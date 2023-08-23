Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 22: Hanson, Freeman earn places in early bird tournament title match

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Hanson and Freeman each won two best-of-three-sets matches at the Hanson Early Bird Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Beavers and Flyers will face each other in the tournament championship at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hanson defeated Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2-0 in the quarterfinals and then held off Avon in three sets in the semifinals. Leading the Beavers to the title match, Taziah Hawkins recorded 12 kills, nine digs and three service aces, while Cadence Jarding had 17 set assists and seven digs to take down the Pirates.

In the loss, Courtney Sees finished with 11 kills and 14 digs, and McKenna Kocmich had 19 assists and 14 digs for Avon. The Pirates had edged past Wessington Springs in the quarterfinals behind 10 kills and 13 digs from Sees and 24 assists and five digs from Kocmich.

Action from a volleyball game between Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and Freeman during the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Alexandria. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Meanwhile, Freeman dispatched of Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in the quarterfinals before downing Platte-Geddes in the semifinals.

Between the two matches, Zenovia Butler finished with eight kills and 22 digs, while Emily Mendel added eight kills, 13 digs and three service aces.

Cami Fransen also had 23 assists for the Flyers

For Platte-Geddes, Karly VanDerWerff had 10 kills, 24 digs, two blocks and two service aces across four total sets. Baleigh Nachtigal notched 32 assists, while Hadley Hanson had 27 digs.

In other tournament action on Thursday, Avon plays Platte-Geddes, Wessington Springs plays ACDC and SCW plays FAM. The consolation bracket will also feature matches for fifth and seventh place.

Tuesday’s leaders

Erin Heusinkveld posted 12 kills, six blocks and two service aces and Taycee Ranek tacked on 11 kills and 14 digs to lead Bon Homme as the Cavaliers earned a four-set road victory over Winner. In the loss, Keelie Kuil had 11 kills and five aces for the Warriors.

posted 12 kills, six blocks and two service aces and tacked on 11 kills and 14 digs to lead Bon Homme as the Cavaliers earned a four-set road victory over Winner. In the loss, had 11 kills and five aces for the Warriors. In a three-set loss to Miller, Ryann Nielsen put up six kills, 10 assists and 10 digs and Harley Namanny had seven kills, eight assists and eight digs for Kimball/White Lake.

put up six kills, 10 assists and 10 digs and had seven kills, eight assists and eight digs for Kimball/White Lake. Madelynn Henry notched 11 kills, 10 digs, three service aces, as Sophi Randall put up 28 set assists with eight digs and two aces in Dell Rapids’ sweep of Elkton-Lake Benton

notched 11 kills, 10 digs, three service aces, as put up 28 set assists with eight digs and two aces in Dell Rapids’ sweep of Elkton-Lake Benton Caylin Kelly posted 15 kills, 17 digs and two service aces while Taylor Watson added 11 kills, 18 digs and three aces to push Florence/Henry to a sweep of Redfield.

posted 15 kills, 17 digs and two service aces while added 11 kills, 18 digs and three aces to push Florence/Henry to a sweep of Redfield. Northwestern took down Aberdeen Roncalli in four sets, as Ashley Haven powered down 21 kills and four assisted blocks and Ella Boekelheide put up 29 set assists, 23 digs and two service aces for the Wildcats.

powered down 21 kills and four assisted blocks and put up 29 set assists, 23 digs and two service aces for the Wildcats. Deuel picked up 14 kills from Josie Anderson and five service aces in a comeback from a 2-0 set deficit to defeat Sioux Valley. The Cardinals had 19 aces in all.

Statewide scores

Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-18, 26-24

Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 15-10

Belle Fourche def. Sturgis, 25-22, 25-5, 25-23

Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17

Britton-Hecla def. Leola/Frederick Area, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13

Canistota def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15

Canton def. Beresford, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Castlewood def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-91, 25-20, 25-19

Centerville def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18

De Smet def. Howard, 25-15, 17-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-7

Dell Rapids def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14

Deuel def. Sioux Valley, 18-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 17-15

Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11

Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-22, 25-8, 25-16

Great Plains Lutheran def. Webster Area, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

James Valley Christian def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11

Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Newell def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13

Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21

Parkston def. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 25-16, 13-25, 25-18, 25-19

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 13-25, 29-31, 27-25, 28-26, 15-7

Sully Buttes def. Jones County, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

West Central def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 15-8

Wilmot def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

Wolsey-Wessington def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

Hanson Early Bird Tournament

Quarterfinals

Avon def. Wessington Springs, 26-24, 26-24

Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-19

Hanson def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-16

Platte-Geddes def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-18, 25-11

Semifinals

Hanson def. Avon, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Freeman def. Platte-Geddes, 25-15, 25-13

Postponements and cancellations

Pierre at Watertown, ppd.

Chester at Flandreau, ppd.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sioux Falls Washington, ppd. to Oct. 21

