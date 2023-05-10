Area track roundup for May 9: Ethan/Parkston, MVP win team titles at conference meet

PARKSTON — A number of double winners were awarded at the Southeast South Dakota Conference meet on Tuesday at Parkston High School, with Ethan/Parkston and Mount Vernon/Plankinton each winning team titles.

The host Ethan/Parkston won the girls title with 133 points, with MVP second at 114 and Chamberlain third at 92. MVP won the boys title with 146 points, followed by Ethan/Parkston (116) and Platte-Geddes (101).

Kade Stukel was a double-winner for Gregory in the 100 and 200 boys sprints, winning in 11.66 and 23.55 seconds, respectively. Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Reed Rus swept the boys hurdles, winning the 110 in 15.47 seconds and the 300 in 42.45 seconds. Teammate Chris Mayer won the 1,600-meter race in a season-best 4:44.92, while Evan Bartelt won on his home track for Ethan/Parkston in 12:02.30. Ethan/Parkston’s Kolter Kramer (50.94) and Winner’s Karson Keiser (2:04.81) won the 400 and 800, respectively.

In the boys field events, Ethan/Parkston’s James Deckert swept the long jump (21-10.75) and the triple jump (41-3) in his home pits. Platte-Geddes’ Lee Reiser continued his dominance in the shot put (54-10.5) and discus (167-3), winning by 10 feet and 25 feet, respectively.

Platte-Geddes’ Camden Dufrain easily set a personal best with a top pole vault jump of 14 feet, winning the event and moving into a tie for fourth-best in the state this season. Gregory’s Daniel Mitchell won the high jump (6-4) and MVP’s Mason Hetland won the javelin with a toss of 131 feet, 8 inches.

In girls track competition, Platte-Geddes’ Briana DeGroot won the 100 and 200 dashes in times of 13.27 and 27.51 seconds. The Titans’ Reagan Rus won the 100 hurdles in 16.21 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.66 seconds. In the 400, Winner’s Keelie Kuil won in 59.87 seconds for the girls. Chamberlain swept the distance races at 1,600 and 3,200 meters, with Kinsey Evans winning in 5:25.58 at 1,600 and Aine Graesser winning in 12:41.01 for the Cubs at 3,200 meters.

The Titans’ Clara Fink swept the girls throwing events, winning the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 0.75 inches and the discus with a toss of 120 feet, 2 inches. Gregory’s Jessy Jo VanDerWerff won the javelin at 101 feet, 5 inches. Bon Homme’s Peyton Hellmann won the pole vault at a season-best 7 feet, 7 inches, and Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal earned the same achievement at 5-6 in the high jump. Ethan/Parkston teammates Lauren Ziebart (16-8) and Rory Juhnke (33-8.75) won the long jump and triple jump, respectively.

Burke sweeps team titles in Fort Randall meet

ARMOUR, S.D. — The Fort Randall Conference track championships were decided on Tuesday, with Burke sweeping the team championships.

The Cougar girls scored 176 points, followed by Kimball/White Lake at 116 and Avon at 65. In boys scoring, Burke had 105, KWL was at 92 and Corsica-Stickney took third at 91.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour’s Joaquin Pulido won the 100 and 200 boys sprints in 11.86 and 23.81 seconds. Park Sinclair swept the distance races for KWL at 1,600 (4:50.86) and 3,200 meters (11:04.06), while teammate Dawson Miller won the 800 (2:05.99). Corsica-Stickney’s Shad Bosma won the 110 (16.14) and 300 (41.44) hurdles.

Avon ninth-grader Al Gunter won the boys shot put (43-2), while Lucas Krogstad, of Corsica-Stickney won the discus (132-1). Porter Miller, of KWL, won the high jump (5-10) and Macklen Weber, of Bridgewater-Emery, won the long jump at 18-3.5, with Burke’s Sawyer Tietgen winning the triple jump (36-9.25).

Burke seventh-grader Breckynn Pistulka won the 100 (13.59) and 200 (27.44), and teammates Kailee Frank (2:32.79 in the 800) and Piper Hanson in the hurdles (16.13 in the 100 and 48.18 in the 300) also won their events. Corsica-Stickney eighth-grader Braylee Bordewyk won the open 400 in a time of 1:02.45. KWL’s Autumn Baker won the 1,600-meter race (5:39.74) and Lily Baker won the 3,200 race (13:05.21).

Youth was served in the girls field events. Freshman Daytona Paris, of Burke, won the high jump (4-10), as did Andes Central/Dakota Christian’s Cambria Ronfeldt in the triple jump (30-7.75). Sophomores Paige Bull, of Burke, and Trinity Bietz, of Scotland, won the throwing events, with Bull triumphing in the discus at 110-4, and Bietz winning with a season-best 39-0.75 in the shot put. Avon’s Courtney Sees, a junior, won the long jump at 16 feet, 2 inches.

SCW, Wessington Springs each wins events at 281

HURON — The 281 Conference held their annual championship meet on Tuesday at Huron High School, with Sanborn Central/Woonsocket faring well in the jumps and hurdles, while Wessington Springs racked up wins in the relays.

The team scores were swept by Wolsey-Wessington, which scored 194 girls points and 150 boys points. The girls scoring saw James Valley Christian in second (142) and Hitchcock-Tulare in third at 90.5 points, with Wessington Springs fifth (65) and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in seventh (50.5). In the boys points, JVC was second (127), H-T was third (99) and SCW was fourth (99), with Wessington Springs in fifth (90).

For SCW, Elizabeth Boschee was the winner in the 100-meter hurdles (16.86). Teammate Jeffery Boschee won the high jump with a meet record of 6 feet, 5.25 inches for the Blackhawks, and was third in the long jump finish (18-11.75) and third in the 800 (2:17.19). Tyson Eddy took second place in the 300 hurdles (45.21) and Cody Slykhuis finished second in the 110 hurdles (17.13). Toby Kneen was second in the shot put for SCW at 41-6.5 and the Blackhawks’ Hannah Terkildsen was second in the high jump with a personal best of 4-foot-9.

Wessington Springs won three boys relay titles. In the 4x400 relay, Karter Mebius

Ryder Michalek, Brock Krueger and Sam Poncelow won in a time of 3:39.71. Mebius, Jack Neely, Hayes Havlik and Poncelow won the 4x800 relay in 8:58.47, and Holden Havlik, Michalek, Krueger and Poncelow won the sprint medley relay in a time of 3:55.15.

The Spartans had a pair of girls relay champions. In the 4x800 relay, the team of Abby Kolousek, Ashlyn Weber, Logan Mohling and Alyssa Grohs won in 10:54.66, while Kolousek and Weber joined with Kate Havlik and Ella Kolousek to win the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay in 5:06.99.

The Spartans’ Avery Orth was the girls shot put champion with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches. Brock Krueger was second in the triple jump for Springs with a leap of 38 feet, 8.5 inches.