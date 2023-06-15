Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area youth golf roundup: Three Mitchell golfers land first-place finishes in summer events

Recaps from SDGA Junior Tour events in Yankton, Pierre and Dell Rapids, as well as the Sanford Series event in Yankton and Vermillion.

Golf_general_ballpin.JPG
(Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:46 PM

YANKTON — Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink’s two-day score of 157 was good enough to place her in a three-way tie for first place during the Sanford Series season opener on Monday and Tuesday.

Meyerink shot a 78 on Day 1 at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion and a 79 on Day 2 at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton to tie with Bryn Huber, of Huron, and Rylan Horning, of Rapid City, for the win. The first of five regular-season events, Meyerink earned 73.3 points toward the season total, sharing the points lead with Huber and Horning.

Quinn Dannenbring, also of Mitchell, shot a 165 over the two days to finish seventh. On the boys side, Asher Dannenbring tied for sixth with 4-over 148, shooting a 73 the first day and a 75 the second.

The Sanford Series moves to Willow Run Golf Course and Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls on June 18 and 19.

Mitchell’s Eliason takes first in Yankton

YANKTON — Anna Eliason, of Mitchell, won the girls age 14-15 division on Thursday by one stroke over Harrisburg’s Chloe Attema, as she shot a 91 to take down the event at Fox Run Golf Course during the SDGA Junior Tour.

Mitchell’s Jordan Meyerink tied for seventh with an 81 in the boys 14-15 division, Burke’s Brody Indahl (93) tied for sixth in the boys 12-13 division and Parkston’s Cohen Bowar (94) placed ninth.

Mitchell's Ava Eliason placed third in the girls 16-18 division with a 93, while Jackson Gillen, also of Mitchell, was fifth in the nine-hole boys 10-11 division with a 49.

Mitchell’s Morrison ties for first in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — Mitchell’s Everett Morrison shot a 6-over 77 on Wednesday to tie with Orange City, Iowa’s Jackson Keizer for first place in the boys 14-15 division at Rocky Run Golf Course during the SDGA Junior Tour.

Mitchell’s Emma Reinesch placed third in the girls 10-11, nine-hole division with a 51, while Brooks Aadland, also of Mitchell, was eighth in the 9-and-under boys nine-hole division with a 56.

Parkston’s Weber, Winner’s Ziegler earn top-five finishes in Pierre

PIERRE — Parkston’s Landon Weber tied for fourth place in the boys 14-15 division with his 8-over 80 on Monday at Hillsview Golf Course during the SDGA Junior Tour.

Winner’s Ryder Halligan took sixth in the boys 16-18 division with an 85, while Lincoln Ziegler, also of Winner, came in second place in the boys 9-and-under nine-hole division with a 4-over 40. Platte’s Rylan Burket took seventh in the boys 12-13 division with a 117.

