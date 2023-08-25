Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 24: No. 2 Chester sweeps Ethan to open season

ETHAN, S.D. — In the season-opening match for both teams, Class B No. 2 Chester bested Ethan in three consecutive sets on Thursday night in a high school volleyball matchup.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-21 and 25-22 in favor of Chester.

Jacy Wolf led Chester with 10 kills and nine assists, Addison Bates added eight kills and Lily VanHal delivered 23 assists. Emery Larson had 20 digs for the Flyers, who got three blocks from Emille Bleeker.

Ethan's Maddy Bartscher sets the ball during a high school volleyball match against Chester on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Ethan. Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

Marissa Storm had 16 kills and 13 digs for Ethan, Ava Lingemann contributed 13 kills and 10 digs and Maddy Bartscher had 29 assists.

Chester (1-0) faces Sioux Falls Lincoln in the opening game of the Huron Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26. Ethan (0-1) takes on Tri-Valley on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Irene/Wakonda Tournament.

Platte-Geddes wins Hanson tournament

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Platte-Geddes wrapped up a 3-0 week at the Hanson Early Bird tournament with a sweep of host Hanson on Thursday night in the championship match.

Set scores were 25-15 and 25-13. No statistics were reported for P-G, which will now host Todd County on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Platte.

Hanson had three kills from Kiana Berg and 10 digs from Claire Bridge in the match. The Beavers (2-1) will face Parkston on the road on Aug. 28.

Avon won the third-place match over Freeman in three sets. Kenna Kocmich had 19 set assists and 10 digs for the Pirates (2-1), who had a match-high 12 kills from Courtney Sees and Lila Vanderlei added six kills of her own. Avon hosts Parkston next on Aug. 29.

Thursday’s leaders

Macy Koupal and Aubrey Medricky each had four service aces for Wagner in a road sweep of Vermillion. Koupal added 21 set assists and Ashlyn Koupal had eight kills, while Shona Kocer had eight kills and four blocks.

and each had four service aces for Wagner in a road sweep of Vermillion. Koupal added 21 set assists and had eight kills, while had eight kills and four blocks. Burke opened the season with a sweep of Colome on the road. Emmie Hausmann had seven aces and 11 kills, while Kailee Frank had 11 kills as well. Elle Johnson had 11 digs to lead the Cougars.

had seven aces and 11 kills, while had 11 kills as well. had 11 digs to lead the Cougars. Menno battled to earn a five-set win over Centerville. The Wolves had eight kills, 28 assists, 22 digs and four aces from Joslynn Fischer , while Ashton Massey had 19 kills and five blocks. Ellyana Ulmer had 40 digs and eight kills and Maggie Miller added 36 digs in the win.

, while had 19 kills and five blocks. had 40 digs and eight kills and added 36 digs in the win. Oakley Weber had 13 kills and 12 digs to pace Bridgewater-Emery in a road sweep at Corsica-Stickney. Hayden Hofer had 16 set assists and Kennedie Roskens had a team-best 14 digs. Sophie DeLange had five kills for the Jaguars.

had 13 kills and 12 digs to pace Bridgewater-Emery in a road sweep at Corsica-Stickney. had 16 set assists and had a team-best 14 digs. had five kills for the Jaguars. Miller won in four sets on Thursday night over Winner. Aleah Schlechter and Paige Werdel each had 12 kills for the Rustlers, while Keelie Kuil had 15 kills and Karlee Brozik had a hand in seven blocks for Winner (three solo, four assists). Leila Balsiger had a team-best 26 digs for Winner, while Jolie Palmer tallied 36 digs for Miller.

and each had 12 kills for the Rustlers, while had 15 kills and had a hand in seven blocks for Winner (three solo, four assists). had a team-best 26 digs for Winner, while tallied 36 digs for Miller. Gabi Zachariasen had 28 kills for Class AA No. 1-ranked Harrisburg over Brandon Valley in a four-set home win. Morrisen Samuels had 48 set assists for the Tigers.

had 28 kills for Class AA No. 1-ranked Harrisburg over Brandon Valley in a four-set home win. had 48 set assists for the Tigers. Audrey Nelson had 15 kills for Madison to lead the Bulldogs past Flandreau in a season-opening three-set sweep.



Statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17

Alcester-Hudson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Arlington def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24

Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-7, 25-11, 25-7

Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-8, 25-14, 25-15

Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19

Burke def. Colome, 25-18, 25-7, 25-8

Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24

Chester def. Ethan, 25-10, 25-21, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Baltic, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10

Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Deubrook Area def. De Smet, 25-13, 25-16, 25-20

Deuel def. Webster, 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-9

Faith def. Lemmon, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Hamlin def. Groton Area, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21

Highmore-Harrold def. Ipswich, 25-16, 30-28, 25-19

Leola/Frederick Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5

Madison def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18

Menno def. Centerville, 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9

Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18

Miller def. Winner, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23

North Central def. Potter County, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-21, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland def. Howard, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

Parkston def. Chamberlain, 25-23, 25-8, 25-12

Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-8

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Sioux Valley def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14

Tri-Valley def. Parker, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20

Valentine (Neb.) def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21

Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12

Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-7, 25-7, 25-17

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24