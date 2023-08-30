Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 29: Wagner tops Titans in four sets

WAGNER, S.D. — Class A third-ranked Wagner recovered from a first-set loss to take down Region 5A foe Mount Vernon/Plankinton at home on Tuesday night. Set scores were 23-25, 25-10, 25-22 and 25-19.

Macy Koupal put up four service aces and facilitated the Red Raiders’ attack with 38 set assists. Ashlyn Koupal finished with 14 kills and 18 digs, while Kya Kjeldgaard added 11 kills and a match-high 25 digs. Shona Kocer contributed five blocks and two aces, and Madi Knebel had 21 digs.

For the Titans, Reagan Rus recorded 14 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, as Berkeley Engelland had a team-best 18 digs. Vanessa Hoffman chipped in 14 assists and two aces, and Clara Fink also had two aces.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as Wagner (5-1) visits Chamberlain while MVP (0-5) visits Bon Homme.

Tuesday’s leaders

Parkston outlasted Avon in five sets, led by Mya Nuebel , who finished with 18 kills, 30 digs and six service aces, and Avery Bogenreif , who put up 38 assists, 27 digs and two aces. In the defeat, Courtney Sees notched 21 kills and 26 digs, while Kenna Kocmich added 37 assists, 24 digs and two aces for the Pirates.

Wessington Springs earned a four-set win over Iroquois/Lake Preston, powered by 15 kills, 21 digs and 12 blocks by Avery Orth alongside seven kills and three service aces from Carissa Scheel . Alyssa Grohs notched 32 assists and Raylee Fagerhaug had 20 digs in the win.

As Platte-Geddes breezed to a sweep of Todd County, Karly VanDerWerff had 13 kills, six digs and two service aces and Baleigh Nachtigal posted 29 assists and three aces.

Liz Boschee finished with 10 kills and two blocks and Kenzie Schley put up 14 assists and 20 digs to help Sanborn Central/Woonsocket to a 3-0 win over Hanson. In the loss, Kiana Berg had seven kills and one block and Cadence Jarding had 11 assists and two service aces for the Beavers.

Dell Rapids topped Elk Point-Jefferson in three sets, led by Sophi Randall 's 29 assists, seven digs, four service aces and two blocks. Madelynn Henry and Lauryn Kloth had 16 and 10 kills, respectively for the Quarriers, while Natalie Heuertz paced the Huskies with 13 kills and five blocks.

Sophie Tuttle posted a rare kills-digs-aces triple-double, finishing with 14 kills, 11 digs, 12 service aces and two blocks in Dakota Valley's four-set win over Tri-Valley.

Katie Rozell powered down 36 kills and two service aces for Redfield, which was defeated 3-0 by Hitchcock-Tulare.

Though Florence/Henry was defeated 3-0 by Flandreau, Caylin Kelly registered 16 kills, 14 digs and three blocks (two solo) for the Falcons.

Statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Miller, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18

Baltic def. Beresford 25-7, 25-12, 25-6

Bon Homme def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11

Britton-Hecla def. Tri-State (N.D.), 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22

Burke def. Winner, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18

Canistota def. Gayville-Volin, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 15-9

Chester def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-7, 25-10, 25-23

Colman-Egan def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 22-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

Dell Rapids def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 16-25, 25-22, 25-3, 27-29, 15-7

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Castlewood, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 27-25, 25-19, 25-18

Faith def. Bison, 25-10, 25-8, 25-15

Faulkton Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-22

Flandreau def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19

Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-5

Hills-Beaver Creek (Minn.) def. Viborg-Hurley, 21-25, 24-26, 30-28, 25-14, 15-9

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Redfield, 26-24, 25-12, 25-22

Hot Springs def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-20, 25-17

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 20-18

James Valley Christian def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19

Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-9, 25-9, 25-13

Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Leola/Frederick Area def. Langford Area, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18

Lyman def. White River, 17-25, 25-16, 25-15, 32-30

Marshall (Minn.) def. Watertown, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

Milbank def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13

Mobridge-Pollock def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-12, 25-21, 25-20

Parkston def. Avon, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10

Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13

Platte-Geddes vs. Todd County, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hanson, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. Parker, 25-16, 25-11, 27-25

Tea Area def. West Central, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Menno, 13-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 15-11

Wagner def. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-19

Wall def. Jones County, 25-23, 26-24, 25-12

Warner def. Webster Area, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

Wessington Springs def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 7-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. De Smet, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

