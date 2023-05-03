Area track roundup for May 2: Gregory boys, Burke girls claim team titles at Meet of Legends

BURKE, S.D. — With 10 boys and nine girls teams in attendance, Gregory and Burke claimed their respective team titles at the Meet of Legends on Tuesday.

In the boys events, Gregory, which notched 114 points, went one-two in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Kade Stukel (10.99 seconds, 23.02 seconds) won and was followed by Eli Fogel (11.43, 23.62) in both races. Rounding out the top three Platte-Geddes’ Aiden Bultje (11.64) in the 100 and Skyler Hanten (23.80) in the 200.

Also for the Gorillas, Luke Sinclair crossed first in the 800 meters in 2:05.21, edging out Winner’s Karson Keiser (2:05.52) by just over one-quarter of a second, with Dawson Miller (2:06.65), of Kimball/White Lake, in third.

Luke Barreto cruised to the 3,200 meters win in 10:36.20, defeating the three other competitors by nearly two full minutes. In second was teammate Ryler Stevicks (12:21.54), while Burke’s Ion Urtaran (12:54.74) was third.

Daniel Mitchell cleared 6 feet to win the high jump, with KWL’s Porter Miller and Dawson Miller and Wessington Springs’ Ryder Michalek all reaching 5 feet, 8 inches.

In the 4x200, the Gorillas came out on top behind the time of 1:33.64 posted by Eli Fogel, Luke Stukel, Daniel Mitchell and Kade Stukel, as P-G (1:37.21) and Burke (1:39.75) were second and third.

Gregory was the only school to notch multiple relay race wins on the boys side, as Cruz Klundt, Luke Barreto, Finn Adams and Ryler Stevicks combined to post a 9:18.30 winning time in the 4x800, more than 20 seconds faster than second-place KWL (9:39.41) and third-place Burke (9:44.08).

Platte-Geddes finished second with 88 points in the boys team standings, headlined by a strong effort in the field events.

Lee Reiser, of P-G, put forth a heave of 55 feet, 10.5 inches, to easily top the shot put standings, with Lucas Krogstad, of C-S, in second at 42 feet, 4.25 inches. Reiser was also victorious in the discus at 158 feet, 6 inches, with teammate Jack Ringling (140-11) in third, as Winner’s Shawn Hammerbeck (145-4) was second.

In the long jump, P-G’s Hayden Sprik edged out teammate Braxton Breukelman for the title, as the pair recorded leaps of 18 feet, 4.75 inches, and 18 feet, 4 inches, respectively. In third was Colome’s Jonah Musser (17-9).

Separated by less than one-half second across the top three, the 4x100-meter relay saw Platte-Geddes’ quartet of Braxton Breukelman, Hayden Sprik, Skyler Hanten and Aiden Bultje narrowly defeat Gregory (46.53) and C-S (46.54).

Burke was third in the boys standings at 68 points, notching a pair of event winners.

Burke’s Nick Nelson (53.39) won the 400 meters, while Colome’s Kash Heath (54.75) and Wessington Springs’ Karter Mebius (54.96) were second and third.

Sawyer Tietgen, of Burke, won the triple jump at 37 feet, 8 inches, as Winner’s Austin Blare (35-6.75) finished second and P-G’s Max Miller (35-6.5) took third.

Elsewhere, Joseph Laprath, of Colome, claimed a win in the 1,600 meters with a mark of 4:46.39, followed by KWL’s Park Sinclair (4:55.51) and Winner’s Donny De'Sersa (5:12.90).

Corsica-Stickney’s Shad Bosma earned wins in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, notching times of 16.65 and 42.31 seconds, respectively. At 110 meters, Winner’s Austin Blare (17.57) was second and Burke’s Breven Bolander (17.93) took third, while at 300 meters, it was Colome’s Laprath (45.66) and Burke’s Gentry Bartling (46.20).

C-S won the 4x400 meters in 3:40.71 behind Carter Wright, Caden Baumiller, Waylon Bolle and Shad Bosma, crossing ahead of second-place Burke (3:42.94) and third-place Winner (3:43.18).

In the sprint medley relay, Winner’s Zac Olson, Jackson Bachmann, Blake Volmer and Karson Keiser took the title in 3:52.45, ahead of Gregory (3:56.25) and Wessington Springs (3:57.56).

Rounding out the boys team standings were Winner (62 points), Corsica-Stickney (52), Kimball/White Lake (47), Wessington Springs (43), Colome (40), Todd County (20) and Lower Brule (9).

For the girls team champions of Burke, which totaled 161 points, Kailee Frank (5:34.05) won the 1,600, followed by KWL’s duo of Autumn Baker (5:35.80) and Lily Baker (5:59.24) in second and third, respectively. Frank (12:25.43) also won the 3,200, while Lily Baker (12:53.07) was second and fellow Wildkat Alli McCord (13:37.15) came in third.

Piper Hanson (15.91) and Emmie Hausmann (17.55) were the top two in the 100-meter hurdles, with C-S’ Brooklyn Bosma (17.92) taking third. Hanson also won the 300-meter hurdle with a time of 48.32, followed by Addi Hood (52.23) and Hausmann (54.29) rounded out the top three, as Burke swept the top three.

Hanson, Braelyn Duerfeldt, Breckynn Pistulka and Frank won the sprint medley relay, clocking in at 4:30.15, with Gregory in second and KWL in third.

A pair of Cougars took the top two spots in the high jump, as Daytona Paris cleared 5 feet to win and Emily Diekmann hit 4 feet, 8 inches, for second. Winner’s Kylie Sachtjen was third at 4 feet, 6 inches. Gregory’s Cassidy Keiser (14-2.75) was second in the long jump, and fellow Gorilla Jessy Jo VanDerWerff (13-6.75) took third.

Paris also won the triple jump at 30-8.75, followed by Winner’s Karlee Brozik (30-1.75) in second and Burke’s Madyson Wendell (29-9.25) in third.

Paige Bull (115-04) won the discus throw, while Schrader (97-3) came in second and P-G’s Emmie Huizenga (94-10) placed third.

KWL took second place as a team on the girls side at 90 points on the strength of several top-three finishes. The Wildkats lone individual event win was Autumn Baker (2:34.15) taking first in the 800 meters, followed by Wessington Springs’ Alyssa Grohs (2:36.02) and Gregory’s Emily Grim (2:41.81) in the top three.

For KWL, Josie McCord, Alli McCord, Lily Baker and Christine Gaulke also won the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:10.27, and Wessington Springs placed second.

As Winner slotted in third in the standings at 80 points, Keelie Kuil was first in the 400 at 1:00.57, with C-S’ Braylee Bordewyk (1:01.73) in second and DeGroot (1:02.50) finishing in third.

Daisy McIntyre, Kylie Sachtjen, Keelie Kuil and Preslie Petersek (52.66) made up the winning team in the 4x100 relay, with C-S taking second and Burke coming in third. Petersek, Sachtjen, Livvy Audiss and Kuil (1:52.81) won the 4x200 relay for Winner, followed by C-S in second and KWL in third. In the 4x400, Lilly Barfuss, Audiss, Petersek and Kuil (4:24.18) took first, while Burke came in second and KWL finished third.

P-G’s Briana DeGroot (13.01) won the 100-meter dash, while Burke’s Breckynn Pistulka (13.55) came in third. DeGroot also won the 200 with a time of 27.29, and KWL’s Kaitlyn Priebe (28.32) finished third.

Wessington Springs’ Avery Orth (38 feet, 7.5 inches) won the shot put, C-S’ Daryan DeVries (34-01.25) was second and Winner’s Jenaya Schrader (32-9) was third.

Completing the girls team standings were 4. Corsica-Stickney (59 points), Wessington Springs (42), Platte-Geddes (40), Gregory (37), Todd County (30) and Lower Brule (2).

Hanson takes down team titles at Don Diede Relays

FREEMAN, S.D. — Hanson swept the boys and girls team crowns at the Don Diede Relays on Tuesday.

The Beavers edged Centerville, 127 points to 121, in the girls standings, while the boys ran away with the title, earning 144 points to second-place Menno's 88.

For the Hanson boys, Jayce Slaba and Cole Dewald crossed first and second in the boys 800 meters, posting times of 2 minutes, 11.32 seconds and 2:11.81, respectively. In third was Freeman Academy/Marion's Finley McConniel (2:17.59), followed by Mitchell Christian's Nahum Anderberg (2:18.90) in fourth.

Jackson Jarding was victorious in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.20 seconds, edging out Menno's Owen Eitemiller (17.24) for the win. Jarding also took second place in the 300-meter hurdles (44.12), with Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Tyson Eddy (45.33) in third place.

In the shot put, Brock Tuttle's throw of 48 feet, 9 inches, claimed the top spot, with teammate Riley Haynes (45-7.25) in second place.

Ethan Cheeseman claimed the discus title at 148 feet, 7 inches, as Jaden Kleinsasser (134-11) and Trace Ortman (134-8), both of Canistota, took second and third.

Keaton Weber topped the standings in both the long jump (20-2.75) and triple jump (40-10.5). SCW's Cody Slykhuis finished second in the triple jump at 39-7.5, followed by Freeman's Jorgen Baer (38-7). In the long jump, SCW's Jeffery Boschee was third at 20 feet.

Weston Kayser finished second in the 100 meters (11.04) and 200 meters (24.26). In the 200, Freeman Academy/Marion's Keaton Preheim won in a time of 23.92 seconds, while Canistota's Tage Ortman (24.28) was third.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Hadley Wallace, Ethan Cheeseman, Riley Haynes and Sutton Dewald won in a time of 1:35.17, defeating second-place Menno (1:36.69) and third-place Freeman (1:38.95).

Hanson was the top area finisher in the 4x100, coming in second to Viborg-Hurley in a time of 44.96 seconds, with FAM (46.99) in third.

At second in the boys team standings was Menno, which had Owen Eitemiller (12-6) and Isaac Fergen (10-6) claim the top two positions in the pole vault, with Freeman's Jorgen Baer also at 10-6.

The Menno quartet of Brayden Sattler, Bryce Sattler, Owen Eitemiller and Kadeyn Ulmer finished the 4x400 in 3:40.19, clipping Hanson (3:40.37) for the win, followed by third-place FAM (3:45.84). Both Sattlers and Ulmer combined with Izayah Ulmer to cruise to a 4x800 win, as well, in a time of 8:49.41. FAM was third in 9:51.84, with Irene-Wakonda in second.

Rounding out the top five in the 14-team points race was Viborg-Hurley (73 points), Freeman Academy/Marion (72) and Canistota (71).

FAM went one-two in the 1,600 meters behind the efforts of Tavin Schroeder (4:49.67) and Finley McConniel (4:56.24). Menno's Izayah Ulmer (4:57.69) was third and MCS had Silas Holdeman (4:59.13) in fourth.

At 3,200 meters, the top four was split between Canistota and Mitchell Christian. Canistota's Josiah Schroeder won the race in 10:17.44, with teammate Kaden Christian (11:36.78) in third. Meanwhile, the MCS duo of Silas Holdeman (10:50.00) and Joseph Tegethoff (11:51.18) were second and fourth.

Tage Ortman, William Ortman, Noah Kleinsasser and Josiah Schroeder combined for the win in the 1,600-meter sprint medley in 3:44.67, as Menno (3:53.54) was second.

Jeffery Boschee, of SCW, cleared 6 feet, 4.25 inches, to win the high jump, with Canistota's William Ortman in third as one of two athletes to reach 6 feet.

Freeman's Tate Sorensen won the 400 meters in 54.26 seconds, while B-E's Holden Wollmann (56.58) came in third.

The remaining team point totals were Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (57), Freeman (51), Irene-Wakonda (43), Centerville (40), Mitchell Christian (33), Alcester-Hudson (31), Gayville-Volin (15), Bridgewater-Emery (10) and McCrossan (10).

On the girls side, Hanson claimed the team win despite a total of three event wins — two individual and one relay.

Reese Marek led the way on the track, winning the 3,200 meters in 13 minutes, 35.96 seconds, while Menno's Josephine Stokes (18:06.8) was third. Marek was second at 1,600 meters in 6:17.19, as FAM's Jada Koerner won in 5:38.04.

Annalyse Weber took the win in the triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 1.5 inches, with Freeman's Cadence Hofer finishing as the runner-up at 31-9.

Olivia Kayser was second in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 6.5 inches, while Karlie Goergen's leap of 15 feet, 8 inches, was also second in the long jump.

The Beavers' 4x400-meter relay team of Eliza Oltmanns, Karlie Goergen, Taziah Hawkins and Alyssa Moschell was also victorious in a time of 4:22.24, as Freeman (4:22.98) was right behind in second.

Following Centerville and Alcester-Hudson, Hanson was the top area finisher in the 4x200 relay at 1:53.79.

After second-place Centerville in the team standings were Menno (83 points) and Freeman (77).

Ashton Massey had a strong afternoon, winning one event and finishing in runner-up position in two more. Massey claimed the win in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.08 seconds, followed by Freeman's Rylee Peters (15.70) and SCW's Elizabeth Boschee (16.60).

In her second-place finishes, Massey ran 1:01.96 in the 400 meters, with Allison Leber, of Canistota, in third at 1:03.41. Massey was also second in the 800 meters, which was won by Estelle Waltner of FAM in 2:29.79. Hanson's Eliza Oltmanns was third in the 800 at 2:33.31.

In the discus, Alana Fergen throw of 103 feet, 8 inches, was good for second place.

Ellyana Ulmer, Zoe Schaeffer, Ervin Schrock and Josephine Stokes teamed up to win the 4x800 relay for Menno, while the team of Maggie Miller, Julia Buechler, Ervin Schrock and Ellyana Ulmer took third in the sprint medley relay, finishing behind Gayville-Volin and Centerville as the top area team.

Freeman claimed the top two placements in the 100 meters with Zenovia Butler (13.12) and Makenzie Scharberg (13.43).

With a time of 49.83 seconds, Freeman's Rylee Peters won the 300-meter hurdles, again besting a third-place finish from SCW's Elizabeth Boschee (52.27).

Two-hundredths of a second separated Freeman's 4x100 relay from first place, as the Flyers settled for second behind Alcester-Hudson. Hanson (54.58) was third.

Canistota's Natalee Hofer topped 4 feet, 10 inches, to win the high jump, as SCW's Hannah Terkildsen (4-8) took second place and Hanson's Kylie Haiar (4-6) was third.

B-E's Maizy Strombeck (29.39) took second in the 200 meters, followed by FAM's Alivea Weber (29.53) in third.

Completing the 13-team girls standings were Irene-Wakonda (68 points), Gayville-Volin (61), Freeman Academy/Marion (47), Alcester-Hudson (38), Canistota (34), Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (30), Viborg-Hurley (22), Bridgewater-Emery (14) and Mitchell Christian (1).

Chamberlain lands half-dozen athletes in top three at Miller Invite

MILLER, S.D. — At the Miller Invitational, Chamberlain posted a handful of top placements.

In the girls 800 meters, Allison Hough won in a time of 2 minutes, 31.25 seconds. Meanwhile, Silvana Houska, who was fifth in the 800, came in second in the 3,200 meters at 13:27.48.

Tobi Peterson’s throw of 32 feet, 11.25 inches, was good for third in the girls shot put, while Alexa Petersen’s leap of 29 feet, 2.25 inches, in the girls triple jump also took third place.

Dusty Rose won the boys 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.47 seconds and was third in the 300 hurdles at 46.44 seconds. Sawyer Donovan placed second in the boys long jump at 19 feet, 1.75 inches.

