Tournament on Friday, July 14.

Mitchell White's Bailor Kristensen swings a pitch during a teener baseball game against Sioux Falls East on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Drake Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Mitchell 13U White (9-20)

With four players boasting an OPS over 1.000 in OPS, the Mitchell White offense has had a potent kick to it this year.

The quartet of Colin Pickett (1.349 OPS, .468 AVG), Bailor Kristensen (1.142 OPS, .411 AVG), Stratton Forst (1.082 OPS, .345 AVG) and Ian Weber (1.006, .365 AVG) account for a robust 79% of Mitchell White's run production. Ethan Hegg is also hitting at .300 for the campaign, and the team averages 5.9 runs per game.

Mitchell White started hot this season, as it won five of its first eight games, though since has posted a 4-17 mark.

The 13U team finished third in Pool A at the Sioux Falls tournament, losing to Sioux Falls East 17-10, River Valley (Wisc.) 3-2 in pool play before falling against Hinton (Iowa) 10-9 in the placement round.

Mitchell's next action comes Thursday, July 13, with a doubleheader against Pierre at home.