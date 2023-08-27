Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 26: Class B No. 1 Warner sweeps at Parkston Invite

PARKSTON, S.D. — Class B No. 1-ranked Warner swept its four matches at the Parkston volleyball invitational on Saturday, improving to 5-0 overall.

Warner coach Kari Jung picked up her 700th win of her coaching career in a victory over Kimball/White Lake.

Warner won three of its matches via 2-0 sweep and defeated Parkston 2-1 (25-21, 21-25 and 26-24). In the Parkston match, Lauren Marcuson led the Monarchs with 14 kills and 13 digs, while Kyra Marcuson posted 13 kills and three aces. Libby Scepaniak had 23 assists and Courtney Bjorgaard had 25 digs. The Monarchs also had a 25-8, 25-10 win over Wagner.

Wagner finished 3-1 in the tournament, defeating Kimball/White Lake (25-18, 25-18), Parkston (25-19, 26-24) and McCook Central/Montrose (25-14, 25-13). Against Parkston, Ashlyn Koupal and Kya Kjeldgaard each had eight kills, with 21 assists from Macy Koupal and Ashlyn Koupal added 13 digs.

The host Trojans finished 2-2 on the day, defeating Kimball/White Lake and McCook Central/Montrose and losses to Warner and Wagner. Avery Bogenreif had 22 assists and 18 digs against the Monarchs for Parkston, while Mya Nuebel had nine kills and 17 digs, plus nine kills against Wagner.

Kimball/White Lake finished 1-3, with a win over MCM, while the Fighting Cougars finished 0-4.

Madison wins I-W tourney

IRENE, S.D. — Madison won the Irene-Wakonda volleyball tournament on Saturday over three-time champion Elk Point-Jefferson.

Madison won the tournament championship in straight sets over EPJ, 25-18 and 25-21. The Bulldogs' Audrey Nelson, who is committed to play volleyball at the University of South Dakota, was named the tournament's MVP and crossed the 1,000-kill mark for her career.

The Bulldogs got there with a three-set win over Sioux Falls Lutheran (22-25, 25-16 and 27-25), while the Huskies defeated Ethan in the semifinals (26-24, 25-14).

Ethan was 2-2 overall in the tournament, with wins over Lyman and Tri-Valley and a loss to Alcester-Hudson. Canistota was 2-1 in the tournament with wins over Irene-Wakonda and Lyman and a loss to Tri-Valley.