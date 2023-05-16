Area track roundup for May 15: Hanson boys take second, girls third at home meet

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Several area athletes topped the podium Monday at the Hanson Invitational track meet.

Winner’s Keelie Kuil won the girls 200-meter dash in 26.53 seconds. She also teamed up with Daisy McIntyre, Kylie Sachtjen and Preslie Petersek to win the the 4x100 (52.15), and in the 4x400, Kuil was part of the winning quartet along with Lilly Barfuss, Livvy Audiss and Petersek (4:13.69).

McCook Central/Montrose’s Brandy Pulse won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.32, and she took down the 300-meter hurdles title in 46.97 seconds as well. Another Fighting Cougar, Aubyn Schmidt, won the shot put with a toss of 39 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Schmidt also won the discus throw at 128 feet, beating the second-place finisher by over 11 feet.

Hanson won the girls 1600 sprint medley as eighth-graders Ava Doyle, Hannah Easton, Lacey Easton and seventh-grader Sophie Bahmuller ran it in 4:25.73, beating the field by over 15 seconds.

On the boys side, Hanson racked up a handful of first-place finishes, helping the Beavers to second place as a team. Weston Kayser took the 100-meter dash at 11.44, while fellow Beavers Cole Dewald, Radek Jarding, Carson Ferry and Jayce Slaba won the 4x800 with a time of 8:42.23. In the field, Keaton Weber also won for Hanson, taking down the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 5 1/4 inches, while Brock Tuttle won the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 3 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner’s Karson Keiser won the 800 at 2:02.78, and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket’s Jeffery Boschee cleared 6 feet, 7 inches to win the high jump by six inches. His leap was 1/4 inch shy of his best this season, which he set on May 11, and he now holds the No. 1 and No. 2 best high jump marks in the state this season.

Paul Kaffar, of McCook Central/Montrose, won the triple jump at 41 feet, 5 1/2 inches, while Canistota’s Deshon Thompson took the discus crown with his throw of 144 feet.

West Central won both the girls and the boys team scores with 163 and 116, respectively. The Hanson boys (112.5) took second, while the girls (110.33) took third, behind West Central and Madison (112).

The MCM girls were fourth at 72, while Freeman (60) rounded out the top five in the girls team scores. On the boys side, Canistota (60) took fourth and Menno (55) was fifth.

Big day for Melanie Calmus helps Howard girls to third at Hamlin Invitational

HAYTI, S.D. — Melanie Calmus and Grace Lewis finished first and second, respectively, in the girls 100-meter dash Monday with times of 12.6 and 13.2, helping the Tiger girls to a third-place finish at the Hamlin Invitational.

Calmus also won the 200 meter (26.4), and the quartet of Ellie Becker, Tana Hoyer, Trinity Palmquist and Calmus took first in the 4x200 relay at 1:51.8. Howard was also second in the 4x100 relay (54.2) and the 4x800 (11:07.5).

In the field, Calmus had another first-place finish, as she won the long jump at 15 feet, 8.5 inches, while Lewis took third at 14-0.25. Rylee Rudebusch was third in the shot put (33 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (109-9).

On the boys side, Caden Schwader won the 3200-meter run for Howard with a time of 11:13.9, as the Howard boys took sixth. Schwader was also third in the 800 (2:16.5) and second in the 1600 (4:51.8), while Conner Giedd took third in the 1600 (5:11.8) and second in the 3200 (11:42.4). Howard was also third in the 4x100 (44.4).