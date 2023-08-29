6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 28: Parkston volleyball sweeps Hanson, continues strong start

Gracie Oakley led the Trojans with 12 kills en route to a sweep.

Howard vs. Parkston volleyball .JPG
Parkston Volleyball player's Avery Bogenreif and Berkley Ziebart attempt to block a spike against Hanson on Aug. 28, 2023.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:30 PM

PARKSTON — The Parkston volleyball team waited no time taking control of its match against Hanson on Monday night.

The Trojans jumped out an 11-1 lead in the first set, and never looked back, picking up the three-set sweep, 25-11, 25-9, 25-17, to improve to 5-2 on the season.

“We always talk about getting out strong,” coach Abbie Hobbick said. “We always say ‘first to five.’ That’s one of our goals every match and so we really try to do that everytime.”

Finishing with 32 team kills, Parkston were the aggressors throughout the evening, keeping the Beavers scrambling to return hard-hit balls, and doing a good job sustaining rallies.

Gracie Oakley finished with 12 kills, Mya Nuebel and Lauren Ziebart each had seven kills, and Berkley Ziebart finished with six kills. Avery Bogenreif added 18 assists, Lauren Ziebart had three blocks, Allie Hobbick and Nuebel each scooped 14 digs, and Nuebel and Oakley each served a pair of aces.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Hanson, Taziah Hawkins had six kills and eight digs, and Jazzlyn Campbell had three kills and 11 digs. Cadence Jarding contributed five assists and three digs, Claire Bridge had 22 digs, and Kylie Haiar, Grace Arend and Kiana Berg each had three kills.

Howard vs. Parkston Mya Nuebel.JPG
Parkston's Mya Nuebel spikes the ball during a gama against Hanson on Aug. 28, 2023 in Parkston.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

Berkley Ziebart won the first set with a kill, Nuebel clinched the second set with a kill, and in the third set, after Hanson scored three straight points, Lauren Ziebart capped off the match with a block.

Two days after a narrow 25-19. 26-24 defeat against Howard in the final day of the Parkston Tournament, Hobbick was pleased with how her team responded.

“We looked at some things this weekend and decided on a lineup we were going to start with tonight, and went with it, and it ended up working pretty well,” Hobbick said.

Parkston travels to play Avon at 6:15 p.m on Tuesday and Hanson (2-2) hosts Sanborn Central/ Woonsocket at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other Monday scores:

Chester Area def. Flandreau 25-14, 25-14, 15-13
Dell Rapids def. Baltic 28-26, 25-21, 25-10
Freeman def. Corsica Stickney 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington 27-25, 28-26, 25-11
Wakpala def. Solen (N.D.) 25-9, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
082823 Mitchell XC Colin Pickett2.JPG
Prep
Kernel cross country opens new season in home meet at Wild Oak
1h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
082823.KernelBoysSoccer1.JPG
Prep
Kernels boys soccer breaks through for first win of the season
3h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Volleyball_tip_general.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll for Aug. 28
6h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-18-23BusesOutsideofLongfellow-2.jpg
Members Only
News
Need a ride? Here's how the school bus service rolls along in Mitchell
3d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
052218.N.DR.GIFTSHOP.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell City councilman opposed to giving up control of Corn Palace during summer for Chamber's gift shop
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
082523.MitchellFootball1.JPG
Prep
Yankton blanks Kernels in season-opening rivalry meeting
3d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
082423.N.SDS.PIPELINEDEBATE1.jpg
News
During debate with lawmaker, carbon pipeline executive calls eminent domain a ‘last resort’
5d ago
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight