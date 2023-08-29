Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 28: Parkston volleyball sweeps Hanson, continues strong start

PARKSTON — The Parkston volleyball team waited no time taking control of its match against Hanson on Monday night.

The Trojans jumped out an 11-1 lead in the first set, and never looked back, picking up the three-set sweep, 25-11, 25-9, 25-17, to improve to 5-2 on the season.

“We always talk about getting out strong,” coach Abbie Hobbick said. “We always say ‘first to five.’ That’s one of our goals every match and so we really try to do that everytime.”

Finishing with 32 team kills, Parkston were the aggressors throughout the evening, keeping the Beavers scrambling to return hard-hit balls, and doing a good job sustaining rallies.

Gracie Oakley finished with 12 kills, Mya Nuebel and Lauren Ziebart each had seven kills, and Berkley Ziebart finished with six kills. Avery Bogenreif added 18 assists, Lauren Ziebart had three blocks, Allie Hobbick and Nuebel each scooped 14 digs, and Nuebel and Oakley each served a pair of aces.

For Hanson, Taziah Hawkins had six kills and eight digs, and Jazzlyn Campbell had three kills and 11 digs. Cadence Jarding contributed five assists and three digs, Claire Bridge had 22 digs, and Kylie Haiar, Grace Arend and Kiana Berg each had three kills.

Parkston's Mya Nuebel spikes the ball during a gama against Hanson on Aug. 28, 2023 in Parkston. Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

Berkley Ziebart won the first set with a kill, Nuebel clinched the second set with a kill, and in the third set, after Hanson scored three straight points, Lauren Ziebart capped off the match with a block.

Two days after a narrow 25-19. 26-24 defeat against Howard in the final day of the Parkston Tournament, Hobbick was pleased with how her team responded.

“We looked at some things this weekend and decided on a lineup we were going to start with tonight, and went with it, and it ended up working pretty well,” Hobbick said.

Parkston travels to play Avon at 6:15 p.m on Tuesday and Hanson (2-2) hosts Sanborn Central/ Woonsocket at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other Monday scores:

Chester Area def. Flandreau 25-14, 25-14, 15-13

Dell Rapids def. Baltic 28-26, 25-21, 25-10

Freeman def. Corsica Stickney 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington 27-25, 28-26, 25-11

Wakpala def. Solen (N.D.) 25-9, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9

