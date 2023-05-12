Area track roundup for May 11: Ethan/Parkston girls, Platte-Geddes boys victorious at Buck Timmins Memorial

PARKSTON, S.D. — Ethan/Parkston's girls track and field team topped the team standings at its home Buck Timmins Memorial track and field meet, while Platte-Geddes won the boys team title on Thursday.

On the track, E/P, which amassed 181 points to second-place P-G's 123, had the winner in the 100 (Lauren Ziebart, 13.07 seconds), 400 (Leah Klock, 1:03.97) and 800 meters (Ella Pollreisz, 2:28.28). Additionally, Ziebart, Berkley Ziebart, Morgan Maxwell and Marissa Storm combined to win the 4x100-meter relay in 51.82 seconds.

Rounding out E/P's first-place winners, Ziebart was also victorious in the long jump at 16 feet, 11 inches, while Rory Juhnke topped the triple jump standings at 34-8. E/P's Taylor Fink won the javelin at 76-9.

For Platte-Geddes, Briana DeGroot took first place in the 200 meters (27.34) and was runner-up at 100 meters, while Berklee Mills won the 1,600 (6:07.64) and 3,200-meter runs (14:00.56).

The P-G quartet of Addison DeVries, Taylor Schrank, Braelyn Qualm and DeGroot cruised to first place in the 4x400 relay (4:21.72), as Schrank, Kory VanDerWerff, Mills and Berkley Block claimed the 4x800 title in 10:47.63.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Elizabeth Boschee placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.09) and 300-meter hurdles (49.79).

Wagner had a pair of field event winners in Emma Yost (discus, 120-2) and Ashlyn Koupal (high jump, 5-2). Scotland's Trinity Bietz won the shot put at 40-7.5.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian won a pair of relays, with Cambria Ronfeldt, Kalee Dykshorn, Isabella Brouwer and Josie Brouwer winning the 4x200 (1:53.84) and Ronfeldt, Anna DeHaan, Claire Johnson and Dykshorn winning the 1,600-meter sprint medley.

On the boys side, P-G's 142 points outpaced a cluster vying for second, as Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (99) edged out Wessington Springs (94) and Ethan/Parkston (90).

Aiden Bultje won the 100 meters (11.69), while Walter Graesser did the same at 800 meters (2:14.82) for the Black Panthers.

In the relays, P-G's Hayden Sprik, Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland and Braxton Breukelman claimed the 4x100 title (44.78), as Mitchell Christian's Carson Johnson, Jason Baas, Carter Lee and Josh Brandt took second in 46.40 seconds. In the 4x200, Hanten, Rolland, Breukelman and Bultje were also victorious in 1:32.52.

Lee Reiser dominated the throwing events, winning the shot put by more than 14 feet at 56 feet, 6 inches, and the discus by more than 18 feet at 160 feet, 11 inches. Camden Dufrain's pole vault of 10 feet rounded out the Black Panthers' top placers.

SCW's runner-up finish was highlighted by Jeffery Boschee's win in the high jump at a mark of 6 feet, 7.25 inches, to set a new personal best and the highest leap of any South Dakotan this season. He was also second place in the 800 meters.

Cody Slykhuis doubled up on event crowns for the Blackhawks, winning the 110-meter hurdles (17.32) and triple jump (40-7.5).

Wessington Springs made a strong showing in the relays, where the Spartans won the 4x400 (3:40.87), 4x800 (9:08.48) and sprint medley (4:07.05). Sam Poncelow served as the anchor leg for all three squads alongside an overlapping crew of teammates that included Karter Mebius, Ryder Michalek, Brock Krueger, Jack Neely, Hayes Havlik and Holden Havlik.

Holden Havlik won the javelin with a toss of 109-11, while Ranick Fjerstad won the 3,200 meters in 12:52.30 as one of two entrants (both from Springs).

For E/P, Kolter Kramer crossed first in the 200 meters (23.38), while Evan Bartelt did the same at 1,600 meters (4:56.06). James Deckert topped the long jump standings at 21 feet, 7.5 inches.

Among other event winners, Tripp-Delmont/Armour's Isaac Wunder claimed the 400-meter title in 55.89 seconds, with Wagner's Jhett Breen winning the 42.75 seconds

Mitchell Christian's Lee placed fifth in both the 100 (11.99) and 200 meters (24.66), as teammate Nahum Anderberg was third at 800 meters (2:17.42) and Silas Holdeman finished second at 1,600 meters (5:03.07). Johnson was fifth in the long jump (18-10) for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles' 4x800 relay of Anderberg, Luke Mentele, Joseph Tegethoff and Holdeman placed second (9:14.24).

MCM hosts BEC meet

SALEM, S.D. — The McCook Central/Montrose girls and boys track and field teams took fifth and seventh, respectively, at the eight-team Big East Conference meet on Thursday.

Brandy Pulse won the 100-meter hurdles (15.69 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (48.27) and was one leg of the second-place 4x100-meter relay squad (52.87) alongside Karlie Stiefvater, Cami McGuire and Lexi Pulse.

Also for the MCM girls, Aubyn Schmidt won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 0.25 inches, and finished second in the discus at 110 feet.

Paul Kaffar claimed the lone event wins for the Cougars on the boys side, winning the long jump (20-3.5) and triple jump (40-6). He also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.56).

Sioux Valley claimed both team titles, edging out second-place Baltic in both standings.

